The United States Has Free Trade Agreements with These Countries

Free trade agreements (FTAs) are formal arrangements between countries. Their purpose is to reduce or eliminate barriers to the exchange of goods and services; they do this in an assortment of ways, including lowering tariffs, creating straightforward customs procedures, and setting clear rules for business activity. FTAs also create more efficient and competitive markets. These agreements can aid in economic growth by creating better access to new markets, encouraging innovation, and lowering prices for consumers. They also give export businesses a higher level of predictability in the global marketplace, helping them make long-term investment decisions with confidence.

However, free trade agreements are often the subject of intense debate. Supporters of FTAs say that they boost economic progress and strengthen diplomatic connections, while critics complain that they can undermine local industries and contribute to job losses in certain situations. The impact of an FTA can vary greatly depending on a country’s economic structure, the industries involved, and how strongly the agreement is enforced. These agreements between countries are certainly capable of altering global commerce and national economies.

Today, we’re reviewing the free trade agreements the United States has with 20 countries. See if you’re surprised by some of the countries included here.

Key Points

The United States has free trade agreements with some of its closest friends, but generally with economies that are far smaller than our own.

Some of our major allies such as Japan, the UK, and the European Union, do not have free trade agreements with us because of numerous sticking points in the large and complex volume of trade we have with them.

1. Australia

Started: January 1, 2005

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Australia is one of the United States’ closest allies. The U.S. maintains a military base in Darwin on the northern coast.

2. Bahrain

Started: Aug. 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

This small oil-rich Persian Gulf country is a close ally and was helpful to the United States during the Gulf Wars.

3. Canada

Started: July 1, 2020

Replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that started January 1, 1994

U.S. President: Bill Clinton, Donald Trump

Canada is a NATO ally and, along with Mexico, is one of the United States’ top two trading partners.

4. Chile

Started: January 1, 2004.

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Chile is a generally stable and democratic U.S. ally in South America and a significant source of agricultural products.

5. Colombia

Started: November 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Colombia and the United States partner closely in the war on drugs. It is also an important strategic counterweight to neighboring Venezuela, an American rival.

6. Costa Rica

Started: January 1, 2009

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Known as the Switzerland of Central America, Costa Rica has no army, only a police force. It is a popular destination for Americans to vacation or retire abroad.

7. Dominican Republic

Started: March 1, 2007

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Although it is located on the same island as Haiti, the Dominican Republic is markedly more prosperous.

8. El Salvador

Started: March 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

El Salvador has struggled with civil war and endemic drug gang violence. In recent years, its president has taken a harsh anti-crime stance and gotten a much better handle on the problem.

9. Guatemala

Started: July 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Located on the southern border of Mexico, Guatemala is a significant source of undocumented immigrants migrating across the U.S. border. Free trade with Guatemala helps create jobs there so that fewer people will feel the need to look for a better life in the U.S.

10. Honduras

Started: April 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Honduras is an American partner that was especially vital during the 1980s when the socialist Sandinista regime ruled neighboring Nicaragua. “Contra” rebels operated out of Honduras with the blessing and encouragement of the U.S.

11. Israel

Started: September 1, 1985

U.S. President: Ronald Reagan

A free trade agreement with Israel was the first the United States entered in to with a foreign country. Ronald Reagan was a staunch supporter of Israel.

12. Jordan

Started: December 17, 2001.

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Jordan is a moderate Arab country bordering Israel. It has been cooperative with Israel and the United States. A contingent of U.S. troops trains there.

13. Mexico

Started: July 1, 2020

Replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement that started January 1, 1994

U.S. President: Bill Clinton, Donald Trump

During his first administration, Donald Trump was critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and negotiated a new version of it to better protect American interests. This is the agreement that is currently in place.

14. Morocco

Started: January 1, 2006.

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Morocco was the first country in the world to give diplomatic recognition to the United States, and our friendship treaty with them is the oldest American treaty that remains unbroken and in force today.

15. Nicaragua

Started: April 1, 2006

U.S. President: George W. Bush

In 1990 the socialist Sandinista government was voted out of power in Nicaragua, which greatly improved relations with the United States and made a free trade agreement possible.

16. Oman

Started: January 1, 2009

U.S. President: George W. Bush

This Persian Gulf country was a significant partner to the United States in the Gulf War. A free trade agreement with the United States was one of the rewards they got for their help.

17. Panama

Started: July 11, 2007

U.S. President: George W. Bush

The U.S. helped Panama get its independence from Colombia. After building the Canal, the U.S. maintained a significant troop presence there. Stability and prosperity in Panama are important to keep trade freely flowing through the Panama Canal.

18. Peru

Started: February 1, 2009

U.S. President: George W. Bush

Peru is a U.S. partner on the west coast of South America, along with Chile and Colombia. This gives the U.S. free trade with every country on the Pacific coast of North and South America except Ecuador.

19. Singapore

Started: January 1, 2004

U.S. President: George W. Bush

This prosperous city-state at the tip of the Malay Peninsula is located at one of the world’s major sea traffic chokepoints.

20. South Korea

