38 U.S. Cities Where Incomes Climbed the Most Last Year

The cost of living in the United States has rapidly outpaced wage growth in recent years, as the Consumer Price Index soared to multi-decade highs in the last five years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices surged by nearly 19% between mid-2020 and mid-2023, while wages for full-time workers climbed by less than 10% over roughly the same period. More recently, however, this trend has reversed.

Key Points After emerging from the worst inflationary period in decades, growth in consumer prices has begun to moderate in the United States.

As the rate of increase in the Consumer Price Index has slowed in recent years, wage growth has accelerated — and in certain U.S. cities, the typical worker is now earning thousands of dollars more than a year ago.

As of April 1, 2025, the typical full-time worker in the U.S. earned $1,196 per week, a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. Consumer prices, meanwhile, climbed by just 2.3% over the same 12-month stretch. Rapid wage growth and a deceleration in the change in cost of living are welcome news for households struggling to afford basic necessities, as well as for the broader American economy.

On an annualized basis, the median wage among workers in the United States climbed by 3.0% between 2023 and 2024 — from $48,060 to $49,500 — according to the latest available data from the BLS. Rising wages were led by the community and social services sector, which reported a 10.6% increase in median wages between 2023 and 2024. The transportation sector saw wages rise by 6.7%, while the installation, maintenance, and repair sector saw an 8.0% increase over the same period

Notably, the national wage growth trend does not tell the whole story. Just as wage dynamics vary by industry, they also vary by location. And in some U.S. cities, incomes have climbed more than twice as fast as they have nationwide.

Using data from the BLS’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities where incomes are climbing the fastest. We reviewed median annual earnings in over 350 U.S. metropolitan areas, and ranked them on the relative change from 2023 to 2024. Metro areas that had boundary changes between 2023 and 2024 were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data on employment and wage growth by sector is also from the OEWS.

In total, there were 38 U.S. metro areas in which median annual wages increased by at least 7.5% from 2023 to 2024. In half a dozen of these cities, wage growth exceeded 10%. In dollar terms, median annual earnings climbed anywhere from $2,990 to $5,180 in the cities on this list.

In many of these places, rising wages coincided with a growing job market. In 33 of the 38 cities on this list, overall employment rose between 2023 and 2024 — in most cases, outpacing the comparable 1.5% employment growth nationwide.

A majority of metro areas on this list — 20 out of 38 — are in the South, including seven in Florida alone. Another 12 of these cities are in the West, four are in the Northeast, and only two are located in the Midwest.

These are the cities where incomes climbed the most in the last year.

Why It Matters

Within the last four years, inflation hit a multi-decade high in the United States, with the Consumer Price Index peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. As the cost of living rapidly outpaced wage growth, millions of Americans struggled to afford basic necessities. In the years since, not only has inflation slowed, but wage growth has also accelerated. In dozens of major U.S. cities, the median annual wage increased by thousands of dollars between 2023 and 2024.

38. Fayetteville, NC

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.5% (+$3,120)

+7.5% (+$3,120) Median annual wage by year: $44,600 in 2024, $41,480 in 2023

$44,600 in 2024, $41,480 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (11.1% wage increase)

Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (11.1% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Personal Care and Service Occupations (9.5% wage increase)

Personal Care and Service Occupations (9.5% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (8.6% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (8.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.7% (+2,210 jobs)

+1.7% (+2,210 jobs) Total employment by year: 132,690 in 2024, 130,480 in 2023

37. Coeur d’Alene, ID

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.7% (+$3,280)

+7.7% (+$3,280) Median annual wage by year: $46,010 in 2024, $42,730 in 2023

$46,010 in 2024, $42,730 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (13.9% wage increase)

Production Occupations (13.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Management Occupations (11.8% wage increase)

Management Occupations (11.8% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Office and Administrative Support Occupations (11.4% wage increase)

Office and Administrative Support Occupations (11.4% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.0% (+1,420 jobs)

+2.0% (+1,420 jobs) Total employment by year: 71,680 in 2024, 70,260 in 2023

36. San Angelo, TX

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.7% (+$2,990)

+7.7% (+$2,990) Median annual wage by year: $41,770 in 2024, $38,780 in 2023

$41,770 in 2024, $38,780 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (15.8% wage increase)

Production Occupations (15.8% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Architecture and Engineering Occupations (13.6% wage increase)

Architecture and Engineering Occupations (13.6% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (13.1% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (13.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.4% (+710 jobs)

+1.4% (+710 jobs) Total employment by year: 50,120 in 2024, 49,410 in 2023

35. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.7% (+$4,130)

+7.7% (+$4,130) Median annual wage by year: $57,480 in 2024, $53,350 in 2023

$57,480 in 2024, $53,350 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (12.3% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (12.3% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (8.9% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (8.9% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Sales and Related Occupations (8.9% wage increase)

Sales and Related Occupations (8.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.4% (+1,710 jobs)

+3.4% (+1,710 jobs) Total employment by year: 51,700 in 2024, 49,990 in 2023

34. Lynchburg, VA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$3,280)

+7.8% (+$3,280) Median annual wage by year: $45,440 in 2024, $42,160 in 2023

$45,440 in 2024, $42,160 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Support Occupations (13.1% wage increase)

Healthcare Support Occupations (13.1% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (11.1% wage increase)

Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (11.1% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Office and Administrative Support Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Office and Administrative Support Occupations (10.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.1% (+130 jobs)

+0.1% (+130 jobs) Total employment by year: 97,210 in 2024, 97,080 in 2023

33. Anchorage, AK

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$4,270)

+7.8% (+$4,270) Median annual wage by year: $59,060 in 2024, $54,790 in 2023

$59,060 in 2024, $54,790 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (15.9% wage increase)

Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (15.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (12.3% wage increase)

Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (12.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Management Occupations (8.4% wage increase)

Management Occupations (8.4% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.9% (+4,890 jobs)

+2.9% (+4,890 jobs) Total employment by year: 174,740 in 2024, 169,850 in 2023

32. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$3,070)

+7.8% (+$3,070) Median annual wage by year: $42,390 in 2024, $39,320 in 2023

$42,390 in 2024, $39,320 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (25.7% wage increase)

Production Occupations (25.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (11.1% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (11.1% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Support Occupations (8.8% wage increase)

Healthcare Support Occupations (8.8% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +8.9% (+11,420 jobs)

+8.9% (+11,420 jobs) Total employment by year: 140,160 in 2024, 128,740 in 2023

31. Asheville, NC

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$3,260)

+7.8% (+$3,260) Median annual wage by year: $44,990 in 2024, $41,730 in 2023

$44,990 in 2024, $41,730 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (13.0% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (13.0% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (12.2% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (12.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (12.0% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (12.0% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: -7.0% (-14,010 jobs)

-7.0% (-14,010 jobs) Total employment by year: 187,430 in 2024, 201,440 in 2023

30. Erie, PA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$3,150)

+7.8% (+$3,150) Median annual wage by year: $43,410 in 2024, $40,260 in 2023

$43,410 in 2024, $40,260 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (12.2% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (12.2% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (9.9% wage increase)

Production Occupations (9.9% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Construction and Extraction Occupations (9.8% wage increase)

Construction and Extraction Occupations (9.8% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.7% (+880 jobs)

+0.7% (+880 jobs) Total employment by year: 119,610 in 2024, 118,730 in 2023

29. Altoona, PA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.8% (+$3,130)

+7.8% (+$3,130) Median annual wage by year: $43,100 in 2024, $39,970 in 2023

$43,100 in 2024, $39,970 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (27.6% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (27.6% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (9.2% wage increase)

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (9.2% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.9% (+500 jobs)

+0.9% (+500 jobs) Total employment by year: 58,090 in 2024, 57,590 in 2023

28. Johnstown, PA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.9% (+$3,060)

+7.9% (+$3,060) Median annual wage by year: $42,020 in 2024, $38,960 in 2023

$42,020 in 2024, $38,960 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (12.4% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (12.4% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (9.2% wage increase)

Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (9.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (7.3% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (7.3% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.5% (+230 jobs)

+0.5% (+230 jobs) Total employment by year: 48,550 in 2024, 48,320 in 2023

27. Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.9% (+$3,160)

+7.9% (+$3,160) Median annual wage by year: $43,200 in 2024, $40,040 in 2023

$43,200 in 2024, $40,040 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Architecture and Engineering Occupations (29.7% wage increase)

Architecture and Engineering Occupations (29.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (25.1% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (25.1% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (21.8% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (21.8% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.4% (+1,860 jobs)

+3.4% (+1,860 jobs) Total employment by year: 57,230 in 2024, 55,370 in 2023

26. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +7.9% (+$3,870)

+7.9% (+$3,870) Median annual wage by year: $52,770 in 2024, $48,900 in 2023

$52,770 in 2024, $48,900 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Architecture and Engineering Occupations (13.2% wage increase)

Architecture and Engineering Occupations (13.2% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Transportation and Material Moving Occupations (11.0% wage increase)

Transportation and Material Moving Occupations (11.0% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Office and Administrative Support Occupations (8.9% wage increase)

Office and Administrative Support Occupations (8.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.7% (+710 jobs)

+0.7% (+710 jobs) Total employment by year: 98,750 in 2024, 98,040 in 2023

25. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.0% (+$3,120)

+8.0% (+$3,120) Median annual wage by year: $42,270 in 2024, $39,150 in 2023

$42,270 in 2024, $39,150 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (15.7% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (15.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (10.6% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (9.9% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (9.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: -6.2% (-10,500 jobs)

-6.2% (-10,500 jobs) Total employment by year: 159,970 in 2024, 170,470 in 2023

24. Clarksville, TN-KY

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.2% (+$3,260)

+8.2% (+$3,260) Median annual wage by year: $42,990 in 2024, $39,730 in 2023

$42,990 in 2024, $39,730 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (15.4% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (15.4% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (13.3% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (13.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (8.9% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (8.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +4.9% (+4,700 jobs)

+4.9% (+4,700 jobs) Total employment by year: 100,910 in 2024, 96,210 in 2023

23. Wheeling, WV-OH

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.2% (+$3,180)

+8.2% (+$3,180) Median annual wage by year: $41,840 in 2024, $38,660 in 2023

$41,840 in 2024, $38,660 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (14.8% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (14.8% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (12.1% wage increase)

Production Occupations (12.1% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Support Occupations (9.1% wage increase)

Healthcare Support Occupations (9.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.7% (+430 jobs)

+0.7% (+430 jobs) Total employment by year: 58,940 in 2024, 58,510 in 2023

22. Twin Falls, ID

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.3% (+$3,370)

+8.3% (+$3,370) Median annual wage by year: $44,160 in 2024, $40,790 in 2023

$44,160 in 2024, $40,790 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (17.4% wage increase)

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (17.4% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (12.4% wage increase)

Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (12.4% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Production Occupations (10.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.2% (+1,070 jobs)

+2.2% (+1,070 jobs) Total employment by year: 49,570 in 2024, 48,500 in 2023

21. Farmington, NM

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.4% (+$3,370)

+8.4% (+$3,370) Median annual wage by year: $43,620 in 2024, $40,250 in 2023

$43,620 in 2024, $40,250 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (18.9% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (18.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (18.3% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (18.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (17.7% wage increase)

Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (17.7% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.5% (+700 jobs)

+1.5% (+700 jobs) Total employment by year: 46,030 in 2024, 45,330 in 2023

20. Lawrence, KS

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.4% (+$3,510)

+8.4% (+$3,510) Median annual wage by year: $45,240 in 2024, $41,730 in 2023

$45,240 in 2024, $41,730 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (30.5% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (30.5% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (10.9% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (10.9% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (10.7% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (10.7% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.2% (+1,570 jobs)

+3.2% (+1,570 jobs) Total employment by year: 51,290 in 2024, 49,720 in 2023

19. Idaho Falls, ID

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.5% (+$3,540)

+8.5% (+$3,540) Median annual wage by year: $45,080 in 2024, $41,540 in 2023

$45,080 in 2024, $41,540 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Business and Financial Operations Occupations (15.8% wage increase)

Business and Financial Operations Occupations (15.8% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Support Occupations (13.4% wage increase)

Healthcare Support Occupations (13.4% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (12.3% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (12.3% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.6% (+2,820 jobs)

+3.6% (+2,820 jobs) Total employment by year: 81,000 in 2024, 78,180 in 2023

18. Waco, TX

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.5% (+$3,500)

+8.5% (+$3,500) Median annual wage by year: $44,530 in 2024, $41,030 in 2023

$44,530 in 2024, $41,030 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (12.2% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (12.2% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (9.8% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (9.8% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (9.1% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (9.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.4% (+4,280 jobs)

+3.4% (+4,280 jobs) Total employment by year: 129,920 in 2024, 125,640 in 2023

17. Macon-Bibb County, GA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.6% (+$3,470)

+8.6% (+$3,470) Median annual wage by year: $43,680 in 2024, $40,210 in 2023

$43,680 in 2024, $40,210 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (13.7% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (13.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (9.8% wage increase)

Educational Instruction and Library Occupations (9.8% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (6.7% wage increase)

Production Occupations (6.7% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: -0.5% (-460 jobs)

-0.5% (-460 jobs) Total employment by year: 95,070 in 2024, 95,530 in 2023

16. Kennewick-Richland, WA

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.8% (+$4,490)

+8.8% (+$4,490) Median annual wage by year: $55,490 in 2024, $51,000 in 2023

$55,490 in 2024, $51,000 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (18.9% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (18.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Architecture and Engineering Occupations (11.0% wage increase)

Architecture and Engineering Occupations (11.0% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.8% (+2,220 jobs)

+1.8% (+2,220 jobs) Total employment by year: 127,290 in 2024, 125,070 in 2023

15. Abilene, TX

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +8.9% (+$3,440)

+8.9% (+$3,440) Median annual wage by year: $42,120 in 2024, $38,680 in 2023

$42,120 in 2024, $38,680 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (17.0% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (17.0% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Business and Financial Operations Occupations (7.9% wage increase)

Business and Financial Operations Occupations (7.9% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (7.6% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (7.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.8% (+1,310 jobs)

+1.8% (+1,310 jobs) Total employment by year: 74,090 in 2024, 72,780 in 2023

14. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.4% (+$3,830)

+9.4% (+$3,830) Median annual wage by year: $44,610 in 2024, $40,780 in 2023

$44,610 in 2024, $40,780 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (19.2% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (19.2% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (11.3% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (11.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (11.0% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (11.0% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.9% (+4,910 jobs)

+1.9% (+4,910 jobs) Total employment by year: 261,610 in 2024, 256,700 in 2023

13. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.4% (+$4,990)

+9.4% (+$4,990) Median annual wage by year: $57,920 in 2024, $52,930 in 2023

$57,920 in 2024, $52,930 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Sales and Related Occupations (16.0% wage increase)

Sales and Related Occupations (16.0% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (15.2% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (15.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (9.1% wage increase)

Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations (9.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +0.9% (+1,140 jobs)

+0.9% (+1,140 jobs) Total employment by year: 121,320 in 2024, 120,180 in 2023

12. Port St. Lucie, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.6% (+$3,920)

+9.6% (+$3,920) Median annual wage by year: $44,820 in 2024, $40,900 in 2023

$44,820 in 2024, $40,900 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (33.6% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (33.6% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (13.6% wage increase)

Production Occupations (13.6% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (11.1% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (11.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.7% (+4,380 jobs)

+2.7% (+4,380 jobs) Total employment by year: 167,590 in 2024, 163,210 in 2023

11. Bowling Green, KY

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.6% (+$3,820)

+9.6% (+$3,820) Median annual wage by year: $43,640 in 2024, $39,820 in 2023

$43,640 in 2024, $39,820 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (17.7% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (17.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (15.2% wage increase)

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Occupations (15.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (13.2% wage increase)

Production Occupations (13.2% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.5% (+1,930 jobs)

+2.5% (+1,930 jobs) Total employment by year: 80,400 in 2024, 78,470 in 2023

10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.7% (+$3,680)

+9.7% (+$3,680) Median annual wage by year: $41,750 in 2024, $38,070 in 2023

$41,750 in 2024, $38,070 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (19.1% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (19.1% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (13.7% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (13.7% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (13.1% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (13.1% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.3% (+6,900 jobs)

+3.3% (+6,900 jobs) Total employment by year: 217,920 in 2024, 211,020 in 2023

9. Ocala, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.8% (+$3,760)

+9.8% (+$3,760) Median annual wage by year: $42,230 in 2024, $38,470 in 2023

$42,230 in 2024, $38,470 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (21.3% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (21.3% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (11.7% wage increase)

Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (11.7% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (8.9% wage increase)

Arts, Design, Entertainment, Sports, and Media Occupations (8.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.0% (+3,410 jobs)

+3.0% (+3,410 jobs) Total employment by year: 118,840 in 2024, 115,430 in 2023

8. Kahului-Wailuku, HI

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +9.8% (+$4,880)

+9.8% (+$4,880) Median annual wage by year: $54,790 in 2024, $49,910 in 2023

$54,790 in 2024, $49,910 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (19.2% wage increase)

Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (19.2% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (13.2% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (13.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: -5.1% (-3,830 jobs)

-5.1% (-3,830 jobs) Total employment by year: 71,920 in 2024, 75,750 in 2023

7. St. George, UT

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +10.0% (+$3,990)

+10.0% (+$3,990) Median annual wage by year: $44,070 in 2024, $40,080 in 2023

$44,070 in 2024, $40,080 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (14.3% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (14.3% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Management Occupations (11.0% wage increase)

Management Occupations (11.0% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.7% (+3,100 jobs)

+3.7% (+3,100 jobs) Total employment by year: 86,740 in 2024, 83,640 in 2023

6. Grand Island, NE

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +10.2% (+$4,500)

+10.2% (+$4,500) Median annual wage by year: $48,660 in 2024, $44,160 in 2023

$48,660 in 2024, $44,160 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (35.6% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (35.6% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (20.0% wage increase)

Farming, Fishing, and Forestry Occupations (20.0% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (15.4% wage increase)

Production Occupations (15.4% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: -6.8% (-2,890 jobs)

-6.8% (-2,890 jobs) Total employment by year: 39,520 in 2024, 42,410 in 2023

5. Charleston, WV

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +10.4% (+$4,240)

+10.4% (+$4,240) Median annual wage by year: $45,170 in 2024, $40,930 in 2023

$45,170 in 2024, $40,930 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (16.6% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (16.6% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Management Occupations (11.4% wage increase)

Management Occupations (11.4% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (10.6% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +3.8% (+3,960 jobs)

+3.8% (+3,960 jobs) Total employment by year: 106,820 in 2024, 102,860 in 2023

4. Pocatello, ID

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +10.6% (+$4,150)

+10.6% (+$4,150) Median annual wage by year: $43,180 in 2024, $39,030 in 2023

$43,180 in 2024, $39,030 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Production Occupations (14.5% wage increase)

Production Occupations (14.5% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (10.2% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (10.2% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (9.3% wage increase)

Building and Grounds Cleaning and Maintenance Occupations (9.3% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.5% (+570 jobs)

+1.5% (+570 jobs) Total employment by year: 37,440 in 2024, 36,870 in 2023

3. Tallahassee, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +11.8% (+$4,830)

+11.8% (+$4,830) Median annual wage by year: $45,760 in 2024, $40,930 in 2023

$45,760 in 2024, $40,930 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (21.7% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (21.7% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (18.9% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (18.9% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Legal Occupations (17.9% wage increase)

Legal Occupations (17.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +1.7% (+3,130 jobs)

+1.7% (+3,130 jobs) Total employment by year: 184,180 in 2024, 181,050 in 2023

2. Grants Pass, OR

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +11.8% (+$5,180)

+11.8% (+$5,180) Median annual wage by year: $49,010 in 2024, $43,830 in 2023

$49,010 in 2024, $43,830 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (13.9% wage increase)

Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations (13.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase)

Community and Social Service Occupations (11.3% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Construction and Extraction Occupations (10.0% wage increase)

Construction and Extraction Occupations (10.0% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +2.7% (+810 jobs)

+2.7% (+810 jobs) Total employment by year: 31,030 in 2024, 30,220 in 2023

1. Punta Gorda, FL

1-yr. change in median annual wage: +12.1% (+$4,760)

+12.1% (+$4,760) Median annual wage by year: $44,080 in 2024, $39,320 in 2023

$44,080 in 2024, $39,320 in 2023 Sector with the strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Protective Service Occupations (14.9% wage increase)

Protective Service Occupations (14.9% wage increase) Sector with the 2nd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Computer and Mathematical Occupations (13.8% wage increase)

Computer and Mathematical Occupations (13.8% wage increase) Sector with the 3rd strongest 1-yr. wage growth: Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (12.9% wage increase)

Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations (12.9% wage increase) 1-yr. change in total employment: +5.4% (+2,860 jobs)

+5.4% (+2,860 jobs) Total employment by year: 56,040 in 2024, 53,180 in 2023