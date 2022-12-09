Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical

Americans became more mobile during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of this was because many could work from home. This mobility allowed people to live where they wanted to instead of where they had to live. Evaluations of the best and worst states to live in become more important. According to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis, Louisiana is the worst place among the states to live. Residents who can move elsewhere should do so.



24/7 Wall St. is not the only medium that suggests Louisiana is a poor place to live. It ranks sixth on the worst state list in an analysis by CNBC. The cable network points to poor health care and high crime among residents.



Money.com ranks Louisiana as the 11th worst state. Its editors also pointed to high crime and poverty rates, food insecurity and a weak education system.



24/7 Wall St. said in its best and worst states to live in report: “Based on a range of key socioeconomic indicators, Louisiana ranks as the worst state in the country to live in. While the state has advantages, including a low cost of living and more sunlight than most of the country, it compares less favorably in other ways.” These included low life expectancy and low income.



The fact is that most Americans cannot move, at least not easily. They must find jobs and affordable housing, and those with children must find good school systems. The poorest Americans may be the least mobile. They lack the financial resources to move.

For those who can move, Louisiana is the place to leave.