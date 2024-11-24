King Charles’ Coronation Cost $91 Million WPA Pool / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

According to a Department for Culture, Media and Sport report, the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla cost about $63 million, and the Home Office spent another $28 million—the second sum was for security costs. With several minor costs, the total was $91 million.

The government document justified the expenditures. It helped support “the King’s four priorities of youth, community, diversity and sustainability.” It also allowed millions of people in the UK and elsewhere worldwide to witness an important pillar of British history.

But is it expensive? A coronation has not been held since 1953. The closest American equivalent is the presidential inauguration. Held every four years, usually on January 20, the bill has been tagged at $100 million to $200 million. Security costs are tremendous, as is extensive construction.

Because of crowd limits triggered by COVID-19, the Biden inauguration was at the lower end of the cost estimates. The New York Times put the costs of Donald Trump’s 2017 event at close to $200 million.

The 2017 event was supported by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which tapped funds from Trump friends and supporters. Congress pays a few million for the swearing-in itself. Finally, it is hard to peg the actual cost of security. The Times says it involves a dozen law enforcement agencies and over 20,000 people.

