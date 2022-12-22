Pennsylvania Property Tax and Rent Rebate: You've Less Than 10 Days to Claim It

Those who haven’t yet applied for the Pennsylvania rent and property tax rebate program need to hurry up. They now have less than ten days to claim the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate. The last date to claim the property tax and rent rebate is Dec. 31, 2022.

Who Is Eligible?

Gov. Tom Wolf first introduced the proposal to send extra money to eligible residents earlier this year. It must be noted that the program offers two separate rebates – one to homeowners and the other to renters.

Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program uses $140 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The primary objective of the program is to help older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities offset housing costs.

To qualify for the property tax and rent rebate, residents need to be 65 and older. Additionally, widows and widowers aged 50 and older qualify for the rebate, while people with disabilities need to be at least 18 years old.

There are income requirements as well. The annual income limit for homeowners is $35,000, while for renters, it is $15,000. It must be noted that only half of any social security benefits will count toward the annual income for the purpose of the rebate.

As well, “Spouses, personal representatives or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2021 and meet all other eligibility criteria,” the program’s website says.

The amount of the rebate depends on whether the applicant is a homeowner or a renter, their annual income and their location. The maximum rebate amount is $650.

Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate: How To Claim It

If you believe you meet the eligibility requirements, you need to claim the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate by December 31. You can apply for the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate either online or via a paper application.

Eligible residents can apply online using the Department of Revenue’s online filing system, myPATH. Using this online filing system is easy as it doesn’t require users to sign up. Those who want to apply by mail can find the paper application at www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

It must be noted that residents who have already filed an application for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, don’t need to take any further action to claim the rebate. Such users will get the rebate automatically if they are eligible.

On the other hand, those who haven’t yet filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, can use the above methods to claim the Pennsylvania property tax and rent rebate.

Those who need assistance with the application process can get it at no cost from the Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Online assistance is available at the department’s Online Customer Service Center.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk