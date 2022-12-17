Lost or Accidentally Tossed Your California Middle Class Tax Refund Debit Card? How to Get a New One

California started sending out inflation relief checks (officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund) in October in the form of direct deposits and debit cards. So far, the state has issued 6,956,431 payments via direct deposits and 6,856,281 in debit cards.

Several taxpayers, however, have reported that they accidentally destroyed or threw out their debit cards, mistaking them as junk mail or scams. If you are also one of those, don’t worry, you can replace your Middle Class Tax Refund debit card.

Middle Class Tax Refund Debit Card: What’s The Issue?

California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) is a one-time payment that offers monetary relief to residents. To qualify for the rebate, residents must have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, and met California adjusted gross income (CA AGI) limits.

Further, they need to have been a California resident for six months or more for the 2020 tax year, as well as be a California resident on the date the payment is issued. Also, the taxpayer must not be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.

Those eligible for the money will automatically get the refund via direct deposit or debit card. Eligible taxpayers will get the refund between October 2022 and January 2023.

Several taxpayers, however, have reported that they threw away their debit cards as it looked like junk mail or a scam. Many say they weren’t able to identify the debit cards as real MCTR payments.

How To Get A Replacement Card

Taxpayers who have lost or thrown away their Middle Class Tax Refund debit card mistaking them as junk mail or scams don’t need to worry as they can get a replacement. To get the replacement, taxpayers need to contact Money Network, the agency managing the debit cards.

You can call the Money Network at 1-800-240-0223, and then select the option for card replacement (option 3). To apply for the replacement card, you will have to provide the last six digits of your Social Security number, your zip code and other required details.

Those who haven’t yet received the debit card are advised to visit the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) site, where they can find information on accurately identifying their debit card payments. As per FTB’s site, the debit card will come in a white envelope, saying, “Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Middle Class Tax Refund.”

Also, the envelope will carry a return address to a post office box in Omaha, NE. The Middle Class Tax Refund debit card may or may not have an EMV chip.

To get more information on the MCTR, as well as to activate your debit card payment, you need to contact Money Network’s customer support at 1-800-542-9332.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk