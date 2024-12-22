This State Has Fewer Than 8,000 Unemployed Residents Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Despite the economic shocks wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic — including soaring inflation — the U.S. job market has remained strong in recent years. Since the beginning of 2022, 34 of the 50 states have reported a record low monthly unemployment rate. Though the national jobless rate has ticked up in recent months, at 4.2%, it still remains well below the 5.5% median reported over the last 77 years.

More than 7.1 million Americans were unemployed in November 2024.

How long it will take them to find a new job, and their financial security until they do, can depend largely on where they live.

While, at the current rate, unemployment is not a likely cause for concern among policymakers at the Federal Reserve or on Capitol Hill, the same cannot be said for the 7.1 million Americans who are out of work and looking for a job. Living on a reduced income, or no income, unemployed adults typically have to borrow or rely on savings to make ends meet. The effects of unemployment on an individual often extend beyond the financial, as increased stress can negatively impact both physical and mental health, as well as interpersonal relationships. (Here is a look at the jobs going away due to automation.)

While unemployment is never desirable, there are parts of the country where conditions are more favorable for out-of-work job seekers than others. Factors including the health of the current job market, long-term employment growth trends, and strength of the social safety net vary across the country — and partially as a result, in certain states, unemployed Americans are more likely to find work faster and maintain a relatively high level of financial security in their search.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Labor, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best and worst states for unemployed Americans. States are ranked by an equally weighted index of three measures: job growth over the one year period from September 2023 to September 2024, the September 2024 unemployment rate, and the average weekly unemployment benefit as a percentage of the average weekly working wage. States are ranked from the worst to the best, from number 50 to number one.

Among the 50 states, the change in overall employment over the last year ranges between a 1.2% decline and a 2.3% increase. States that have added more jobs in the last 12 months tend to rank higher on this list, as job creation can have an inverse effect on the unemployment rate. Similarly, low overall unemployment rates are generally favorable for job seekers, and as a result, states with below-average unemployment in September 2024 typically rank higher than states with high unemployment.

Many Americans who are out of work need to rely on unemployment benefits while they search for a job, and in states with better benefits, job seekers are more likely to remain financially secure and less likely to rely on savings or loans. In nine of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, the average weekly unemployment benefit is equal to over 40% of the average weekly working wage in the state. Meanwhile, the same ratio is below 35% in eight of the 10 lowest ranking states. (Here is a look at the states with the best and worst working conditions.)

Why It Matters

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The U.S. job market has remained strong amid widespread economic uncertainty in recent years. While a low unemployment rate has remained a bright spot among key economic indicators, the most recent monthly jobless rate of 4.2% still means that over 7.1 million Americans are out of work. For those individuals, the likelihood of quickly securing a new job, and their own level of financial stability until they do, can depend largely on where they live.

50. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $372 (25.1% of avg. weekly wage — 6th lowest of 50 states)

$372 (25.1% of avg. weekly wage — 6th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +6,804 jobs (+0.0% — 18th weakest growth of 50 states)

+6,804 jobs (+0.0% — 18th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 5.3% (1.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

5.3% (1.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $76,960 (4th highest of 50 states)

$76,960 (4th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 1,032,155

49. Alaska

TripWalkers / Shutterstock.com

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $301 (22.4% of avg. weekly wage — the lowest of 50 states)

$301 (22.4% of avg. weekly wage — the lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -768 jobs (-0.2% — 14th weakest growth of 50 states)

-768 jobs (-0.2% — 14th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $69,880 (10th highest of 50 states)

$69,880 (10th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 16,288

48. Delaware

sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $374 (29.5% of avg. weekly wage — 15th lowest of 50 states)

$374 (29.5% of avg. weekly wage — 15th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -5,107 jobs (-1.0% — 3rd weakest growth of 50 states)

-5,107 jobs (-1.0% — 3rd weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $65,990 (16th highest of 50 states)

$65,990 (16th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 20,960

47. New York

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $434 (28.7% of avg. weekly wage — 12th lowest of 50 states)

$434 (28.7% of avg. weekly wage — 12th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -34,579 jobs (-0.4% — 12th weakest growth of 50 states)

-34,579 jobs (-0.4% — 12th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.4% (0.3 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.4% (0.3 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $78,620 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$78,620 (2nd highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 426,760

46. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $328 (30.3% of avg. weekly wage — 17th lowest of 50 states)

$328 (30.3% of avg. weekly wage — 17th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -19,774 jobs (-0.6% — 7th weakest growth of 50 states)

-19,774 jobs (-0.6% — 7th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.3% (0.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.3% (0.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $56,420 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$56,420 (15th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 147,869

45. Michigan

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $350 (30.0% of avg. weekly wage — 16th lowest of 50 states)

$350 (30.0% of avg. weekly wage — 16th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -10,733 jobs (-0.2% — 15th weakest growth of 50 states)

-10,733 jobs (-0.2% — 15th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $60,600 (24th highest of 50 states)

$60,600 (24th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 229,078

44. Louisiana

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $252 (24.6% of avg. weekly wage — 4th lowest of 50 states)

$252 (24.6% of avg. weekly wage — 4th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -1,535 jobs (-0.1% — 17th weakest growth of 50 states)

-1,535 jobs (-0.1% — 17th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.9% (0.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.9% (0.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $53,440 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$53,440 (6th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 81,488

43. Florida

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $264 (22.8% of avg. weekly wage — 2nd lowest of 50 states)

$264 (22.8% of avg. weekly wage — 2nd lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -44,169 jobs (-0.4% — 11th weakest growth of 50 states)

-44,169 jobs (-0.4% — 11th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $60,210 (25th highest of 50 states)

$60,210 (25th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 367,704

42. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $728 (48.5% of avg. weekly wage — 6th highest of 50 states)

$728 (48.5% of avg. weekly wage — 6th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -47,870 jobs (-1.2% — the weakest growth of 50 states)

-47,870 jobs (-1.2% — the weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.8% (0.7 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.8% (0.7 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $78,130 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$78,130 (3rd highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 190,150

41. Nevada

LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $476 (42.0% of avg. weekly wage — 21st highest of 50 states)

$476 (42.0% of avg. weekly wage — 21st highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +3,990 jobs (+0.3% — 22nd weakest growth of 50 states)

+3,990 jobs (+0.3% — 22nd weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 5.6% (1.5 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

5.6% (1.5 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $58,900 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$58,900 (20th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 91,101

40. South Carolina

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $304 (29.2% of avg. weekly wage — 13th lowest of 50 states)

$304 (29.2% of avg. weekly wage — 13th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +18,884 jobs (+0.8% — 20th strongest growth of 50 states)

+18,884 jobs (+0.8% — 20th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $54,250 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$54,250 (9th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 113,975

39. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $513 (39.8% of avg. weekly wage — 24th lowest of 50 states)

$513 (39.8% of avg. weekly wage — 24th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +27,376 jobs (+0.4% — 25th strongest growth of 50 states)

+27,376 jobs (+0.4% — 25th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 5.3% (1.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

5.3% (1.2 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $67,130 (11th highest of 50 states)

$67,130 (11th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 343,673

38. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $375 (32.7% of avg. weekly wage — 20th lowest of 50 states)

$375 (32.7% of avg. weekly wage — 20th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +3,917 jobs (+0.1% — 19th weakest growth of 50 states)

+3,917 jobs (+0.1% — 19th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $59,730 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$59,730 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 197,877

37. Missouri

f11photo/Shutterstock

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $296 (26.8% of avg. weekly wage — 9th lowest of 50 states)

$296 (26.8% of avg. weekly wage — 9th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +31,351 jobs (+1.0% — 16th strongest growth of 50 states)

+31,351 jobs (+1.0% — 16th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.9% (0.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.9% (0.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $57,580 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$57,580 (17th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 121,636

36. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $352 (26.1% of avg. weekly wage — 8th lowest of 50 states)

$352 (26.1% of avg. weekly wage — 8th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +7,730 jobs (+0.2% — 21st weakest growth of 50 states)

+7,730 jobs (+0.2% — 21st weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $70,050 (9th highest of 50 states)

$70,050 (9th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 131,351

35. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $607 (42.7% of avg. weekly wage — 18th highest of 50 states)

$607 (42.7% of avg. weekly wage — 18th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +13,521 jobs (+0.3% — 24th weakest growth of 50 states)

+13,521 jobs (+0.3% — 24th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.7% (0.6 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.7% (0.6 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $73,980 (5th highest of 50 states)

$73,980 (5th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 229,079

34. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $392 (27.7% of avg. weekly wage — 10th lowest of 50 states)

$392 (27.7% of avg. weekly wage — 10th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +8,239 jobs (+0.3% — 23rd weakest growth of 50 states)

+8,239 jobs (+0.3% — 23rd weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $73,620 (7th highest of 50 states)

$73,620 (7th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 94,016

33. Ohio

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $489 (42.4% of avg. weekly wage — 19th highest of 50 states)

$489 (42.4% of avg. weekly wage — 19th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +26,043 jobs (+0.5% — 24th strongest growth of 50 states)

+26,043 jobs (+0.5% — 24th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $59,890 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$59,890 (24th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 263,026

32. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $639 (46.2% of avg. weekly wage — 11th highest of 50 states)

$639 (46.2% of avg. weekly wage — 11th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -13,286 jobs (-0.4% — 9th weakest growth of 50 states)

-13,286 jobs (-0.4% — 9th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.0% (0.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

4.0% (0.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $71,960 (8th highest of 50 states)

$71,960 (8th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 130,804

31. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $257 (25.0% of avg. weekly wage — 5th lowest of 50 states)

$257 (25.0% of avg. weekly wage — 5th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +18,351 jobs (+0.8% — 19th strongest growth of 50 states)

+18,351 jobs (+0.8% — 19th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $53,400 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$53,400 (5th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 67,395

30. West Virginia

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $461 (46.0% of avg. weekly wage — 12th highest of 50 states)

$461 (46.0% of avg. weekly wage — 12th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -1,305 jobs (-0.2% — 16th weakest growth of 50 states)

-1,305 jobs (-0.2% — 16th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $52,200 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$52,200 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 33,344

29. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $345 (29.3% of avg. weekly wage — 14th lowest of 50 states)

$345 (29.3% of avg. weekly wage — 14th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +63,741 jobs (+1.2% — 12th strongest growth of 50 states)

+63,741 jobs (+1.2% — 12th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.6% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.6% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $61,250 (21st highest of 50 states)

$61,250 (21st highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 195,606

28. Minnesota

jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $597 (46.5% of avg. weekly wage — 10th highest of 50 states)

$597 (46.5% of avg. weekly wage — 10th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -24,466 jobs (-0.8% — 4th weakest growth of 50 states)

-24,466 jobs (-0.8% — 4th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $66,700 (13th highest of 50 states)

$66,700 (13th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 105,567

27. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $489 (38.2% of avg. weekly wage — 23rd lowest of 50 states)

$489 (38.2% of avg. weekly wage — 23rd lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +7,191 jobs (+1.3% — 11th strongest growth of 50 states)

+7,191 jobs (+1.3% — 11th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.6% (0.5 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.6% (0.5 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $66,610 (14th highest of 50 states)

$66,610 (14th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 27,211

26. Wisconsin

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $348 (30.4% of avg. weekly wage — 18th lowest of 50 states)

$348 (30.4% of avg. weekly wage — 18th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +16,674 jobs (+0.5% — 23rd strongest growth of 50 states)

+16,674 jobs (+0.5% — 23rd strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $59,500 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$59,500 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 90,126

25. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $306 (28.4% of avg. weekly wage — 11th lowest of 50 states)

$306 (28.4% of avg. weekly wage — 11th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +35,140 jobs (+1.1% — 13th strongest growth of 50 states)

+35,140 jobs (+1.1% — 13th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.2% (0.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $56,030 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$56,030 (12th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 110,628

24. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $459 (41.5% of avg. weekly wage — 24th highest of 50 states)

$459 (41.5% of avg. weekly wage — 24th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +6,991 jobs (+0.8% — 21st strongest growth of 50 states)

+6,991 jobs (+0.8% — 21st strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.2% (0.1 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $57,520 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$57,520 (16th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 40,901

23. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $578 (49.2% of avg. weekly wage — 4th highest of 50 states)

$578 (49.2% of avg. weekly wage — 4th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -12,601 jobs (-0.7% — 5th weakest growth of 50 states)

-12,601 jobs (-0.7% — 5th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.5% (0.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.5% (0.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $61,070 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$61,070 (23rd highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 62,515

22. Arizona

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $313 (25.8% of avg. weekly wage — 7th lowest of 50 states)

$313 (25.8% of avg. weekly wage — 7th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +66,888 jobs (+1.9% — 7th strongest growth of 50 states)

+66,888 jobs (+1.9% — 7th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.5% (0.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.5% (0.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $63,040 (18th highest of 50 states)

$63,040 (18th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 132,406

21. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $504 (46.6% of avg. weekly wage — 9th highest of 50 states)

$504 (46.6% of avg. weekly wage — 9th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -7,933 jobs (-0.5% — 8th weakest growth of 50 states)

-7,933 jobs (-0.5% — 8th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $56,270 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$56,270 (13th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 50,433

20. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $461 (41.3% of avg. weekly wage — 25th highest of 50 states)

$461 (41.3% of avg. weekly wage — 25th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -4,314 jobs (-0.4% — 10th weakest growth of 50 states)

-4,314 jobs (-0.4% — 10th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.7% (1.4 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.7% (1.4 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $58,080 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$58,080 (19th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 28,379

19. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $489 (41.1% of avg. weekly wage — 25th lowest of 50 states)

$489 (41.1% of avg. weekly wage — 25th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +23,008 jobs (+0.4% — 25th weakest growth of 50 states)

+23,008 jobs (+0.4% — 25th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $61,920 (20th highest of 50 states)

$61,920 (20th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 221,810

18. Wyoming

JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $496 (44.5% of avg. weekly wage — 15th highest of 50 states)

$496 (44.5% of avg. weekly wage — 15th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -690 jobs (-0.2% — 13th weakest growth of 50 states)

-690 jobs (-0.2% — 13th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.1% (1.0 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.1% (1.0 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $57,930 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$57,930 (18th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 9,199

17. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $555 (51.2% of avg. weekly wage — 3rd highest of 50 states)

$555 (51.2% of avg. weekly wage — 3rd highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -18,713 jobs (-1.1% — 2nd weakest growth of 50 states)

-18,713 jobs (-1.1% — 2nd weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $56,400 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$56,400 (14th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 49,421

16. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $502 (35.4% of avg. weekly wage — 22nd lowest of 50 states)

$502 (35.4% of avg. weekly wage — 22nd lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +16,565 jobs (+0.9% — 17th strongest growth of 50 states)

+16,565 jobs (+0.9% — 17th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.2% (0.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.2% (0.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $73,740 (6th highest of 50 states)

$73,740 (6th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 61,379

15. Kentucky

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $505 (48.6% of avg. weekly wage — 5th highest of 50 states)

$505 (48.6% of avg. weekly wage — 5th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +27,331 jobs (+1.4% — 10th strongest growth of 50 states)

+27,331 jobs (+1.4% — 10th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.9% (0.8 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.)

4.9% (0.8 ppt. higher than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $54,030 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$54,030 (8th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 101,597

14. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $223 (24.4% of avg. weekly wage — 3rd lowest of 50 states)

$223 (24.4% of avg. weekly wage — 3rd lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +24,924 jobs (+2.1% — 3rd strongest growth of 50 states)

+24,924 jobs (+2.1% — 3rd strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.8% (1.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.8% (1.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $47,570 (the lowest of 50 states)

$47,570 (the lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 34,679

13. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $588 (45.8% of avg. weekly wage — 13th highest of 50 states)

$588 (45.8% of avg. weekly wage — 13th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +21,999 jobs (+1.1% — 15th strongest growth of 50 states)

+21,999 jobs (+1.1% — 15th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.0% (0.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

4.0% (0.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $66,710 (12th highest of 50 states)

$66,710 (12th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 87,708

12. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $390 (30.6% of avg. weekly wage — 19th lowest of 50 states)

$390 (30.6% of avg. weekly wage — 19th lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +10,459 jobs (+1.4% — 9th strongest growth of 50 states)

+10,459 jobs (+1.4% — 9th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.5% (1.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.5% (1.6 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $66,110 (15th highest of 50 states)

$66,110 (15th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 19,426

11. Montana

Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $461 (42.9% of avg. weekly wage — 17th highest of 50 states)

$461 (42.9% of avg. weekly wage — 17th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +4,943 jobs (+0.9% — 18th strongest growth of 50 states)

+4,943 jobs (+0.9% — 18th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $55,920 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$55,920 (11th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 19,398

10. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $433 (42.2% of avg. weekly wage — 20th highest of 50 states)

$433 (42.2% of avg. weekly wage — 20th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +20,393 jobs (+1.1% — 14th strongest growth of 50 states)

+20,393 jobs (+1.1% — 14th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.4% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $53,450 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$53,450 (7th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 68,414

9. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $687 (54.9% of avg. weekly wage — the highest of 50 states)

$687 (54.9% of avg. weekly wage — the highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: -4,564 jobs (-0.7% — 6th weakest growth of 50 states)

-4,564 jobs (-0.7% — 6th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.9% (1.2 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $65,030 (17th highest of 50 states)

$65,030 (17th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 19,280

8. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $492 (41.8% of avg. weekly wage — 23rd highest of 50 states)

$492 (41.8% of avg. weekly wage — 23rd highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +282,310 jobs (+1.9% — 6th strongest growth of 50 states)

+282,310 jobs (+1.9% — 6th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 4.1% (flag ppt. in line than U.S. avg.)

4.1% (flag ppt. in line than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $61,240 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$61,240 (22nd highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 630,109

7. Arkansas

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $335 (34.0% of avg. weekly wage — 21st lowest of 50 states)

$335 (34.0% of avg. weekly wage — 21st lowest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +28,967 jobs (+2.2% — 2nd strongest growth of 50 states)

+28,967 jobs (+2.2% — 2nd strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.3% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $51,250 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$51,250 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 45,811

6. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $473 (44.2% of avg. weekly wage — 16th highest of 50 states)

$473 (44.2% of avg. weekly wage — 16th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +18,986 jobs (+2.0% — 5th strongest growth of 50 states)

+18,986 jobs (+2.0% — 5th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.6% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.6% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $55,640 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$55,640 (10th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 35,767

5. North Dakota

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $589 (51.9% of avg. weekly wage — 2nd highest of 50 states)

$589 (51.9% of avg. weekly wage — 2nd highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +496 jobs (+0.1% — 20th weakest growth of 50 states)

+496 jobs (+0.1% — 20th weakest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $59,050 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$59,050 (21st lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 9,747

4. South Dakota

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $458 (44.8% of avg. weekly wage — 14th highest of 50 states)

$458 (44.8% of avg. weekly wage — 14th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +2,848 jobs (+0.6% — 22nd strongest growth of 50 states)

+2,848 jobs (+0.6% — 22nd strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.0% (2.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.0% (2.1 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $53,230 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$53,230 (4th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 9,454

3. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $741 (48.0% of avg. weekly wage — 7th highest of 50 states)

$741 (48.0% of avg. weekly wage — 7th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +75,819 jobs (+2.1% — 4th strongest growth of 50 states)

+75,819 jobs (+2.1% — 4th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 3.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

3.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $80,330 (the highest of 50 states)

$80,330 (the highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 146,819

2. Maine

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $483 (41.8% of avg. weekly wage — 22nd highest of 50 states)

$483 (41.8% of avg. weekly wage — 22nd highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +15,475 jobs (+2.3% — the strongest growth of 50 states)

+15,475 jobs (+2.3% — the strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.8% (1.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.8% (1.3 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $60,000 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$60,000 (25th lowest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 20,053

1. Vermont

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. weekly unemployment benefit: $574 (47.6% of avg. weekly wage — 8th highest of 50 states)

$574 (47.6% of avg. weekly wage — 8th highest of 50 states) 1-year change in total employment: +5,272 jobs (+1.5% — 8th strongest growth of 50 states)

+5,272 jobs (+1.5% — 8th strongest growth of 50 states) September 2024 unemployment rate: 2.2% (1.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.)

2.2% (1.9 ppt. lower than U.S. avg.) Average annual working wage in state: $62,780 (19th highest of 50 states)

$62,780 (19th highest of 50 states) Total number of unemployed state residents in Sept. 2024: 7,932

