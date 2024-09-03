These Are the Most and Least Affordable Cities in California yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Nationwide, the cost of living tends to be higher in cities than in places outside of major metro areas

Still, consumer prices can vary considerably from one city to another, and some California metro areas are more affordable for a broader range of incomes than others

The cost of living has skyrocketed across the United States in recent years — and rising prices are weighing heavily on the minds and pocketbooks of American families. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 57% of American households have had at least some difficulty affording their usual expenses in the last week, and over 93% of American adults reported stress related to higher prices in the last two months.

The rate of inflation began to surge in early 2021, and ultimately peaked in June 2022, when the price of goods and services were 9.1% higher than they were 12 months earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index. While inflation has cooled in the last two years, the CPI remains above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

While no one was spared from rising consumer prices, in relative terms, the overall cost of living varies considerably across the country. In California, for example, goods and services were about 12.5% more expensive, on average, than they were nationwide in 2022 — the latest year of available data. Likely due in part to a higher cost of living, 56.6% of California households had difficulty paying for household expenses in the last week, and 92.3% of adults in the state reported stress resulting from rising prices. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Generally, Americans living in major cities are saddled with a higher cost of living than those in smaller, rural communities. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, goods and services are about 11.4% more expensive within U.S. metro areas than they are outside of metro areas.

In keeping with this pattern, goods and services are about 12.7% more expensive than average across all 26 California metro areas, and only 3.3% more expensive in non-metro areas. Still, the overall cost of living can vary meaningfully between one California city and another. In the state’s least expensive metro area, consumer prices are only about 0.1% higher than they are nationwide on average. Meanwhile, in the state’s most expensive city, prices are 17.9% higher than average. (Here is a look at the most affordable town in every state.)

Consumer prices tend to rise when demand for goods and services outpaces supply. Because cost of living is closely tied to consumer spending, it is no coincidence that more affluent areas are typically more expensive places to live than lower income communities. While there are exceptions, the median household income in some of the most expensive cities on this list is higher than the comparable statewide median income of $91,551.

This is the cost of living in every California metro area, ranked.

26. El Centro, CA

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 0.1% higher than U.S. average

0.1% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $57,310 ($34,241 less than statewide median)

$57,310 ($34,241 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $293,200 ($422,700 less than statewide median)

$293,200 ($422,700 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 178,713

25. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

kenlund / Flickr

Overall cost of living, 2022: 2.4% higher than U.S. average

2.4% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $64,368 ($27,183 less than statewide median)

$64,368 ($27,183 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $299,400 ($416,500 less than statewide median)

$299,400 ($416,500 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 152,981

24. Visalia, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 2.4% higher than U.S. average

2.4% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $64,722 ($26,829 less than statewide median)

$64,722 ($26,829 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $320,500 ($395,400 less than statewide median)

$320,500 ($395,400 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 477,544

23. Yuba City, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 2.7% higher than U.S. average

2.7% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $65,034 ($26,517 less than statewide median)

$65,034 ($26,517 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $431,700 ($284,200 less than statewide median)

$431,700 ($284,200 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 182,813

22. Merced, CA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 3.0% higher than U.S. average

3.0% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $66,164 ($25,387 less than statewide median)

$66,164 ($25,387 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $388,300 ($327,600 less than statewide median)

$388,300 ($327,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 290,014

21. Madera, CA

garytog / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 3.1% higher than U.S. average

3.1% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $76,920 ($14,631 less than statewide median)

$76,920 ($14,631 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $396,100 ($319,800 less than statewide median)

$396,100 ($319,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 160,256

20. Redding, CA

A K Potts Photography / Moment via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 3.8% higher than U.S. average

3.8% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $68,276 ($23,275 less than statewide median)

$68,276 ($23,275 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $355,100 ($360,800 less than statewide median)

$355,100 ($360,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 180,930

19. Chico, CA

aguilar3137 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 4.3% higher than U.S. average

4.3% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $64,426 ($27,125 less than statewide median)

$64,426 ($27,125 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $412,700 ($303,200 less than statewide median)

$412,700 ($303,200 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 207,303

18. Bakersfield, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 4.5% higher than U.S. average

4.5% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $66,234 ($25,317 less than statewide median)

$66,234 ($25,317 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $330,000 ($385,900 less than statewide median)

$330,000 ($385,900 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 916,108

17. Fresno, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 5.2% higher than U.S. average

5.2% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $69,571 ($21,980 less than statewide median)

$69,571 ($21,980 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $382,500 ($333,400 less than statewide median)

$382,500 ($333,400 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 1,015,190

16. Modesto, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 6.0% higher than U.S. average

6.0% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $75,886 ($15,665 less than statewide median)

$75,886 ($15,665 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $450,700 ($265,200 less than statewide median)

$450,700 ($265,200 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 551,275

15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Overall cost of living, 2022: 6.4% higher than U.S. average

6.4% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $82,803 ($8,748 less than statewide median)

$82,803 ($8,748 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $534,900 ($181,000 less than statewide median)

$534,900 ($181,000 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 4,667,558

14. Stockton, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.5% higher than U.S. average

8.5% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $86,056 ($5,495 less than statewide median)

$86,056 ($5,495 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $535,800 ($180,100 less than statewide median)

$535,800 ($180,100 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 793,229

13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

DustyPixel / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 9.9% higher than U.S. average

9.9% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $89,237 ($2,314 less than statewide median)

$89,237 ($2,314 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $584,200 ($131,700 less than statewide median)

$584,200 ($131,700 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 2,416,702

12. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

mcrosno / Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 12.5% higher than U.S. average

12.5% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $96,830 ($5,279 more than statewide median)

$96,830 ($5,279 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $771,000 ($55,100 more than statewide median)

$771,000 ($55,100 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 482,650

11. Vallejo, CA

Chris LaBasco / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 12.6% higher than U.S. average

12.6% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $92,959 ($1,408 more than statewide median)

$92,959 ($1,408 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $605,300 ($110,600 less than statewide median)

$605,300 ($110,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 448,747

10. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

russokm1105 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 12.6% higher than U.S. average

12.6% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $90,216 ($1,335 less than statewide median)

$90,216 ($1,335 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $776,400 ($60,500 more than statewide median)

$776,400 ($60,500 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 282,013

9. Napa, CA

Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 12.9% higher than U.S. average

12.9% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $100,318 ($8,767 more than statewide median)

$100,318 ($8,767 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $866,300 ($150,400 more than statewide median)

$866,300 ($150,400 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 134,300

8. Salinas, CA

Solidago / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 13.1% higher than U.S. average

13.1% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $92,840 ($1,289 more than statewide median)

$92,840 ($1,289 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $732,500 ($16,600 more than statewide median)

$732,500 ($16,600 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 432,858

7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 13.1% higher than U.S. average

13.1% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $87,743 ($3,808 less than statewide median)

$87,743 ($3,808 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $847,400 ($131,500 more than statewide median)

$847,400 ($131,500 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 12,872,322

6. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 13.9% higher than U.S. average

13.9% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $90,894 ($657 less than statewide median)

$90,894 ($657 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $744,700 ($28,800 more than statewide median)

$744,700 ($28,800 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 443,837

5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 14.4% higher than U.S. average

14.4% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $102,569 ($11,018 more than statewide median)

$102,569 ($11,018 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $796,300 ($80,400 more than statewide median)

$796,300 ($80,400 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 832,605

4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 14.5% higher than U.S. average

14.5% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $98,928 ($7,377 more than statewide median)

$98,928 ($7,377 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $846,600 ($130,700 more than statewide median)

$846,600 ($130,700 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 3,276,208

3. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 14.7% higher than U.S. average

14.7% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $102,146 ($10,595 more than statewide median)

$102,146 ($10,595 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $1,013,900 ($298,000 more than statewide median)

$1,013,900 ($298,000 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 264,370

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 15.3% higher than U.S. average

15.3% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $148,900 ($57,349 more than statewide median)

$148,900 ($57,349 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $1,422,600 ($706,700 more than statewide median)

$1,422,600 ($706,700 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 1,938,524

1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 17.9% higher than U.S. average

17.9% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $128,151 ($36,600 more than statewide median)

$128,151 ($36,600 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $1,135,500 ($419,600 more than statewide median)

$1,135,500 ($419,600 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 4,579,599