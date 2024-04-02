Inflation — the overall upward movement of prices of goods and services — has definitely been more tame. At 3.2% in February, inflation (based on consumer price index change) is far lower than the 9.1% peak of June 2022 — though it is still not within the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. More importantly perhaps, prices are still moving up, even if at a lower pace, adding to existing pressure on consumers who are already facing high prices from years of high inflation.

Not one place in the country has escaped inflation, though prices naturally tend to be cheaper or more expensive in some parts of the country.

To identify the most expensive states to live in, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Composite Cost of Living Index published by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. States and the District of Columbia are ranked based on their cost of living index in 2023 from the least to most expensive state to live in. The index is relative to the national average of 100, so lower values are cheaper and higher are more expensive.

In addition to the overall cost of living index, MERIC provided cost of living in five consumer categories– groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care. While housing is the cheapest category in the 27 least expensive states, it is the most expensive category in the 10 most expensive places, with housing costs ranging anywhere from 28% to 213% more expensive than the national average. (Also see: Where Homelessness Worsened (and Improved) the Most: All States Ranked.)

Incomes tend to reflect differences in cost of living at the state level. In 17 of the 23 states (and DC) with a higher cost of living than the national average, the median household income is higher than the national median of $74,755. Conversely, only two of the 28 states with a lower cost of living have a higher median income than the national average.

Methodology note: Supplemental data on median household income and poverty rate came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community survey, while regional annual inflation rate (consumer price index change) for February 2024 came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.