Flee Mississippi as Fast as Practical

Every few months, scientists issue a report on parts of the world that are no longer habitable. Usually, the areas listed will suffer from extreme temperatures or drought. U.S. regions have started to appear on these lists. The reason often is flooding, although drought is a hallmark of future trouble in parts of the Southwest, including Nevada and California. Floods already have killed a number of people this year. The most recent of these have been floods in Tennessee and Kentucky. The incidents have caused hundreds of millions of dollars and taken lives.



Dangerous floods now are expected in parts of Mississippi. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, recently told residents of parts of the city to “get out now,” according to CNN. The city faced a similar problem in February 2020. As is often the case, areas that are dangerous because of extreme weather go through the same catastrophe over and over. Other examples are wildfires and portions of the Atlantic coast and Gulf of Mexico that are hit by hurricanes.



Climate scientists see no reason to believe the problems in these deeply troubled areas will ever improve. That means residents will never get any relief from these dangerous and unpredictable situations. Water levels have risen steadily along some American coasts and will never drop again. Wildfire areas will suffer from drought that will never go away.



Mississippi has become a climate hotspot, particularly along the Pearl River. The last flood and the current one show that the areas will be periodically waterlogged. If the prevailing wisdom about climate change is true, these incidents will become worse and will happen more frequently.



If climate change will not change for the better, the largest challenge is where people in dangerous areas will move. Many manmade solutions to climate catastrophes could push the trouble into the future, but there is little evidence this will solve problems permanently. It is time to leave parts of Mississippi, but leave it for where?