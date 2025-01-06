Education

America's Best School District Graduates 96% of Its Students Every Year

Trust in America’s public education system has fallen precipitously in recent years. Gallup polling data shows that only 29% of adults have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, up only slightly from the all-time low of 26% reported in 2023. Waning confidence in public schools is not without merit.

  • Outside of the home, few aspects of a child’s life play a larger role in their development than their educational experience.
  • Public school quality can vary considerably, however, and some school districts offer students a far greater chance of academic success than others.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 40% of public high school students are behind their grade level in the current academic year, compared to only 32% before the pandemic. Deteriorating outcomes are likely due in part to limited school resources, as 50% of public school leaders in the U.S. reported feeling that their school was understaffed in October 2024.

Still, there are thousands of school districts in the United States, and many have managed to avoid the problems plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.

Using district-level data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best American school districts in 2025. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full methodology is available here.

The school districts on this list are largely concentrated in states that invest heavily in public education. Of the 50 best U.S. school districts, 21 are located in either Illinois or New York, states with annual public school spending of $23,700 and $32,200 per pupil, respectively. For comparison, annual expenditures average about $12,239 per student across all U.S. public schools. In all but six districts on this list — including those outside of New York and Illinois — per pupil spending exceeds the national average. With greater spending, most of these districts also have smaller than average class sizes, and relatively well-paid teachers.

While the connection between school spending and student outcomes is nuanced and complex, these districts also stand out for their records of academic achievement. Graduation rates, for example, are over 90% in every district on this list — well above the 87% national average among all public high school students. These districts also tend to have above average standardized test scores and proficiency rates in core subjects. (Here is a look at America’s best public high schools.)

Why it Matters

huseyintuncer / iStock via Getty Images

Education policy in the U.S. is set largely at the state level, and partially as a result, school quality varies considerably across the country. While public confidence in America’s education system is hovering near all-time lows, there are still school districts that stand out for above-average student outcomes and quality of education.

50. Elmbrook School District

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Waukesha County, Wisconsin (Milwaukee area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 66% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $12,290 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $79,749

49. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science

D.fletcher4 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Davis County, Utah (Salt Lake City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $8,531 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $69,986

48. South Pasadena Unified School District

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 24:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 75% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $11,809 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $102,783

47. Herricks Union Free School District

stockcam / Getty Images
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $27,147 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $131,685

46. Township High School District No. 214

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 42% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,501 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $94,876

45. Fremont Union High School District

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,889 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $132,911

44. Northville Public Schools

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $13,491 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $77,805

43. Wayzata Public Schools

nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Hennepin County, Minnesota (Minneapolis-St. Paul area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 78% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $13,425 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $92,097

42. Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $12,930 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $106,193

41. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 51% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $22,297 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $80,881

40. Redondo Beach Unified School District

Kirk Wester / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 26:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 66% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $11,409 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $109,220

39. Public Schools of Brookline

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Norfolk County, Massachusetts (Boston area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 71% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,297 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $104,697

38. Princeton Public Schools

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Mercer County, New Jersey
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 58% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,865 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $85,627

37. Northern Valley Regional High School District

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Bergen County, New Jersey (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 57% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $41,502 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $87,331

36. Weston Public Schools

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Boston area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 76% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $29,837 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $119,122

35. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

AITFFan1 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 70% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $38,744 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $140,808

34. Westport School District

Tyler Blodgett / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 76% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,461 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $101,256

33. Homewood City Schools

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 59% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $12,530 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $75,528

32. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Chester County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 87% in reading; 71% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $18,364 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $96,303

31. School District of Clayton

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 68% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $20,855 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $89,334

30. New Canaan Public Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 80% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $25,941 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $110,096

29. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

Sea Cow / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 50% in reading; 47% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $15,828 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $70,848

28. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 46% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,480 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $71,185

27. South Texas Independent School District

Valleyite12 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Hidalgo County, Texas (Brownsville area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 60% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $13,872 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $61,457

26. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219

Ayaan Mirza / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 37% in reading; 37% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $31,300 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $96,028

25. Great Neck Public Schools

Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 84% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $32,878 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $143,204

24. North Allegheny School District

Thinkstock
  • Location: Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 70% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,974 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $98,124

23. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

Mike24 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 73% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,966 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $117,753

22. Buford City Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Gwinnett County, Georgia (Atlanta area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 65% in reading; 70% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $11,420 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $68,330

21. Novi Community School District

transly / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Oakland County, Michigan (Detroit area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 70% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $12,390 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $65,752

20. Half Hollow Hills Central School District

Joan D Squared / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Suffolk County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 76% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $32,557 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $132,979

19. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Westchester County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 89% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1440 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $31,682 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $152,148

18. Township High School District No. 211

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 45% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,673 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $77,308

17. Radnor Township School District

Lucius Kwok / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Delaware County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 73% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,809 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $97,039

16. Community High School District 128

McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $28,144 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $99,134

15. Roslyn Union Free School District

Mschwartz20 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 81% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $31,105 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $133,490

14. West Lafayette Community School Corporation

West Lafayette, Indiana | Happy Hollow Park, West Lafayette, Indiana
Marsha Williamson Mohr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Tippecanoe County, Indiana ( area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 67% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $10,831 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $55,784

13. San Dieguito Union High School District

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com
  • Location: San Diego County, California (San Diego area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 66% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $13,010 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $120,999

12. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

jferrer / Getty Images
  • Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 62% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $28,792 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $93,004

11. Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 69% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $24,665 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $157,874

10. Jericho Union Free School District

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 88% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $35,528 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $176,057

9. Township High School District No. 113

WestportWiki / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $34,520 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $113,372

8. Palo Alto Unified School District

Palo+Alto+Unified+School+District+California | Terman Middle School billboard
Terman Middle School billboard by Tallyman / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 78% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,515 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $153,520

7. Eanes Independent School District

Eanes+Independent+School+District+Texas | Bridge Point Elementary School Eanes ISD
Bridge Point Elementary School Eanes ISD by Larry D. Moore / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Location: Travis County, Texas (Austin area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 77% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $10,847 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $56,133

6. Ladue School District

Iipilot45 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $14,014 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $75,672

5. Syosset Central School District

AITFFan1 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 87% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $32,208 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $143,481

4. East Williston Union Free School District

Retlou / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 88% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,503 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $135,161

3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202

Damperpedal / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 48% in reading; 47% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $24,913 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $99,049

2. Glenbrook High School District 225

Dustin Batt / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 62% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $34,051 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $103,463

1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

Tonyhawkwiz / Wikimedia Commons
  • Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
  • Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $28,694 per pupil
  • Avg. teacher salary: $93,403

