Today Is The Deadline To Claim The Child Tax Credit Using GetCTC Online Tool

The expanded child tax credit proved to be a lifeline for millions of people, but it expired last year. Those who missed it or didn’t claim the expanded CTC still have some time to claim it. However, one crucial deadline to claim the child tax credit will end today.

What’s The Deadline To Claim The Child Tax Credit Using GetCTC?

Most families could be eligible for the expanded child tax credit. This is because the expanded CTC was made fully refundable, and thus, those who don’t owe taxes can still claim it. Also, parents with little to no income could also be eligible for this credit.

These people are primarily non-filers or those who aren’t required to file taxes. They, however, still need to file their 2021 tax return to claim the expanded CTC.

An easier way for people to file the return is to use the GetCTC sign-up tool. However, today, i.e. November 15 is the last day to use this online tool. The U.S. government will disable this online tool after today.

GetCTC.org allows people to file their 2021 federal income tax returns. It is a simplified tool with an aim to make it easier for low-income families to claim the expanded child tax credit. This tool has been developed by the nonprofit Code for America in collaboration with the White House and the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Who can use the GetCTC tool?

Code for America came up with this tool to encourage more parents to file for tax credits. This filing tool is available to people with income below $12,500, or married couples (filing jointly) with income less than $25,000.

According to Code for America, it takes about 15 minutes to file the return using GetCTC.org and the filers don’t need any tax documents either.

“Use our simplified tax filing tool to claim your Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and any missing amount of your third stimulus payment. This form usually takes about 15 minutes to complete, and tax documents are not required,” the Code for America says.

Parents who received half the CTC payments in 2021 via monthly installments, can use the GetCTC tool to claim the rest of the expanded payment. Also, those who didn’t get any monthly payments in 2021 can file the tax return to get the full CTC payments. Eligible parents can get $3,000 per child in CTC for children aged 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children aged five and below.

Apart from GetCTC.org, another important deadline to claim the child tax credit is nearing. This deadline is also for an online tool, called the IRS Free File tool. The IRS Free File tool will stay open until November 17 for those who still need to file their 2021 tax return. Those with an annual income $73,000 or less can use this tool for free to file their 2021 tax return.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk