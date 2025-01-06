America's Best School District Graduates 96% of Its Students Every Year

Trust in America’s public education system has fallen precipitously in recent years. Gallup polling data shows that only 29% of adults have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, up only slightly from the all-time low of 26% reported in 2023. Waning confidence in public schools is not without merit.
- Outside of the home, few aspects of a child’s life play a larger role in their development than their educational experience.
- Public school quality can vary considerably, however, and some school districts offer students a far greater chance of academic success than others.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 40% of public high school students are behind their grade level in the current academic year, compared to only 32% before the pandemic. Deteriorating outcomes are likely due in part to limited school resources, as 50% of public school leaders in the U.S. reported feeling that their school was understaffed in October 2024.
Still, there are thousands of school districts in the United States, and many have managed to avoid the problems plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.
Using district-level data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best American school districts in 2025. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full methodology is available here.
The school districts on this list are largely concentrated in states that invest heavily in public education. Of the 50 best U.S. school districts, 21 are located in either Illinois or New York, states with annual public school spending of $23,700 and $32,200 per pupil, respectively. For comparison, annual expenditures average about $12,239 per student across all U.S. public schools. In all but six districts on this list — including those outside of New York and Illinois — per pupil spending exceeds the national average. With greater spending, most of these districts also have smaller than average class sizes, and relatively well-paid teachers.
While the connection between school spending and student outcomes is nuanced and complex, these districts also stand out for their records of academic achievement. Graduation rates, for example, are over 90% in every district on this list — well above the 87% national average among all public high school students. These districts also tend to have above average standardized test scores and proficiency rates in core subjects. (Here is a look at America’s best public high schools.)
Why it Matters
Education policy in the U.S. is set largely at the state level, and partially as a result, school quality varies considerably across the country. While public confidence in America’s education system is hovering near all-time lows, there are still school districts that stand out for above-average student outcomes and quality of education.
50. Elmbrook School District
- Location: Waukesha County, Wisconsin (Milwaukee area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 66% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,290 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $79,749
49. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science
- Location: Davis County, Utah (Salt Lake City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,531 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $69,986
48. South Pasadena Unified School District
- Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 24:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 75% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,809 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $102,783
47. Herricks Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $27,147 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $131,685
46. Township High School District No. 214
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 42% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,501 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $94,876
45. Fremont Union High School District
- Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,889 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $132,911
44. Northville Public Schools
- Location: Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,491 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $77,805
43. Wayzata Public Schools
- Location: Hennepin County, Minnesota (Minneapolis-St. Paul area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 78% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,425 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $92,097
42. Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District
- Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,930 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $106,193
41. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 51% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $22,297 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $80,881
40. Redondo Beach Unified School District
- Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 26:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 66% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,409 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $109,220
39. Public Schools of Brookline
- Location: Norfolk County, Massachusetts (Boston area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 71% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,297 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $104,697
38. Princeton Public Schools
- Location: Mercer County, New Jersey
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 58% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,865 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $85,627
37. Northern Valley Regional High School District
- Location: Bergen County, New Jersey (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 57% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $41,502 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $87,331
36. Weston Public Schools
- Location: Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Boston area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 76% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $29,837 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $119,122
35. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $38,744 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $140,808
34. Westport School District
- Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 76% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,461 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $101,256
33. Homewood City Schools
- Location: Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 59% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,530 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $75,528
32. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
- Location: Chester County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 87% in reading; 71% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $18,364 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $96,303
31. School District of Clayton
- Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 68% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,855 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $89,334
30. New Canaan Public Schools
- Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 80% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $25,941 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $110,096
29. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 50% in reading; 47% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $15,828 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $70,848
28. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 46% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,480 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $71,185
27. South Texas Independent School District
- Location: Hidalgo County, Texas (Brownsville area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,872 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $61,457
26. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 37% in reading; 37% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $31,300 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $96,028
25. Great Neck Public Schools
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 84% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $32,878 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $143,204
24. North Allegheny School District
- Location: Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,974 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $98,124
23. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
- Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 73% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,966 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $117,753
22. Buford City Schools
- Location: Gwinnett County, Georgia (Atlanta area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 65% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,420 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $68,330
21. Novi Community School District
- Location: Oakland County, Michigan (Detroit area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,390 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $65,752
20. Half Hollow Hills Central School District
- Location: Suffolk County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 76% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $32,557 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $132,979
19. Scarsdale Union Free School District
- Location: Westchester County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 89% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1440 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $31,682 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $152,148
18. Township High School District No. 211
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 45% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,673 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $77,308
17. Radnor Township School District
- Location: Delaware County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 73% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,809 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $97,039
16. Community High School District 128
- Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $28,144 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $99,134
15. Roslyn Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 81% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $31,105 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $133,490
14. West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Location: Tippecanoe County, Indiana ( area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,831 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $55,784
13. San Dieguito Union High School District
- Location: San Diego County, California (San Diego area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 66% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,010 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $120,999
12. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86
- Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 62% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $28,792 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $93,004
11. Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District
- Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 69% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $24,665 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $157,874
10. Jericho Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 88% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $35,528 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $176,057
9. Township High School District No. 113
- Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $34,520 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $113,372
8. Palo Alto Unified School District
- Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 78% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,515 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $153,520
7. Eanes Independent School District
- Location: Travis County, Texas (Austin area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 77% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,847 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $56,133
6. Ladue School District
- Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,014 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $75,672
5. Syosset Central School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 87% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $32,208 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $143,481
4. East Williston Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 88% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,503 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $135,161
3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 48% in reading; 47% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $24,913 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $99,049
2. Glenbrook High School District 225
- Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 62% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $34,051 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $103,463
1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
- Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $28,694 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $93,403
