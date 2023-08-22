Flee California as Soon as Possible

Much of California has become a hell hole. The weather has become dangerous in several large areas. This has led to vast wildfires and flooding. Large cities are not as attractive to residents as they once were. San Francisco, in particular, is considered barely habitable according to thousands of residents, some of whom have left. (These are America’s fastest-shrinking big cities.)

The New York Times recently published figures on California’s population. People are leaving. In a story titled “The Population of California Declined, Again,” the author points out that, in America’s largest state by population, “In 2022, the state’s population dropped by roughly 138,400 people, to 38.94 million.” The analysis also pointed out that this was part of a three-year trend.

Several studies support broad public opinion. California was recently ranked as the worst-run state in America. The Washington Examiner showed the problems included a huge budget deficit and unaddressed climate problems. It also reviewed infrastructure and road quality.

CNBC recently named California as one of the five worst states to retire. The yardsticks included in the analysis were affordability, well-being, health care quality and cost, crime, and weather.



The state is also on other worst-state lists. Among those is the worst state to drive in, according to the Sacramento Bee.

San Francisco, one of the state’s largest cities, is a microcosm of the state’s problems. Based on income, the nation’s richest large city has almost fallen apart for years. According to Newsweek: “Struggling with rampant homelessness, a drug crisis, surging crime and several business closures, San Francisco is no longer the thriving city it used to be.” Hotels and retailers, once mainstays of the city have closed.

The state’s largest city, Los Angeles, has a huge and persistent problem. According to The Guardian, its homeless population is 75,000, which is about the count of a midsized American city.



California is at the center of America’s climate disasters. Many of the largest wildfires in U.S. history have been in California, particularly recently. Flooding has caused billions of dollars in damages. Most recently, Hurricane Hilary (downgraded to a tropical storm when it hit California) blitzed the southern part of the state with high winds and record rainfalls in some places. Ergo, parts of California are dangerous places to live.

California is also one of the most expensive states to live in. According to TurboTax, this includes the cost of personal income tax, which tops the nation at 13.3%.



Some California cities have become unlivable for the middle class. Among the best examples is San Jose, America’s most expensive housing market.

California was a mecca for decades. Population growth made it the largest state in America based on that measure. Those days are gone. People are fleeing California by the hundreds of thousands.