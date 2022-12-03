You've Less Than a Month to Claim Bonus Tax Rebate From Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has started sending the one-time bonus Property Tax/Rent Rebate to eligible residents. Those who haven’t yet applied need to hurry up as the last date to apply for the bonus tax rebate from Pennsylvania is approaching fast.

Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf also issued a reminder to Pennsylvanians who qualify for the tax rebate, to apply before the year-end deadline.

Deadline To Apply Is December 31

Earlier this year, Gov. Wolf introduced a proposal to send extra money to older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021.

Under Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program, eligible residents get a one-time bonus rebate equaling 70?% of their original rebate amount. This one-time rebate is in addition to their usual annual rebate.

The primary objective of this one-time rebate is to provide additional relief to the most vulnerable residents who are still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania is using around $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to send the rebate money.

Those who have already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 don’t need to take any further action to claim the rebate money. They will automatically get the tax rebate.

Those who haven’t yet filed an application, but are eligible for the rebate need to apply for it. The last date to apply for the bonus tax rebate from Pennsylvania is Dec. 31, 2022. In a press release on Thursday, Gov. Wolf also reminded residents about the deadline.

“Don’t miss your last chance to get a one-time bonus rebate through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and I don’t want to see any eligible Pennsylvanians miss out on the bonus rebates.”

How To Apply For The Bonus Tax Rebate From Pennsylvania

Eligible residents who haven’t yet filed an application can apply for the bonus tax rebate from Pennsylvania by visiting myPATH, which is the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Applying through myPATH is easy as it doesn’t require users to sign up. A paper application for the same is also available at www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

It must be noted that it’s free to apply for a rebate. Moreover, free assistance is also available at several locations across the state, including the Department of Revenue district offices, senior centers, state legislators’ offices and local Area Agencies on Aging. Applicants can also find assistance at the department’s Online Customer Service Center.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, including eligibility requirements, visit the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program page on the Department of Revenue’s website.

It must be noted that the Department of Revenue will mail letters to the 2021 claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. The letter will detail the total rebate amount that the claimants will get, including the original rebate for the 2021 claim year and the one-time bonus rebate.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk