The Coldest Place in the World

As temperatures are blazing hot in Texas and will reach Florida soon, days when it will be over 100 degrees Fahrenheit could be routine for a week. The temperature will be 118° F below 0 in another place in the world. This is the temperature at Concordia Station, Antarctica. (These 27 countries face the worst climate change catastrophes.)



Concordia Station is a French-Italian research center built in 2005. It is one of several such stations in the mountains of the continent. The only other permanently inhabited places on the Antarctic Plateau are the Vostok Station (Russian) and the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station (U.S.)



Concordia Station is regularly so could because it is far inland from the ocean and was built in an area over 10,000 feet above sea level. From April through September, the temperature is routinely less than −100° F.



Living at Concordia Station is close to what astronauts feel on a long space journey. The isolation is extreme. The atmosphere can be deadly. People can only remain outside for a few minutes when the temperature is at its coldest.



Concordia Station is one of the 11 coldest places in the world today, all in Antarctica. Some are inhabited stations. Others are manned by computers and never visited by humans.