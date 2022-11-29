$300 Direct Tax Rebate From Delaware: Deadline to Apply Is Just a Week Away

Delaware residents should hurry up if they haven’t yet applied for the $300 direct tax rebate. Eligible residents have until the end of the month to submit their application for the direct tax rebate from Delaware.

Direct Tax Rebate From Delaware: How To Apply

In April, the Delaware General Assembly approved the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program which authorizes a one-time $300 direct payment to eligible residents. At the time, the program was estimated to return about $230 million to Delaware taxpayers.

In May, the Delaware Department of Finance started issuing one-time payments of $300 to individuals who filed their 2020 Delaware resident personal income taxes by the due date. The state so far has distributed over 780,000 payments to eligible individuals.

From November 17, the state started accepting applications from individuals who did not file a 2020 tax return. On November 1, adult Delawareans who were above 18 years, lived in the state on Dec. 31, 2021 and had not previously received the 2022 rebate, could apply. The application period, however, closes on Nov. 30, 2022.

If you fall into this group, you need to apply online at DE.gov/rebate (offline applications are not available). To apply for the direct tax rebate from Delaware, you need to provide a valid Delaware residential mailing address, your Social Security number, and an active driver’s license or identification card issued on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

“No qualifying applicant will receive a Relief Rebate until after the application period has closed and all applications have been reviewed. Successful completion of an application does not guarantee payment of a Relief Rebate,” the program’s website says.

Those who qualify for the direct tax rebate from Delaware will get the payment by January. Visit this link to get more information on the direct rebate, and to check the status of your rebate payment visit this link.

Relief Rebate Program: Points To Note

Those who were issued the rebate in the first round but have not yet received it can contact the Division of Revenue Public Service at 302-577-8200.

It must be noted that the state will send the rebate by mail to the taxpayers’ most recent address on file with the Division of Revenue. So, if you were issued a rebate but you have not received it yet, you need to contact Public Service at (302) 577-8200. If your rebate has not been issued yet, then you can apply online before November 30. This will provide the state with your correct residential mailing address.

Taxpayers who filed their 2020 resident return but are no longer a resident won’t be eligible for the rebate if they filed a resident return as a part-year resident and moved on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

Also, the state won’t issue the rebate to a deceased family member. According to the state’s website, “the rebate recipient must be living at the time a credit is issued.”

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk