$650 Property Tax and Rent Rebate From Pennsylvania: Deadline Extended

Pennsylvania has extended the deadline to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. Older adults and people with disabilities now have until the end of the year to apply for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate from Pennsylvania.

What’s the deadline for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate from Pennsylvania?

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced that it would be extending the filing deadline for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program from June 30 to Dec. 31. Eligible residents can apply for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate from Pennsylvania online at mypath.pa.gov.

“So far this year, we’ve already seen more than 50,000 of our rebate applicants use myPATH to file their applications online. This shows us that many of our customers are finding this online tool to be an easy way to make sure their applications are filed seamlessly and processed as quickly as possible,” Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said in a press release.

Applicants will get an automated call when their claim is processed, as well as when their claim is approved. Pennsylvania will start issuing the rebate checks on July 1. Applicants can visit mypath.pa.gov to check the status of their claim.

Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is for people 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities aged 18 and older. Moreover, the income limit to qualify for the program is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.

It must be noted that half of Social Security income is excluded to calculate the annual income for the program.

The maximum rebate a person can get is $650, but some homeowners could qualify for supplemental rebates, boosting the total rebate to $975. The Department of Revenue will automatically calculate the supplemental rebates for eligible homeowners.

Gov. Shapiro wants to expand the rebate program

Governor Josh Shapiro wants to expand the rebate program in his 2023-24 budget. The governor plans to raise the maximum rebate amount from $650 to $1,000 and the income limit for renters and homeowners to $45,000.

The expanded rebate program would cover about 175,000 additional people, while 86% of people who already qualify could get bigger rebates, according to the Department of Revenue. Pennsylvania uses the Lottery and revenue from slots gaming to fund the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is not a new program. It was started in 1971, and since then, it has distributed over $8 billion to older and disabled adults, according to the Department of Revenue.

It must be noted that applicants need to reapply each year to get the rebate. This is because the rebate amount depends on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year. According to the Department of Revenue, spouses, personal representatives, or estates are allowed to file rebate claims on behalf of eligible claimants.

Visit this link to get more information on Pennsylvania’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate.

