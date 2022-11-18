Today Is Last Day To Claim Missing Coronavirus Stimulus Check And CTC Using IRS Free File

One crucial deadline to claim the expanded child tax credit was November 15. Now, one similar deadline to claim a missing coronavirus stimulus check or child tax credit will end today. Similar to the earlier deadline, this deadline is also for using an online simplified federal tax return tool.

Claim Missing Coronavirus Stimulus Check And CTC For Free

The last round of coronavirus stimulus checks, officially called Economic Impact Payments, started going out in March 2021. Although the majority of checks have already been delivered, some eligible recipients never even claimed it, or for the expanded child tax credit.

These people are mostly those who are not required to file taxes due to low income. Such people were allowed to claim the stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit, but they are required to file the 2021 tax return.

In October, the IRS reported that there are about 9 million people who haven’t yet claimed the stimulus money. The agency made a simplified online tool available to help such people file their tax returns easily. However, the deadline to claim a missing coronavirus stimulus check and child tax credit using this IRS tool will end today, i.e. November 17.

Earlier this week, the agency issued a reminder that its IRS Free File remains open until November 17 (11:59 p.m. ET).

“The Internal Revenue Service today reminded those who still need to file their 2021 tax returns that IRS Free File remains open until November 17 and can help those who qualify claim the Child Tax Credit, Recovery Rebate Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit,” said a press release from the IRS.

How To Claim Stimulus Money Using IRS Free File

The IRS’ online tool is sponsored by the Free File Alliance, which is a partnership between the IRS and the tax software industry. The tool offers two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their 2021 tax return for free:

IRS Partner Sites – this is for Individual taxpayers with AGI (adjusted gross income) of $73,000 or less. Such taxpayers get “online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner sites.” Also, taxpayers qualify for any IRS Free File partner offers. To file the return, taxpayers need to visit the site and select the applicable options.

Free Fillable Forms – this is for taxpayers with AGI of more than $73,000. Such taxpayers get the Free File Fillable Forms option, where they get electronic federal tax forms that they can fill out online for free. To use this option, however, taxpayers should know about preparing their own tax returns.

On November 15, a similar online tool, GetCTC.org, also went offline. Developed by Code for America, a non-profit, in collaboration with the White House and the U.S. Department of Treasury, GetCTC was a simplified tool to assist low-income families in claiming the stimulus check and the expanded child tax credit.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk