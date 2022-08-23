$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.

When Is The Deadline?

Residents of Evanston, Illinois, have about a week left to apply for this $500 monthly stimulus check. Under the program, titled the Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, 150 applicants will get $500 monthly checks.

“These programs provide assistance with no strings attached, giving recipients the ability to spend the funds in the way that makes the most sense for them and their families,” Mayor Daniel Biss said in a press release.

Authorities started accepting applications from August 15 and the deadline to apply for these monthly stimulus checks from Illinois is August 29.

Participants are requested to visit cityofevanston.org to get more information on the eligibility requirements and the application process. Also, residents can call/text 847-448-4311 or dial 311 to get information on the program.

Monthly Stimulus Checks From Illinois: Who Will Get Them?

To be considered for the payment, participants must live in the city of Evanston and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty. Also, participants should be undocumented community members, or between 18 and 24 years old, or aged 62 or older.

Applicants will be selected through a lottery system and the $500 payment will be added to a prepaid debit card. There are no restrictions on how the recipients can use the money.

The funds from the program will come from the money provided by the American Rescue Plan 2021, as well as from Northwestern University and the city of Evanston. Northwestern University researchers will be studying the impact of the guaranteed income that residents will get under the program.

“Northwestern is committed to fostering innovative solutions to our City’s most pressing challenges, namely inequality and economic insecurity. Guaranteed Income programs treat recipients with dignity in determining how best to spend the money,” Dave Davis, Senior Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations said.

Guaranteed income programs have gained popularity since the COVID-19 outbreak. Several states and counties have either approved or are working on offering guaranteed income to residents.

For instance, about 200 Americans in Mount Vernon, New York will get monthly checks of $500 as part of a plan known as Level Up. The last date to apply for that program was August 5.

Similarly, Mountain View, California is experimenting with a universal basic income program that will give $500 monthly checks to eligible residents.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk