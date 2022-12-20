$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended

If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check.

Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0: Who Will Get It?

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Family and Support Services have set aside $14.68 million to send relief checks under the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The program is expected to benefit up to 25,500 residents.

Initially, the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks was December 9. Last week, the Department of Family and Support Services extended the deadline to December 31. Eligible recipients will get a one-time payment of $500.

Chicago’s Resiliency Fund 2.0 aims to help residents who were left out of COVID-19 stimulus checks. Recipients will be free to use the money on anything they want.

“The fund is intended to support residents who had difficulty accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 Relief Funds,” the program’s website says.

To qualify for the relief money, residents must be over 18 years of age and their income should be at or below 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. For instance, the threshold income for a household of one is $40,770. Visit this link to get more information on the eligibility requirements.

Additionally, applicants must have filed 2019 taxes and claimed a dependent aged 17 or older, or are undocumented residents or domestic workers.

Chicago Relief Checks: How To Apply

To apply for the program, residents need to submit the form online. The recipients will be selected in a lottery draw. The department will accept only one application per household and duplicates will be rejected.

To apply for the Chicago relief checks, visit www.chicash.org. Applicants will have to provide their name, contact information, current address, and ID to complete the process. Two organizations are responsible for collecting the applications: The Association House Chicago and the Chinese Mutual Aid Foundation.

It must be noted that there will be a different application for undocumented residents and domestic workers that opens in late December. The program’s website makes it clear that no “questions will be asked in regards to citizenship or immigration status.”

Those who need assistance with the application process can email their questions or text 312-460-2564. The emails and texts will be answered within 48 hours. Applicants who don’t have access to the internet can go to the Chicago Public Library branches, Senior Centers and Community Service Centers.

Once an applicant is selected, he or she will be required to pass eligibility checks put in place to prevent fraud or any other criminal activities. Recipients will get the relief money either via prepaid debit card or bank transfer.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk