These Are the U.S. Products Canada Has Targeted for Higher Tariffs

As the tariff war heats up worldwide, the United States and some of its closest allies are jockeying for a competitive advantage. As President Trump looks to level the playing field between the US and the world, countries like Canada have struck back with their promise to impose counter-tariffs on US goods.

While it’s too early to tell how and when the tariff battle will end, President Trump is holding firm on increasing tariff levels to improve trade relationships, even to a smaller percentage than he initially considered. As a result, Canada has responded with a 25% flat-rate tariff on dozens of US products.

12. Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are all a focus of the Canadian response to US tariffs. With a 25% tariff, it’s not uncommon for Canadian consumers to see prices rise as much as 20%, which will immediately have them looking at alternatives for Wisconsin cheese. There is no question that Canada, Iowa, and other agricultural states will see their politicians face angry mobs of voters, including Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, who will face pressure from dairy farms over falling profits.

11. Motorcycles

New York, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, home to Indian Motorcycle, are all watching the ongoing trade battle with Canada very closely. As the prices of motorcycles rise due to retaliatory tariffs when these products enter Canada, increasing prices by as much as $7,000 per motorcycle are likely to keep Canadian buyers away from US brands. This will closely affect swing states like Wisconsin, which Republicans desperately need to hold in the electoral college.

10. Appliances

Refrigerators, microwaves, and other major appliances traditionally exported from the US into Canada will likely see lagging sales as long as this tariff and trade war continue. These big-ticket items are made on factory floors by US workers, which the Trump Administration has heavily promoted, likely leading to more anger on the US side, which will be a major issue at the polls if these tariffs continue into 2026. With Whirlpool and GE owning manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky, Vice President JD Vance is likely to feel some heat from his home state of Ohio.

9. Cosmetics

Canada’s targeting of cosmetic products in response to US tariffs will likely hit multiple Republican strongholds. New York, New Jersey, and California are all home to major cosmetic production sectors, which opens the door for Canadian brands like MC or imported brands like L’Oreal to receive more promotion at Canadian retailers. Even if Canadians prefer brands like Estee Lauder, the increased price of these products between $3 and $7 per product will likely be a major turn-off.

8. Footwear

Facing a 25% tariff, footwear made in America, states like Oregon, Georgia, and Massachusetts, the latter home to New Balance facilities, are likely to feel a little pain due to reduced Canadian purchases. Canada targets these companies while increasing imports of brands like Adidas and European brands. Buddy Carter, a House rep from Georgia, is already facing voter backlash over tariff concerns that jobs will be reduced.

7. Apparel

With North and South Carolina being big exporters of textiles, politicians in this state, like Nancy Mace and Lindsey Graham, are undoubtedly in the crosshairs of tariffs targeting apparel. Both are Trump allies, and they risk voter frustration as workers in their district see lower demand for exports, especially when Canada can look internationally for cheaper substitutes to US brands.

6. Coffee

It shouldn’t be surprising to learn that coffee is another product impacted by this trade war. Politicians in states like Hawaii and California, where coffee is commercially grown, will likely be a strong target of this Canadian effort. Canadian brands like Second Cup or other imported brands from South America are already showing up as popular alternatives, without the 25% tariff burden from the United States, which could raise prices as high as $3 per cup.

5. Beer

An unsurprising item to be hit as part of a retaliatory tariff, US craft and mass-market beers have been attacked by Canadian tariffs. Targeting Senators like Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, home to several brewery workers, there is a risk of frustration by giant beer sellers who see lower profits due to Canadians turning to homegrown beers like Moosehead or Sleeman as more affordable substitutes.

4. Wine

Canada took a swing at US wine, focusing on California’s agricultural sector, one of the largest in the world. Canadians will instead turn to wines from homegrown brands or those from France or Chile. The cost of US wine is expected to rise as much as 15%, which will likely turn off customers in wine-heavy regions like British Columbia. US House reps like Kevin McCarthy and Mike Garcia will likely see pressure from wine producers who are losing sales and rising costs.

3. Bourbon

Importing bourbon from the US into Canada is about to get more expensive, undoubtedly affecting Kentucky. Producing 95% of all US bourbon, brands like Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark are US staples, and Canada, targeting another Republican stronghold state, will increase prices in Canada by as much as $10 per bottle. The result will likely be a switch to Canadian brands like Crown Royal.

2. Peanut Butter

When it comes to peanut butter, Georgia makes nearly half of all US peanuts, so retaliatory tariffs from Canada are a sensible reaction. This Republican-leaning state has two democratic senators, so disruption is a clever play. The decreasing affordability of peanut butter is undoubtedly going to aggravate Canadian buyers of brands like JIF or Skippy who look to other brands in grocery stores to purchase.

1. Orange Juice

A staple in American homes, one Canadian retaliatory tariff is set to focus heavily on orange juice. With Florida producing up to 70% of all US citrus, there is no question it’s a high-profile target. Canada is targeting orange juice to hit Florida’s agricultural economy, which unsurprisingly happens to be home to Mar-a-Lago, also known as the current Southern White House. The 25% tariff will likely add between 50 cents and $1 per gallon at supermarkets for Canadian consumers, and if Canadians stop buying Florida orange juice exports, it will pressure the Florida citrus industry.

