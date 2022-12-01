Missed the Deadline to Claim Stimulus Check or Child Tax Credit? Here’s What You Can Do Now.

November 17 was the last date to claim a missing coronavirus stimulus check or the extended child tax credit that was approved by Congress. If you missed this deadline to claim stimulus checks or child tax credits, don’t worry, you can still claim them.

However, you won’t get the money this year, rather you will be able to claim it when you file taxes next year.

What’s The Deadline To Claim Stimulus Check Or Child Tax Credit?

About 9 million people who could be eligible for the stimulus check or child tax credit didn’t file their tax returns last year. These people are mostly those who are not required to file taxes because of low income. Since the IRS used tax returns to determine the eligibility for the stimulus payments, these people were left out.

The IRS, however, did give some extra time to such people to file their returns. Also, to make it easier for them to file their return, the agency came up with the IRS Free File form. The IRS Free File, however, is now closed. This tool was for people who are not typically required to file taxes due to low income.

Those who missed the November 17 deadline to claim stimulus checks or child tax credits can still claim them at the time of filing their taxes in 2023. It must be noted that people can claim the missing stimulus check and child tax credit by Tax Day in 2025. However, it is recommended that they file their return as soon as possible.

Once you file your return, you can also track your stimulus check. Since the Get My Payment link isn’t working anymore, you will have to create an account here to track your payment.

Separately, taxpayers who filed a tax extension this year or didn’t file the tax return by the usual deadline, were required to submit their return by October 17. However, for those affected by any recent natural disasters, such as Hurricane Ian, the last date to file the return is Feb. 15, 2023.

How Much Could You Get?

Congress approved three rounds of stimulus checks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first stimulus check of $1,200 was approved in early 2020; the second stimulus check of $600 was sent in December 2020; while the third round of $1,400 was approved in March 2021.

In 2021, the federal government also approved the enhanced child credit. The American Rescue Plan, which was approved in 2021, raised the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age 6, and to $3,000 for children under age 18.

It must be noted that those who filed taxes in 2021 would have already received the first two stimulus checks. Those who didn’t file any tax returns over the past few years but plan to file one soon will be able to claim all three stimulus checks, as well as the extended child tax credit, if they are eligible.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk