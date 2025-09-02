When Will the Stock Market Fall 20%? solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

The market dropped almost 20% in April. It is now 34% above its 52-week high. There is no single reason to think it will stop rising, except that it is already rising. The market is expensive, based on S&P ratio yardsticks. However, strong earnings, particularly in the big tech sector, can offset this. Big tech rules the market value. Big tech earnings were super.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: What will trigger a market correction?

Soft corporate earnings? AI demand waning? Tariff-driven inflation? Or nothing at all?

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Some earnings were soft. But not too soft. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) were concerned about inflation, but not enough to significantly alter their forward-looking projections. Market laggards, such as IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), continue to be market laggards. Dogs that have been dogs are not going to be a drag.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has driven much of the market run-up. Whether that should be the case is up for debate, but hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent on server centers. That means AI believers have not cut back.

Tariffs and Inflation

bfk92 / E+ via Getty Images

What is the conventional wisdom about a market reset? Most arguments revolve around inflation. It is not inflation that steals consumer spending based on traditional triggers. It is inflation that will occur all at once due to tariffs. Whether this will harm consumers remains to be seen.

One advantage consumers have in a period of historically high tariffs is that businesses absorb them and do not pass the price increase on to customers. The fear is that burdening the customer’s spending could cut back sales.

One event could make tariffs academic. Recent court decisions have ruled that the U.S. president cannot impose tariffs, only Congress can. If this decision reaches the Supreme Court and is not overturned, the remarkably high tariffs that President Trump recently implemented will be essentially eliminated.

Taken as a whole, these facts point to one conclusion. Without tariffs, the market is unlikely to experience a sell-off anytime soon.

Car Sales Surge Ahead of Price Hikes, Plus the Industries Most Affected by Tariffs

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.