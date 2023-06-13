New Mexico Stimulus Checks for Non-filers: Application Process Starts Today

New Mexicans who filed state tax returns in 2021 will soon receive rebate checks of up to $1,000. Even those who didn’t or were not required to file a state tax return that year could receive this relief money, although they need to apply separately. The application process for New Mexico stimulus checks for non-filers starts today.

What’s The Timeline For The New Mexico Stimulus Checks For Non-Filers?

New Mexico has set aside $15 million for residents who didn’t file 2021 tax returns. However, the New Mexico stimulus checks for non-filers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you need to hurry up if you want to get the rebate money.

To apply for the New Mexico stimulus checks for non-filers, you need to visit the state’s Human Services Department website. You can apply for the rebate money starting at 9 a.m. on June 12, 2023. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 23.

Since the funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the application process may end before June 23 if the available funds run out. On the other hand, the deadline may be extended if funds are still available after that date.

If your application is approved, you can expect the rebate check by the end of July. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved the rebate checks during the 2023 legislative session. The objective of the rebate checks is to help residents cover the rising cost of living.

“Inflation has affected many low-income New Mexico families by increasing the costs of food, housing and other daily necessities,” said Kari Armijo, acting secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, in a press release. “These relief payments will support people across New Mexico who need the extra boost to help feed, house and take care of their families.”

Visit this link for more information on the relief payments.

How To Apply

To apply for the New Mexico stimulus checks for non-filers, you need to provide the following information:

Your New Mexico driver’s license number, Social Security Number or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN)

Your New Mexico residential address and/or mailing address

Details for the bank account where you want to receive the direct deposit

Those who filed their 2021 state tax return must not apply for the New Mexico stimulus checks for non-filers. These taxpayers will automatically receive their rebate checks soon. New Mexico residents can’t receive both a rebate and a relief payment.

Those who filed their tax return can expect their rebate check between mid-June and July, according to the Taxation and Revenue Department. If you haven’t yet filed a return, you can still do so by May 31, 2024 to claim the rebate.

Although those who filed a 2021 state return should receive their rebate automatically, they must ensure that their address is up to date with the Taxation and Revenue Department to avoid any delay in receiving the payment.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk