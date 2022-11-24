$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply

Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast.

Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: How To Apply

Chicago has come up with a Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program that will provide $500 to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. This one-time cash assistance is part of Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan. The primary objective of this cash assistance program from Chicago is to assist Chicagoans who may have been left out of the federal COVID stimulus.

The fund is intended to support residents who had difficulty accessing or qualifying for federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 Relief Funds.

The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program covers caregivers of adults or households with adult children or other family members. The authorities are currently accepting applications for the program, and the application period ends at 11:59 p.m. December 9.

Eligible residents need to submit the application online, and the city will select the recipients via a lottery. It must be noted that only one application per household is allowed, and the selected recipients will have to show proof of eligibility.

Residents can apply for the cash assistance program from Chicago at www.chicash.org. Applicants need to provide their name, ID, current address and contact information. Two organizations are responsible for taking applications: the Chinese Mutual Aid Foundation and the Association House Chicago.

Although the deadline is December 9, city officials say a second window will open in late December for undocumented residents and domestic workers.

Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0: Who Is Eligible?

To be eligible for the cash assistance program from Chicago, you need to reside in the City of Chicago; be 18 years of age or older; household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL); and must have filed taxes in 2019 and claimed a dependent 17 years or older.

For a household with two members, the threshold income is $54,930; for three members it is $69,090; for four it is $83,250; for five it is $97,410; for six it is $111,570; for seven it is $125,730; and for eight it is $139,890. If you have more than eight people in your family, then add $4,720 for each person to get the threshold income. For more details on the income requirement, visit this link.

Chicago’s Resiliency Fund 2.0 program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In all, the program is expected to benefit approximately 25,500 people. The program is open to “all Chicago residents regardless of status. No questions will be asked in regards to citizenship or immigration status,” the website says.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk