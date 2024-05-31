Jobs Going Away Due to Automation Alexander Supertramp / Shutterstock.com

Are we all going to be replaced by machines? No doubt, more and more of our jobs are being performed by machines as artificial intelligence and automation are taking up increasing shares of certain industries — but not all.

To determine the jobs going away due to automation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on projected employment change from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections program. Detailed occupations whose factors affecting occupational utilization include automation were ranked based on projected percentage change in U.S. employment from 2022 to 2032. Data on the percentage of workers 25 and over with at least a bachelor’s degree in each occupation are also from the BLS EP and are for 2021. Supplemental data on average annual salary and total employment are from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program and are for May 2023.

The BLS projects that total employment is going to grow by nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023, with some industries projected to grow by double digits. Employment in the 40 jobs on the list, however, is projected to decline by anywhere from 3.2% to 38.6%.

While more than half of the jobs on the list indeed are manufacturing occupations, quite a few are also office based. In all, there are 18 different machine operators, setters, or tenders and 12 different clerks and other clerical jobs. While automation may play more of a part with lower demand for manufacturing jobs, artificial intelligence might be more detrimental to those who work in offices. (Also see: Cities With the Most Physically Demanding Jobs.)

Only four of the jobs on the list have a higher mean wage than the national mean of $65,470. The highest-paying job that is projected to have less demand in the future is computer programmers. Programmers increasingly use AI in their jobs, which could indeed mean fewer are needed for the same work.

Why This Matters

40. Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -3.2%

-3.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 27.2%

27.2% Average annual salary: $49,530

$49,530 Total employment: 241,650

39. Survey researchers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -3.8%

-3.8% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 91.2%

91.2% Average annual salary: $66,670

$66,670 Total employment: 8,190

38. Cutting and slicing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -4.1%

-4.1% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 5.8%

5.8% Average annual salary: $44,700

$44,700 Total employment: 52,720

37. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -5.1%

-5.1% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 7.4%

7.4% Average annual salary: $34,880

$34,880 Total employment: 23,430

36. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -5.5%

-5.5% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 27.5%

27.5% Average annual salary: $57,350

$57,350 Total employment: 120,260

35. Correspondence clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -5.9%

-5.9% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 23.3%

23.3% Average annual salary: $46,940

$46,940 Total employment: 4,650

34. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -6.2%

-6.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 20.9%

20.9% Average annual salary: $49,580

$49,580 Total employment: 1,501,910

33. Procurement clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -7.6%

-7.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 40.2%

40.2% Average annual salary: $47,940

$47,940 Total employment: 61,580

32. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -8.2%

-8.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 8.0%

8.0% Average annual salary: $54,340

$54,340 Total employment: 20,870

31. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -8.4%

-8.4% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 11.2%

11.2% Average annual salary: $42,730

$42,730 Total employment: 844,120

30. Forest and conservation workers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -8.7%

-8.7% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 21.8%

21.8% Average annual salary: $36,860

$36,860 Total employment: 5,750

29. Brokerage clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -8.9%

-8.9% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 36.6%

36.6% Average annual salary: $63,130

$63,130 Total employment: 48,060

28. Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.1%

-9.1% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 6.0%

6.0% Average annual salary: $46,540

$46,540 Total employment: 14,950

27. Production worker helpers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.3%

-9.3% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 9.8%

9.8% Average annual salary: $38,160

$38,160 Total employment: 181,810

26. Lathe and turning machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.4%

-9.4% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 3.9%

3.9% Average annual salary: $48,850

$48,850 Total employment: 19,560

25. Plating machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.4%

-9.4% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 6.0%

6.0% Average annual salary: $42,550

$42,550 Total employment: 31,970

24. Metal and plastic grinding, lapping, polishing, and buffing machine tool setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.5%

-9.5% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 4.3%

4.3% Average annual salary: $44,450

$44,450 Total employment: 75,260

23. Bill and account collectors

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -9.6%

-9.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 18.1%

18.1% Average annual salary: $46,020

$46,020 Total employment: 190,910

22. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -10.5%

-10.5% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 8.6%

8.6% Average annual salary: $37,880

$37,880 Total employment: 15,980

21. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -10.8%

-10.8% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 8.6%

8.6% Average annual salary: $37,040

$37,040 Total employment: 9,760

20. Metal and plastic cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -10.9%

-10.9% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 3.7%

3.7% Average annual salary: $44,260

$44,260 Total employment: 179,230

19. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -11.0%

-11.0% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

4.4% Average annual salary: $49,290

$49,290 Total employment: 24,750

18. Computer programmers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -11.2%

-11.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 72.9%

72.9% Average annual salary: $107,750

$107,750 Total employment: 120,370

17. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -11.6%

-11.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Average annual salary: $45,490

$45,490 Total employment: 1,785,430

16. Gas plant operators

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -11.7%

-11.7% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 13.5%

13.5% Average annual salary: $83,020

$83,020 Total employment: 15,930

15. Utilities meter readers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -12.2%

-12.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 5.2%

5.2% Average annual salary: $53,610

$53,610 Total employment: 19,900

14. Metal and plastic milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -13.9%

-13.9% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 3.9%

3.9% Average annual salary: $50,020

$50,020 Total employment: 13,990

13. Forging machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -14.6%

-14.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

4.4% Average annual salary: $47,350

$47,350 Total employment: 9,170

12. Sewing machine operators

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -15.2%

-15.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 7.6%

7.6% Average annual salary: $35,000

$35,000 Total employment: 116,130

11. Hand sewers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -15.8%

-15.8% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 19.7%

19.7% Average annual salary: $33,860

$33,860 Total employment: 3,390

10. Print binding and finishing workers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -16.4%

-16.4% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 8.2%

8.2% Average annual salary: $40,860

$40,860 Total employment: 38,880

9. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -16.4%

-16.4% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Average annual salary: $54,690

$54,690 Total employment: 157,230

8. Order clerks

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -18.2%

-18.2% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 23.3%

23.3% Average annual salary: $43,530

$43,530 Total employment: 91,830

7. Metal and plastic drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -18.3%

-18.3% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 3.9%

3.9% Average annual salary: $47,490

$47,490 Total employment: 5,740

6. Hand grinding and polishing workers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -19.5%

-19.5% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 5.4%

5.4% Average annual salary: $41,490

$41,490 Total employment: 12,290

5. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -21.1%

-21.1% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 42.7%

42.7% Average annual salary: $73,680

$73,680 Total employment: 483,570

4. Switchboard operators

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -25.1%

-25.1% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 17.4%

17.4% Average annual salary: $40,020

$40,020 Total employment: 43,830

3. Data entry keyers

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -26.0%

-26.0% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 24.3%

24.3% Average annual salary: $40,130

$40,130 Total employment: 154,230

2. Telephone operators

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -26.6%

-26.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 18.7%

18.7% Average annual salary: $42,100

$42,100 Total employment: 4,600

1. Word processors and typists

Projected employment change, 2022 to 2032: -38.6%

-38.6% Workers with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%

22.3% Average annual salary: $47,170

$47,170 Total employment: 37,200

While automation is increasingly replacing certain jobs, others are projected to be in higher demand over the next decade. Here we aim to highlight those jobs that people who enter the workforce might want to shy away from. Similarly, those working in the occupations on the list might want to learn more skills and pivot in their career path.