If You Make $48,000 per Year, You Can Buy the Typical Home in This Texas City Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Nationwide, the cost of living tends to be higher in cities than in places outside of major metro areas.

Still, consumer prices can vary considerably from one city to another, and some Texas metro areas are more affordable for a broader range of incomes than others.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

The cost of living has skyrocketed across the United States in recent years — and rising prices are weighing heavily on the minds and pocketbooks of American families. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 57% of American households have had at least some difficulty affording their usual expenses in the last week, and over 93% of American adults reported stress related to higher prices in the last two months.

The rate of inflation began to surge in early 2021, and it ultimately peaked in June 2022, when the price of goods and services were 9.1% higher than they were 12 months earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index. While inflation has cooled in the last two years, the CPI remains above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

While no one was spared from rising consumer prices, in relative terms, the overall cost of living varies considerably across the country. In Texas, for example, goods and services were about 2.5% less expensive, on average, than they were nationwide in 2022 — the latest year of available data. Despite a lower cost of living, 61.2% of Texas households had difficulty paying for household expenses in the last week, and 94.9% of adults in the state reported stress resulting from rising prices. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Generally, Americans living in major cities are saddled with a higher cost of living than those in smaller, rural communities. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, goods and services are about 11.4% more expensive within U.S. metro areas than they are outside of metro areas.

In keeping with this pattern, goods and services are only about 1.6% less expensive than average across all 25 Texas metro areas, and 10.7% less expensive in non-metro areas. Still, the overall cost of living can vary meaningfully between one Texas city and another. In the state’s least expensive metro area, consumer prices are about 14.8% lower than they are nationwide on average. Meanwhile, in the state’s most expensive city, prices are about 3.5% higher than average. (Here is a look at the most affordable town in every state.)

Consumer prices tend to rise when demand for goods and services outpaces supply. Because cost of living is closely tied to consumer spending, it is no coincidence that more affluent areas are typically more expensive places to live than lower income communities. While there are exceptions, the median household income in some of the most expensive cities on this list is higher than the comparable statewide median income of $72,284.

This is the cost of living in every Texas metro area, ranked.

Why It Matters

JLGutierrez / E+ via Getty Images

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hit a multi-decade high in 2022, and as of July 2024, the CPI remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Even though prices tend to be far higher in cities than in rural communities, the vast majority of Americans — 80% according to the U.S. Census Bureau — live in an urban area. Still, consumer prices can vary considerably from one city to another, and some Texas metro areas are more affordable for a broader range of incomes than others.

25. Texarkana, TX-AR

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 14.8% lower than U.S. average

14.8% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $48,230 ($24,054 less than statewide median)

$48,230 ($24,054 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $162,800 ($112,600 less than statewide median)

$162,800 ($112,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 144,322

24. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

DavieJones13 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 14.6% lower than U.S. average

14.6% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $50,649 ($21,635 less than statewide median)

$50,649 ($21,635 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $133,400 ($142,000 less than statewide median)

$133,400 ($142,000 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 425,208

23. Longview, TX

Overall cost of living, 2022: 13.1% lower than U.S. average

13.1% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $62,627 ($9,657 less than statewide median)

$62,627 ($9,657 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $167,600 ($107,800 less than statewide median)

$167,600 ($107,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 291,219

22. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 13.1% lower than U.S. average

13.1% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $49,142 ($23,142 less than statewide median)

$49,142 ($23,142 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $123,700 ($151,700 less than statewide median)

$123,700 ($151,700 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 888,367

21. Wichita Falls, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 11.3% lower than U.S. average

11.3% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $59,256 ($13,028 less than statewide median)

$59,256 ($13,028 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $151,400 ($124,000 less than statewide median)

$151,400 ($124,000 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 149,299

20. Laredo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 9.7% lower than U.S. average

9.7% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $59,603 ($12,681 less than statewide median)

$59,603 ($12,681 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $171,200 ($104,200 less than statewide median)

$171,200 ($104,200 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 267,780

19. Victoria, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.8% lower than U.S. average

8.8% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $70,206 ($2,078 less than statewide median)

$70,206 ($2,078 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $203,800 ($71,600 less than statewide median)

$203,800 ($71,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 97,160

18. El Paso, TX

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.8% lower than U.S. average

8.8% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $53,359 ($18,925 less than statewide median)

$53,359 ($18,925 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $170,600 ($104,800 less than statewide median)

$170,600 ($104,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 871,323

17. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.7% lower than U.S. average

8.7% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $60,067 ($12,217 less than statewide median)

$60,067 ($12,217 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $176,500 ($98,900 less than statewide median)

$176,500 ($98,900 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 393,575

16. Killeen-Temple, TX

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.4% lower than U.S. average

8.4% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $62,904 ($9,380 less than statewide median)

$62,904 ($9,380 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $229,100 ($46,300 less than statewide median)

$229,100 ($46,300 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 496,228

15. Abilene, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.3% lower than U.S. average

8.3% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $62,660 ($9,624 less than statewide median)

$62,660 ($9,624 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $178,100 ($97,300 less than statewide median)

$178,100 ($97,300 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 180,982

14. Amarillo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.2% lower than U.S. average

8.2% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $65,090 ($7,194 less than statewide median)

$65,090 ($7,194 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $200,100 ($75,300 less than statewide median)

$200,100 ($75,300 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 271,480

13. Lubbock, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 8.2% lower than U.S. average

8.2% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $59,228 ($13,056 less than statewide median)

$59,228 ($13,056 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $204,600 ($70,800 less than statewide median)

$204,600 ($70,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 328,173

12. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 7.8% lower than U.S. average

7.8% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $68,192 ($4,092 less than statewide median)

$68,192 ($4,092 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $224,600 ($50,800 less than statewide median)

$224,600 ($50,800 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 241,922

11. College Station-Bryan, TX

TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 7.4% lower than U.S. average

7.4% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $60,804 ($11,480 less than statewide median)

$60,804 ($11,480 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $251,800 ($23,600 less than statewide median)

$251,800 ($23,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 279,045

10. Sherman-Denison, TX

gguy44 / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 7.4% lower than U.S. average

7.4% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $66,106 ($6,178 less than statewide median)

$66,106 ($6,178 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $250,500 ($24,900 less than statewide median)

$250,500 ($24,900 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 143,131

9. San Angelo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 7.3% lower than U.S. average

7.3% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $59,924 ($12,360 less than statewide median)

$59,924 ($12,360 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $195,400 ($80,000 less than statewide median)

$195,400 ($80,000 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 121,834

8. Waco, TX

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 6.6% lower than U.S. average

6.6% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $63,501 ($8,783 less than statewide median)

$63,501 ($8,783 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $227,000 ($48,400 less than statewide median)

$227,000 ($48,400 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 282,813

7. Corpus Christi, TX

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 6.4% lower than U.S. average

6.4% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $61,169 ($11,115 less than statewide median)

$61,169 ($11,115 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $198,800 ($76,600 less than statewide median)

$198,800 ($76,600 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 421,628

6. Odessa, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 5.8% lower than U.S. average

5.8% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $68,071 ($4,213 less than statewide median)

$68,071 ($4,213 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $184,000 ($91,400 less than statewide median)

$184,000 ($91,400 less than statewide median) Metro area population: 160,869

5. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 4.9% lower than U.S. average

4.9% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $70,538 ($1,746 less than statewide median)

$70,538 ($1,746 less than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $275,700 ($300 more than statewide median)

$275,700 ($300 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 2,655,342

4. Midland, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 4.0% lower than U.S. average

4.0% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $75,602 ($3,318 more than statewide median)

$75,602 ($3,318 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $284,700 ($9,300 more than statewide median)

$284,700 ($9,300 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 176,109

3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

GJGK Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 1.2% lower than U.S. average

1.2% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $74,863 ($2,579 more than statewide median)

$74,863 ($2,579 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $284,100 ($8,700 more than statewide median)

$284,100 ($8,700 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 7,340,118

2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 1.2% lower than U.S. average

1.2% lower than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $94,604 ($22,320 more than statewide median)

$94,604 ($22,320 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $490,000 ($214,600 more than statewide median)

$490,000 ($214,600 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 2,421,115

1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

TrongNguyen / iStock via Getty Images

Overall cost of living, 2022: 3.5% higher than U.S. average

3.5% higher than U.S. average Median household income, 2022: $82,823 ($10,539 more than statewide median)

$82,823 ($10,539 more than statewide median) Median home value, 2022: $349,500 ($74,100 more than statewide median)

$349,500 ($74,100 more than statewide median) Metro area population: 7,943,685

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.