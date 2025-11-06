36 U.S. Cities That Are Losing the Most Jobs

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in the United States hit its highest level in more than half a century, topping out at 14.8% in April 2020. By the end of the following year, however, the job market had largely recovered, and the national jobless rate stayed below 4% from February 2022 through spring 2024 — a historic low.

Quick Read Despite concerns that artificial intelligence will displace millions of American jobs, the U.S. job market continues to expand year over year.

In certain major cities, however, overall employment fell in the last year and unemployment is on the rise.

Now, unemployment appears to be on an upward trend once again. As of August 2025, the most recent month of available data, the jobless rate in the U.S. hit 4.3%, the highest level in nearly four years. Additionally, the ongoing integration of artificial intelligence technology in virtually every major American industry does little to assuage concerns about the future of the labor market.

According to The Future of Jobs Report 2025 from the World Economic Forum, 40% of employers expect to reduce their workforce through AI adoption by 2030. The real-world implications of this trend are already evident in some key areas of the U.S. economy. Amazon, the second largest private sector employer in the United States, anticipates that ongoing integration of automation in its warehouses will allow the company to avoid hiring 160,000 workers by 2027 and as many as 600,000 workers by 2033, despite an expected surge in consumer demand. The looming staff cuts and hiring reductions at Amazon are widely seen as a bellwether for what may happen to other major private sector employers, including Walmart and UPS.

While the ultimate impact of AI and automation on the labor market in the coming years remains to be seen, the latest economic data show the U.S. economy is still adding jobs. Between 2023 and 2024, overall employment increased by 1.5% nationwide — or about 2.3 million workers. Still, national trends do not always accurately reflect job markets at the local level, and many U.S. cities have shed hundreds or even thousands of jobs in the last year.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities losing the most jobs. We reviewed data for over 380 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas and ranked them on the relative change in overall employment from 2023 to 2024. Only metro areas where the number of working residents fell by at least half a percent and where the number of unemployed residents increased in the last year were included in this list. Metro areas that had boundary changes between 2023 and 2024 were excluded from this analysis. All data in this story are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Local Area Unemployment Statistics program. Employment estimates for metropolitan statistical areas were calculated using county level data.

Among the 36 cities on this list, overall employment fell by anywhere from 0.5% to 3.0% between 2023 and 2024, or by anywhere from about 200 workers to more than 25,800. Collectively, there are nearly 64,500 fewer employed residents in these places than there were one year ago. The largest share of metro areas on this list — 14 out of 36 — are in the South, including four in Louisiana alone. Another eight cities are in the Midwest and seven are in the Western United States. Notably, all but one of the seven Northeastern metro areas on this list are in New York State. While there are some exceptions, most of the cities on this list are relatively small, with labor forces of fewer than 100,000.

In any given area, a drop in overall employment does not always correlate with a rising unemployment rate, as workers often relocate to new places and retirees may leave the workforce faster than they can be replaced. In each of these cities, however, the number of unemployed residents has increased in the last year. In all but four metro areas on this list, the jobless rate has ticked up by at least two-tenths of a point since 2023, and in two of these cities, the jobless rate has climbed by more than one percentage point.

These are the 36 cities that lost the most jobs in the last year.

Why It Matters

The United States has been in a period of historically low unemployment for years. But the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest that the job market may be weakening. The national jobless rate hit a multi-year high of 4.3% in August 2025, and with AI becoming increasingly integrated across multiple industries, demand for labor may crater in the coming years. While the U.S. as a whole is still reporting net year-over-year job growth, employment levels are already falling in dozens of major cities.

36. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.5% (490 fewer employed workers)

-0.5% (490 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 90,364 in 2024, 90,854 in 2023

90,364 in 2024, 90,854 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,871 in 2024, 2,588 in 2023

2,871 in 2024, 2,588 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 93,235 in 2024, 93,442 in 2023

93,235 in 2024, 93,442 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.1% in 2024, 2.8% in 2023

35. Lake Charles, LA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (528 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (528 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 93,801 in 2024, 94,329 in 2023

93,801 in 2024, 94,329 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,455 in 2024, 3,740 in 2023

4,455 in 2024, 3,740 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 98,256 in 2024, 98,069 in 2023

98,256 in 2024, 98,069 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.5% in 2024, 3.8% in 2023

34. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (212 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (212 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 37,642 in 2024, 37,854 in 2023

37,642 in 2024, 37,854 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,673 in 2024, 1,606 in 2023

1,673 in 2024, 1,606 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 39,315 in 2024, 39,460 in 2023

39,315 in 2024, 39,460 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.3% in 2024, 4.1% in 2023

33. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (1,333 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (1,333 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 236,470 in 2024, 237,803 in 2023

236,470 in 2024, 237,803 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 10,167 in 2024, 8,843 in 2023

10,167 in 2024, 8,843 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 246,637 in 2024, 246,646 in 2023

246,637 in 2024, 246,646 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.1% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

32. Macon-Bibb County, GA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (565 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (565 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 93,071 in 2024, 93,636 in 2023

93,071 in 2024, 93,636 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,089 in 2024, 3,727 in 2023

4,089 in 2024, 3,727 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 97,160 in 2024, 97,363 in 2023

97,160 in 2024, 97,363 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.2% in 2024, 3.8% in 2023

31. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (790 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (790 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 126,927 in 2024, 127,717 in 2023

126,927 in 2024, 127,717 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 5,399 in 2024, 4,744 in 2023

5,399 in 2024, 4,744 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 132,326 in 2024, 132,461 in 2023

132,326 in 2024, 132,461 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.1% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

30. Charleston, WV

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.6% (567 fewer employed workers)

-0.6% (567 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 87,144 in 2024, 87,711 in 2023

87,144 in 2024, 87,711 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 3,632 in 2024, 3,386 in 2023

3,632 in 2024, 3,386 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 90,776 in 2024, 91,097 in 2023

90,776 in 2024, 91,097 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.0% in 2024, 3.7% in 2023

29. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.7% (1,210 fewer employed workers)

-0.7% (1,210 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 180,739 in 2024, 181,949 in 2023

180,739 in 2024, 181,949 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 8,759 in 2024, 8,079 in 2023

8,759 in 2024, 8,079 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 189,498 in 2024, 190,028 in 2023

189,498 in 2024, 190,028 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.6% in 2024, 4.3% in 2023

28. Glens Falls, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.7% (393 fewer employed workers)

-0.7% (393 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 57,416 in 2024, 57,809 in 2023

57,416 in 2024, 57,809 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,111 in 2024, 2,002 in 2023

2,111 in 2024, 2,002 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 59,527 in 2024, 59,811 in 2023

59,527 in 2024, 59,811 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.5% in 2024, 3.3% in 2023

27. Dubuque, IA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.7% (378 fewer employed workers)

-0.7% (378 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 51,764 in 2024, 52,142 in 2023

51,764 in 2024, 52,142 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,749 in 2024, 1,606 in 2023

1,749 in 2024, 1,606 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 53,513 in 2024, 53,748 in 2023

53,513 in 2024, 53,748 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.3% in 2024, 3.0% in 2023

26. Alexandria, LA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.7% (453 fewer employed workers)

-0.7% (453 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 61,719 in 2024, 62,172 in 2023

61,719 in 2024, 62,172 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,637 in 2024, 2,224 in 2023

2,637 in 2024, 2,224 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 64,356 in 2024, 64,396 in 2023

64,356 in 2024, 64,396 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.1% in 2024, 3.5% in 2023

25. Binghamton, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.7% (761 fewer employed workers)

-0.7% (761 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 102,349 in 2024, 103,110 in 2023

102,349 in 2024, 103,110 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,154 in 2024, 3,880 in 2023

4,154 in 2024, 3,880 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 106,503 in 2024, 106,990 in 2023

106,503 in 2024, 106,990 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.9% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

24. Yakima, WA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.8% (887 fewer employed workers)

-0.8% (887 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 117,331 in 2024, 118,218 in 2023

117,331 in 2024, 118,218 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 7,642 in 2024, 7,024 in 2023

7,642 in 2024, 7,024 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 124,973 in 2024, 125,242 in 2023

124,973 in 2024, 125,242 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 6.1% in 2024, 5.6% in 2023

23. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.8% (1,132 fewer employed workers)

-0.8% (1,132 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 147,285 in 2024, 148,417 in 2023

147,285 in 2024, 148,417 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 7,618 in 2024, 6,363 in 2023

7,618 in 2024, 6,363 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 154,903 in 2024, 154,780 in 2023

154,903 in 2024, 154,780 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.9% in 2024, 4.1% in 2023

22. Houma-Bayou Cane-Thibodaux, LA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.8% (659 fewer employed workers)

-0.8% (659 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 84,620 in 2024, 85,279 in 2023

84,620 in 2024, 85,279 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 3,378 in 2024, 2,818 in 2023

3,378 in 2024, 2,818 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 87,998 in 2024, 88,097 in 2023

87,998 in 2024, 88,097 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.8% in 2024, 3.2% in 2023

21. Bellingham, WA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.8% (854 fewer employed workers)

-0.8% (854 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 108,641 in 2024, 109,495 in 2023

108,641 in 2024, 109,495 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 5,156 in 2024, 4,597 in 2023

5,156 in 2024, 4,597 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 113,797 in 2024, 114,092 in 2023

113,797 in 2024, 114,092 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.5% in 2024, 4.0% in 2023

20. Cleveland, TN

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.8% (458 fewer employed workers)

-0.8% (458 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 54,172 in 2024, 54,630 in 2023

54,172 in 2024, 54,630 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,091 in 2024, 1,992 in 2023

2,091 in 2024, 1,992 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 56,263 in 2024, 56,622 in 2023

56,263 in 2024, 56,622 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.7% in 2024, 3.5% in 2023

19. Fayetteville, NC

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.9% (1,371 fewer employed workers)

-0.9% (1,371 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 147,124 in 2024, 148,495 in 2023

147,124 in 2024, 148,495 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 6,940 in 2024, 6,893 in 2023

6,940 in 2024, 6,893 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 154,064 in 2024, 155,388 in 2023

154,064 in 2024, 155,388 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.5% in 2024, 4.4% in 2023

18. Monroe, LA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -0.9% (872 fewer employed workers)

-0.9% (872 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 91,225 in 2024, 92,097 in 2023

91,225 in 2024, 92,097 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,738 in 2024, 4,059 in 2023

4,738 in 2024, 4,059 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 95,963 in 2024, 96,156 in 2023

95,963 in 2024, 96,156 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.9% in 2024, 4.2% in 2023

17. Longview-Kelso, WA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.0% (430 fewer employed workers)

-1.0% (430 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 44,612 in 2024, 45,042 in 2023

44,612 in 2024, 45,042 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,478 in 2024, 2,285 in 2023

2,478 in 2024, 2,285 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 47,090 in 2024, 47,327 in 2023

47,090 in 2024, 47,327 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 5.3% in 2024, 4.8% in 2023

16. Lynchburg, VA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.0% (1,206 fewer employed workers)

-1.0% (1,206 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 123,295 in 2024, 124,501 in 2023

123,295 in 2024, 124,501 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,128 in 2024, 3,946 in 2023

4,128 in 2024, 3,946 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 127,423 in 2024, 128,447 in 2023

127,423 in 2024, 128,447 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.2% in 2024, 3.1% in 2023

15. Boulder, CO

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.0% (1,821 fewer employed workers)

-1.0% (1,821 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 185,632 in 2024, 187,453 in 2023

185,632 in 2024, 187,453 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 8,145 in 2024, 6,098 in 2023

8,145 in 2024, 6,098 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 193,777 in 2024, 193,551 in 2023

193,777 in 2024, 193,551 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.2% in 2024, 3.2% in 2023

14. Utica-Rome, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.0% (1,207 fewer employed workers)

-1.0% (1,207 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 122,254 in 2024, 123,461 in 2023

122,254 in 2024, 123,461 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,872 in 2024, 4,587 in 2023

4,872 in 2024, 4,587 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 127,126 in 2024, 128,048 in 2023

127,126 in 2024, 128,048 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.8% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

13. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.0% (448 fewer employed workers)

-1.0% (448 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 42,853 in 2024, 43,301 in 2023

42,853 in 2024, 43,301 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,979 in 2024, 1,874 in 2023

1,979 in 2024, 1,874 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 44,832 in 2024, 45,175 in 2023

44,832 in 2024, 45,175 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.4% in 2024, 4.1% in 2023

12. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.1% (25,815 fewer employed workers)

-1.1% (25,815 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 2,396,927 in 2024, 2,422,742 in 2023

2,396,927 in 2024, 2,422,742 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 104,763 in 2024, 90,786 in 2023

104,763 in 2024, 90,786 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 2,501,690 in 2024, 2,513,528 in 2023

2,501,690 in 2024, 2,513,528 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.2% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

11. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.1% (5,955 fewer employed workers)

-1.1% (5,955 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 535,514 in 2024, 541,469 in 2023

535,514 in 2024, 541,469 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 21,797 in 2024, 20,224 in 2023

21,797 in 2024, 20,224 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 557,311 in 2024, 561,693 in 2023

557,311 in 2024, 561,693 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.9% in 2024, 3.6% in 2023

10. Columbus, GA-AL

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.1% (1,391 fewer employed workers)

-1.1% (1,391 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 123,590 in 2024, 124,981 in 2023

123,590 in 2024, 124,981 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 5,167 in 2024, 4,753 in 2023

5,167 in 2024, 4,753 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 128,757 in 2024, 129,734 in 2023

128,757 in 2024, 129,734 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.0% in 2024, 3.7% in 2023

9. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.1% (987 fewer employed workers)

-1.1% (987 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 85,180 in 2024, 86,167 in 2023

85,180 in 2024, 86,167 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 3,060 in 2024, 2,632 in 2023

3,060 in 2024, 2,632 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 88,240 in 2024, 88,799 in 2023

88,240 in 2024, 88,799 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.5% in 2024, 3.0% in 2023

8. Fond du Lac, WI

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.2% (646 fewer employed workers)

-1.2% (646 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 53,985 in 2024, 54,631 in 2023

53,985 in 2024, 54,631 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,633 in 2024, 1,394 in 2023

1,633 in 2024, 1,394 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 55,618 in 2024, 56,025 in 2023

55,618 in 2024, 56,025 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 2.9% in 2024, 2.5% in 2023

7. Pueblo, CO

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.2% (871 fewer employed workers)

-1.2% (871 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 69,375 in 2024, 70,246 in 2023

69,375 in 2024, 70,246 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,324 in 2024, 3,463 in 2023

4,324 in 2024, 3,463 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 73,699 in 2024, 73,709 in 2023

73,699 in 2024, 73,709 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 5.9% in 2024, 4.7% in 2023

6. Elmira, NY

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.3% (441 fewer employed workers)

-1.3% (441 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 33,898 in 2024, 34,339 in 2023

33,898 in 2024, 34,339 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,328 in 2024, 1,307 in 2023

1,328 in 2024, 1,307 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 35,226 in 2024, 35,646 in 2023

35,226 in 2024, 35,646 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.8% in 2024, 3.7% in 2023

5. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.4% (2,377 fewer employed workers)

-1.4% (2,377 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 164,659 in 2024, 167,036 in 2023

164,659 in 2024, 167,036 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 6,078 in 2024, 5,770 in 2023

6,078 in 2024, 5,770 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 170,737 in 2024, 172,806 in 2023

170,737 in 2024, 172,806 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.6% in 2024, 3.3% in 2023

4. Cedar Rapids, IA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.5% (2,081 fewer employed workers)

-1.5% (2,081 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 141,309 in 2024, 143,390 in 2023

141,309 in 2024, 143,390 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,890 in 2024, 4,883 in 2023

4,890 in 2024, 4,883 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 146,199 in 2024, 148,273 in 2023

146,199 in 2024, 148,273 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.3% in 2024, 3.3% in 2023

3. Gettysburg, PA

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -1.5% (741 fewer employed workers)

-1.5% (741 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 50,126 in 2024, 50,867 in 2023

50,126 in 2024, 50,867 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 1,600 in 2024, 1,576 in 2023

1,600 in 2024, 1,576 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 51,726 in 2024, 52,443 in 2023

51,726 in 2024, 52,443 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 3.1% in 2024, 3.0% in 2023

2. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -2.2% (1,084 fewer employed workers)

-2.2% (1,084 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 48,477 in 2024, 49,561 in 2023

48,477 in 2024, 49,561 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 2,923 in 2024, 2,623 in 2023

2,923 in 2024, 2,623 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 51,400 in 2024, 52,184 in 2023

51,400 in 2024, 52,184 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 5.7% in 2024, 5.0% in 2023

1. Elkhart-Goshen, IN

1-yr. change in total employment, 2023-2024: -3.0% (2,914 fewer employed workers)

-3.0% (2,914 fewer employed workers) Total employment by year: 93,414 in 2024, 96,328 in 2023

93,414 in 2024, 96,328 in 2023 Unemployed population by year: 4,842 in 2024, 4,569 in 2023

4,842 in 2024, 4,569 in 2023 Total labor force by year: 98,256 in 2024, 100,897 in 2023

98,256 in 2024, 100,897 in 2023 Unemployment rate by year: 4.9% in 2024, 4.5% in 2023