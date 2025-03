The Worst Local Job Market in Every State - Unemployment Near 20% Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

For much of the last decade and a half, the U.S. job market has steadily grown stronger. With the single exception of 2020, when much of the U.S. economy was shut down in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the average annual unemployment rate has either improved or remained flat nearly every year since 2010. Between 2010 and 2019, the national unemployment rate was reduced by over half, from 9.6% to 3.7%. Then, between 2020 and 2023, the U.S. jobless rate fell from 8.1% to 3.6%.

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic aside, the U.S. job market has steadily improved year after year for the better part of two decades.

While many Americans may take these favorable conditions for granted, there are parts of the country where levels of unemployment exceed even the highest jobless rates reported across the U.S. as a whole over the last 70 years.

Notably, however, 2024 presented a break from this longer term trend. Last year, unemployment rose in the U.S. by nearly half a percentage point to 4.0%. Whether 2024 will stand out as an anomaly or a turning point in America’s economic fortunes remains to be seen — but so far in 2025, monthly data has not been promising. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. jobless rate ticked up slightly between January and February, from 4.0% to 4.1%.

While the share of the U.S. labor force joining the ranks of the unemployed appears to be growing, the national jobless rate likely remains within the Federal Reserve Bank’s “maximum employment” target, as the Fed has yet to implement meaningful policy changes to stimulate job growth. Still, the national jobless rate does not tell the complete story. Across the country, local economies are being decimated by a dearth of employment opportunities — and jobless rates that far exceed anything seen on a national scale in recent decades.

Using the latest available county-level data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst local job market in every state. For each state, we identified the county or county equivalent with the highest unemployment rate in December 2024. In the case of a tie, the county home to the greatest number of unemployed residents ranks on this list. All county and state level data in this story are for December 2024 and are not seasonally adjusted.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, jobless rates range from 2.8% to well over 15%. In some states, the unemployment rate in the county with the weakest job market is less than one percentage point higher than the comparable statewide rate. In others, it exceeds the state unemployment rate by over 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at the jobs that are most threatened by AI.)

In simplest terms, unemployment rates reflect the share of the labor force who are out of a job and looking for work. Partially as a result, unemployment can go up not only when jobs go away, but also when the number of people looking for work grows faster than the number of available jobs. Even though most places on this list have seen an uptick in unemployment over the last year, most have also reported a 12 month increase in overall employment. In many cases, this seeming incongruity is explained by labor force growth outpacing employment growth. Unemployment can also rise when the labor force shrinks, particularly if jobs are also disappearing at a faster rate. (Here is a look at the fastest growing economies in every state.)

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With the single exception of 2020, 2024 was the first year in nearly a decade and a half in which the annual U.S. unemployment rate went up. Whether or not this trend reversal continues in the coming years remains to be seen — but there are already communities across the country reporting unemployment rates that eclipse those reported nationwide in even the worst years.

Alabama: Wilcox County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 8.5% (3.2% statewide)

8.5% (3.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.9 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide)

-0.9 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 227 (-6.2% year over year)

227 (-6.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,433 (+4.5% year over year)

2,433 (+4.5% year over year) Total labor force: 2,660 (+3.5% year over year)

Alaska: Skagway Municipality

Medioimages/Photodisc / Photodisc via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 17.2% (4.7% statewide)

17.2% (4.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +4.3 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

+4.3 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 97 (+36.6% year over year)

97 (+36.6% year over year) Number of employed residents: 468 (-2.7% year over year)

468 (-2.7% year over year) Total labor force: 565 (+2.4% year over year)

Arizona: Yuma County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 11.9% (3.5% statewide)

11.9% (3.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -1.1 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

-1.1 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 11,629 (-9.2% year over year)

11,629 (-9.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 85,697 (-0.1% year over year)

85,697 (-0.1% year over year) Total labor force: 97,326 (-1.3% year over year)

Arkansas: Chicot County

journeyguy / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.8% (3.4% statewide)

6.8% (3.4% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.6 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide)

+0.6 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 187 (+12.0% year over year)

187 (+12.0% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,546 (+0.1% year over year)

2,546 (+0.1% year over year) Total labor force: 2,733 (+0.8% year over year)

California: Imperial County

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 17.8% (5.2% statewide)

17.8% (5.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.3 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

-0.3 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 13,343 (-2.0% year over year)

13,343 (-2.0% year over year) Number of employed residents: 61,480 (+0.1% year over year)

61,480 (+0.1% year over year) Total labor force: 74,823 (-0.3% year over year)

Colorado: Huerfano County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.6% (4.5% statewide)

7.6% (4.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.9 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+1.9 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 193 (+35.9% year over year)

193 (+35.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,349 (+0.3% year over year)

2,349 (+0.3% year over year) Total labor force: 2,542 (+2.4% year over year)

Connecticut: Hartford County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 2.8% (2.7% statewide)

2.8% (2.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -1.3 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide)

-1.3 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 13,431 (-30.9% year over year)

13,431 (-30.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 469,469 (+4.0% year over year)

469,469 (+4.0% year over year) Total labor force: 482,900 (+2.6% year over year)

Delaware: Kent County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 3.6% (3.1% statewide)

3.6% (3.1% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.5 ppt. (-0.3 ppt. statewide)

-0.5 ppt. (-0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 2,912 (-12.8% year over year)

2,912 (-12.8% year over year) Number of employed residents: 78,440 (-0.0% year over year)

78,440 (-0.0% year over year) Total labor force: 81,352 (-0.5% year over year)

Florida: Citrus County

Robert Miller Online / Shutterstock.com

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.8% (3.2% statewide)

4.8% (3.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.2 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+0.2 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 2,355 (+3.0% year over year)

2,355 (+3.0% year over year) Number of employed residents: 46,495 (-1.8% year over year)

46,495 (-1.8% year over year) Total labor force: 48,850 (-1.6% year over year)

Georgia: Berrien County

By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17096125

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 9.5% (3.4% statewide)

9.5% (3.4% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +4.9 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+4.9 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 819 (+125.6% year over year)

819 (+125.6% year over year) Number of employed residents: 7,759 (+3.5% year over year)

7,759 (+3.5% year over year) Total labor force: 8,578 (+9.1% year over year)

Hawaii: Maui County

chrys35 / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 3.4% (2.8% statewide)

3.4% (2.8% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -2.2 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

-2.2 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 2,831 (-39.9% year over year)

2,831 (-39.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 79,302 (-0.0% year over year)

79,302 (-0.0% year over year) Total labor force: 82,133 (-2.3% year over year)

Idaho: Adams County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.3% (3.7% statewide)

7.3% (3.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.6 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide)

+0.6 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 137 (+15.1% year over year)

137 (+15.1% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,750 (+5.6% year over year)

1,750 (+5.6% year over year) Total labor force: 1,887 (+6.3% year over year)

Illinois: Pulaski County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.7% (4.3% statewide)

6.7% (4.3% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.6 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide)

-0.6 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 107 (-9.3% year over year)

107 (-9.3% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,498 (+0.0% year over year)

1,498 (+0.0% year over year) Total labor force: 1,605 (-0.7% year over year)

Indiana: Howard County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.7% (4.0% statewide)

7.7% (4.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.4 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+1.4 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 2,699 (+25.4% year over year)

2,699 (+25.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 32,214 (+0.7% year over year)

32,214 (+0.7% year over year) Total labor force: 34,913 (+2.3% year over year)

Iowa: Marshall County

AriasPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.4% (3.0% statewide)

6.4% (3.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.2 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide)

-0.2 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 1,101 (-2.9% year over year)

1,101 (-2.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 16,087 (-0.3% year over year)

16,087 (-0.3% year over year) Total labor force: 17,188 (-0.5% year over year)

Kansas: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.9% (3.3% statewide)

6.9% (3.3% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +5.1 ppt. (+0.9 ppt. statewide)

+5.1 ppt. (+0.9 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 121 (+317.2% year over year)

121 (+317.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,622 (+0.2% year over year)

1,622 (+0.2% year over year) Total labor force: 1,743 (+5.8% year over year)

Kentucky: Martin County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 12.4% (5.0% statewide)

12.4% (5.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +4.6 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+4.6 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 277 (+64.9% year over year)

277 (+64.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,963 (-1.0% year over year)

1,963 (-1.0% year over year) Total labor force: 2,240 (+4.2% year over year)

Louisiana: East Carroll Parish

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 8.8% (4.2% statewide)

8.8% (4.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.1 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+0.1 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 148 (+2.8% year over year)

148 (+2.8% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,527 (+1.3% year over year)

1,527 (+1.3% year over year) Total labor force: 1,675 (+1.5% year over year)

Maine: Piscataquis County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.3% (3.5% statewide)

5.3% (3.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.2 ppt. (+0.7 ppt. statewide)

+0.2 ppt. (+0.7 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 375 (+5.3% year over year)

375 (+5.3% year over year) Number of employed residents: 6,736 (+1.4% year over year)

6,736 (+1.4% year over year) Total labor force: 7,111 (+1.6% year over year)

Maryland: Worcester County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.2% (2.7% statewide)

5.2% (2.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.3 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+1.3 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 1,307 (+31.9% year over year)

1,307 (+31.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 24,011 (-1.3% year over year)

24,011 (-1.3% year over year) Total labor force: 25,318 (+0.0% year over year)

Massachusetts: Nantucket County

Bojan Bokic / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 9.4% (4.1% statewide)

9.4% (4.1% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.3 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide)

+1.3 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 729 (+22.7% year over year)

729 (+22.7% year over year) Number of employed residents: 7,005 (+3.4% year over year)

7,005 (+3.4% year over year) Total labor force: 7,734 (+4.9% year over year)

Michigan: Mackinac County

ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 17.9% (5.0% statewide)

17.9% (5.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +3.1 ppt. (+1.4 ppt. statewide)

+3.1 ppt. (+1.4 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 809 (+17.8% year over year)

809 (+17.8% year over year) Number of employed residents: 3,700 (-6.6% year over year)

3,700 (-6.6% year over year) Total labor force: 4,509 (-3.0% year over year)

Minnesota: Clearwater County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.1% (2.6% statewide)

6.1% (2.6% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.1 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide)

+0.1 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 283 (+2.5% year over year)

283 (+2.5% year over year) Number of employed residents: 4,363 (+1.6% year over year)

4,363 (+1.6% year over year) Total labor force: 4,646 (+1.7% year over year)

Mississippi: Jefferson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 13.3% (3.5% statewide)

13.3% (3.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +2.8 ppt. (+1.0 ppt. statewide)

+2.8 ppt. (+1.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 246 (+34.4% year over year)

246 (+34.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,608 (+2.6% year over year)

1,608 (+2.6% year over year) Total labor force: 1,854 (+5.9% year over year)

Missouri: Ozark County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.8% (3.2% statewide)

5.8% (3.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.3 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

-0.3 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 200 (-4.3% year over year)

200 (-4.3% year over year) Number of employed residents: 3,224 (+1.1% year over year)

3,224 (+1.1% year over year) Total labor force: 3,424 (+0.7% year over year)

Montana: Mineral County

Forest Service Northern Region / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.5% (3.0% statewide)

6.5% (3.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.0 ppt. (-0.3 ppt. statewide)

+0.0 ppt. (-0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 114 (-3.4% year over year)

114 (-3.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,638 (-3.8% year over year)

1,638 (-3.8% year over year) Total labor force: 1,752 (-3.8% year over year)

Nebraska: Thomas County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.4% (2.6% statewide)

4.4% (2.6% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.5 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+1.5 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 18 (+50.0% year over year)

18 (+50.0% year over year) Number of employed residents: 393 (-1.0% year over year)

393 (-1.0% year over year) Total labor force: 411 (+0.5% year over year)

Nevada: Mineral County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.3% (5.6% statewide)

7.3% (5.6% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.6 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide)

+0.6 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 112 (+15.5% year over year)

112 (+15.5% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,414 (+5.3% year over year)

1,414 (+5.3% year over year) Total labor force: 1,526 (+6.0% year over year)

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 3.0% (2.8% statewide)

3.0% (2.8% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.2 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+0.2 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 7,330 (+10.5% year over year)

7,330 (+10.5% year over year) Number of employed residents: 237,091 (+1.9% year over year)

237,091 (+1.9% year over year) Total labor force: 244,421 (+2.2% year over year)

New Jersey: Cape May County

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 9.4% (4.2% statewide)

9.4% (4.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.6 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

-0.6 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 4,124 (-13.7% year over year)

4,124 (-13.7% year over year) Number of employed residents: 39,918 (-6.7% year over year)

39,918 (-6.7% year over year) Total labor force: 44,042 (-7.4% year over year)

New Mexico: Luna County

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 13.7% (3.9% statewide)

13.7% (3.9% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.3 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide)

+1.3 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 1,420 (+16.1% year over year)

1,420 (+16.1% year over year) Number of employed residents: 8,963 (+3.3% year over year)

8,963 (+3.3% year over year) Total labor force: 10,383 (+4.9% year over year)

New York: Bronx County

John Penney / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.8% (4.2% statewide)

6.8% (4.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.2 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide)

+0.2 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 41,057 (+2.6% year over year)

41,057 (+2.6% year over year) Number of employed residents: 566,053 (+0.4% year over year)

566,053 (+0.4% year over year) Total labor force: 607,110 (+0.5% year over year)

North Carolina: Mitchell County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.3% (3.4% statewide)

7.3% (3.4% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +4.2 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

+4.2 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 467 (+145.8% year over year)

467 (+145.8% year over year) Number of employed residents: 5,957 (-0.7% year over year)

5,957 (-0.7% year over year) Total labor force: 6,424 (+3.8% year over year)

North Dakota: Rolette County

By THE CENTER FOR LAND USE INTERPRETATION - http://www.clui.org/section/united-divide-a-linear-portrait-usacanada-border, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47474675

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.8% (2.5% statewide)

4.8% (2.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.5 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide)

+0.5 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 223 (+14.9% year over year)

223 (+14.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 4,453 (+2.5% year over year)

4,453 (+2.5% year over year) Total labor force: 4,676 (+3.0% year over year)

Ohio: Monroe County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.9% (4.2% statewide)

7.9% (4.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +2.2 ppt. (+0.7 ppt. statewide)

+2.2 ppt. (+0.7 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 405 (+39.2% year over year)

405 (+39.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 4,733 (-2.1% year over year)

4,733 (-2.1% year over year) Total labor force: 5,138 (+0.3% year over year)

Oklahoma: Latimer County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.0% (3.0% statewide)

5.0% (3.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.3 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide)

-0.3 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 176 (-15.4% year over year)

176 (-15.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 3,341 (-10.2% year over year)

3,341 (-10.2% year over year) Total labor force: 3,517 (-10.5% year over year)

Oregon: Grant County

Chris Light / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.3% (4.3% statewide)

6.3% (4.3% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.2 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

+1.2 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 191 (+18.6% year over year)

191 (+18.6% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,828 (-6.3% year over year)

2,828 (-6.3% year over year) Total labor force: 3,019 (-5.0% year over year)

Pennsylvania: Cameron County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.5% (3.3% statewide)

6.5% (3.3% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.6 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide)

+1.6 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 117 (+30.0% year over year)

117 (+30.0% year over year) Number of employed residents: 1,692 (-3.9% year over year)

1,692 (-3.9% year over year) Total labor force: 1,809 (-2.2% year over year)

Rhode Island: Providence County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.7% (4.2% statewide)

4.7% (4.2% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.9 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+0.9 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 16,152 (+24.9% year over year)

16,152 (+24.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 327,214 (+0.5% year over year)

327,214 (+0.5% year over year) Total labor force: 343,366 (+1.5% year over year)

South Carolina: Marlboro County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 7.4% (4.0% statewide)

7.4% (4.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.8 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide)

+0.8 ppt. (+0.8 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 569 (+16.4% year over year)

569 (+16.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 7,101 (+3.2% year over year)

7,101 (+3.2% year over year) Total labor force: 7,670 (+4.1% year over year)

South Dakota: Oglala Lakota County

Kalaniana_Island / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 6.0% (2.0% statewide)

6.0% (2.0% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.1 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide)

-0.1 ppt. (+0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 210 (-1.4% year over year)

210 (-1.4% year over year) Number of employed residents: 3,295 (+0.1% year over year)

3,295 (+0.1% year over year) Total labor force: 3,505 (-0.0% year over year)

Tennessee: Unicoi County

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.9% (3.5% statewide)

5.9% (3.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.8 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide)

+1.8 ppt. (+0.6 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 434 (+47.1% year over year)

434 (+47.1% year over year) Number of employed residents: 6,892 (+0.8% year over year)

6,892 (+0.8% year over year) Total labor force: 7,326 (+2.8% year over year)

Texas: Starr County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 10.1% (3.7% statewide)

10.1% (3.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.8 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide)

+0.8 ppt. (+0.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 2,529 (+12.2% year over year)

2,529 (+12.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 22,595 (+2.9% year over year)

22,595 (+2.9% year over year) Total labor force: 25,124 (+3.8% year over year)

Utah: Garfield County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 8.8% (2.9% statewide)

8.8% (2.9% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.6 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide)

-0.6 ppt. (+0.3 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 217 (-9.2% year over year)

217 (-9.2% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,251 (-2.6% year over year)

2,251 (-2.6% year over year) Total labor force: 2,468 (-3.2% year over year)

Vermont: Orleans County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.1% (2.5% statewide)

4.1% (2.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +0.5 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide)

+0.5 ppt. (+0.5 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 569 (+12.5% year over year)

569 (+12.5% year over year) Number of employed residents: 13,472 (+0.4% year over year)

13,472 (+0.4% year over year) Total labor force: 14,041 (+0.8% year over year)

Virginia: Emporia city

Corvokarasu at English Wikipedia / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 8.0% (2.5% statewide)

8.0% (2.5% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +3.8 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide)

+3.8 ppt. (+0.1 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 188 (+95.8% year over year)

188 (+95.8% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,175 (-1.6% year over year)

2,175 (-1.6% year over year) Total labor force: 2,363 (+2.4% year over year)

Washington: Ferry County

Kevmin / Wikimedia Commons

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 9.4% (4.3% statewide)

9.4% (4.3% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.5 ppt. (-0.4 ppt. statewide)

-0.5 ppt. (-0.4 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 208 (-5.9% year over year)

208 (-5.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,006 (-0.5% year over year)

2,006 (-0.5% year over year) Total labor force: 2,214 (-1.0% year over year)

West Virginia: Calhoun County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 9.8% (3.6% statewide)

9.8% (3.6% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.1 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide)

-0.1 ppt. (-0.2 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 231 (-2.9% year over year)

231 (-2.9% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,137 (-1.8% year over year)

2,137 (-1.8% year over year) Total labor force: 2,368 (-1.9% year over year)

Wisconsin: Iron County

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 5.2% (2.9% statewide)

5.2% (2.9% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: -0.5 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide)

-0.5 ppt. (+0.4 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 131 (-9.7% year over year)

131 (-9.7% year over year) Number of employed residents: 2,412 (+0.2% year over year)

2,412 (+0.2% year over year) Total labor force: 2,543 (-0.3% year over year)

Wyoming: Sublette County

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Unemployment rate in Dec. 2024: 4.7% (3.7% statewide)

4.7% (3.7% statewide) 1-year change in local jobless rate: +1.6 ppt. (+1.0 ppt. statewide)

+1.6 ppt. (+1.0 ppt. statewide) Number of unemployed residents: 175 (+47.1% year over year)

175 (+47.1% year over year) Number of employed residents: 3,578 (-3.2% year over year)

3,578 (-3.2% year over year) Total labor force: 3,753 (-1.7% year over year)

