America's Best School District Graduates 96% of Its Students Every Year

Trust in America’s public education system has fallen precipitously in recent years. Gallup polling data shows that only 29% of adults have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools, up only slightly from the all-time low of 26% reported in 2023. Waning confidence in public schools is not without merit.

Outside of the home, few aspects of a child’s life play a larger role in their development than their educational experience.

Public school quality can vary considerably, however, and some school districts offer students a far greater chance of academic success than others.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 40% of public high school students are behind their grade level in the current academic year, compared to only 32% before the pandemic. Deteriorating outcomes are likely due in part to limited school resources, as 50% of public school leaders in the U.S. reported feeling that their school was understaffed in October 2024.

Still, there are thousands of school districts in the United States, and many have managed to avoid the problems plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.

Using district-level data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best American school districts in 2025. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full methodology is available here.

The school districts on this list are largely concentrated in states that invest heavily in public education. Of the 50 best U.S. school districts, 21 are located in either Illinois or New York, states with annual public school spending of $23,700 and $32,200 per pupil, respectively. For comparison, annual expenditures average about $12,239 per student across all U.S. public schools. In all but six districts on this list — including those outside of New York and Illinois — per pupil spending exceeds the national average. With greater spending, most of these districts also have smaller than average class sizes, and relatively well-paid teachers.

While the connection between school spending and student outcomes is nuanced and complex, these districts also stand out for their records of academic achievement. Graduation rates, for example, are over 90% in every district on this list — well above the 87% national average among all public high school students. These districts also tend to have above average standardized test scores and proficiency rates in core subjects. (Here is a look at America’s best public high schools.)

Why it Matters

huseyintuncer / iStock via Getty Images

Education policy in the U.S. is set largely at the state level, and partially as a result, school quality varies considerably across the country. While public confidence in America’s education system is hovering near all-time lows, there are still school districts that stand out for above-average student outcomes and quality of education.

50. Elmbrook School District

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Waukesha County, Wisconsin (Milwaukee area)

Waukesha County, Wisconsin (Milwaukee area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 66% in math

62% in reading; 66% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,290 per pupil

$12,290 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $79,749

49. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science

D.fletcher4 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Davis County, Utah (Salt Lake City area)

Davis County, Utah (Salt Lake City area) Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math

74% in reading; 58% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,531 per pupil

$8,531 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $69,986

48. South Pasadena Unified School District

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)

Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area) Student-teacher ratio: 24:1

24:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 75% in math

80% in reading; 75% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,809 per pupil

$11,809 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $102,783

47. Herricks Union Free School District

stockcam / Getty Images

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math

83% in reading; 86% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $27,147 per pupil

$27,147 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $131,685

46. Township High School District No. 214

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 42% in math

42% in reading; 42% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,501 per pupil

$23,501 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $94,876

45. Fremont Union High School District

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)

Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area) Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

23:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math

82% in reading; 74% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,889 per pupil

$17,889 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $132,911

44. Northville Public Schools

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit area)

Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit area) Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math

78% in reading; 71% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,491 per pupil

$13,491 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $77,805

43. Wayzata Public Schools

nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Hennepin County, Minnesota (Minneapolis-St. Paul area)

Hennepin County, Minnesota (Minneapolis-St. Paul area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 78% in math

77% in reading; 78% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,425 per pupil

$13,425 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $92,097

42. Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)

Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area) Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

23:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 72% in math

80% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,930 per pupil

$12,930 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $106,193

41. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)

DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 51% in math

63% in reading; 51% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $22,297 per pupil

$22,297 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $80,881

40. Redondo Beach Unified School District

Kirk Wester / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area)

Los Angeles County, California (Los Angeles area) Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

26:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 66% in math

73% in reading; 66% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,409 per pupil

$11,409 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $109,220

39. Public Schools of Brookline

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Norfolk County, Massachusetts (Boston area)

Norfolk County, Massachusetts (Boston area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 71% in math

72% in reading; 71% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,297 per pupil

$26,297 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $104,697

38. Princeton Public Schools

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Mercer County, New Jersey

Mercer County, New Jersey Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 58% in math

75% in reading; 58% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,865 per pupil

$26,865 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $85,627

37. Northern Valley Regional High School District

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Bergen County, New Jersey (New York City area)

Bergen County, New Jersey (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 57% in math

72% in reading; 57% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $41,502 per pupil

$41,502 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $87,331

36. Weston Public Schools

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Boston area)

Middlesex County, Massachusetts (Boston area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 76% in math

76% in reading; 76% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $29,837 per pupil

$29,837 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $119,122

35. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

AITFFan1 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 70% in math

72% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $38,744 per pupil

$38,744 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $140,808

34. Westport School District

Tyler Blodgett / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)

Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 76% in math

81% in reading; 76% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,461 per pupil

$26,461 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $101,256

33. Homewood City Schools

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham area)

Jefferson County, Alabama (Birmingham area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 59% in math

75% in reading; 59% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,530 per pupil

$12,530 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $75,528

32. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Chester County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)

Chester County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area) Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 87% in reading; 71% in math

87% in reading; 71% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $18,364 per pupil

$18,364 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $96,303

31. School District of Clayton

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)

St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area) Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 68% in math

70% in reading; 68% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,855 per pupil

$20,855 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $89,334

30. New Canaan Public Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area)

Fairfield County, Connecticut (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 80% in math

85% in reading; 80% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $25,941 per pupil

$25,941 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $110,096

29. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

Sea Cow / Wikimedia Commons

Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)

DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 50% in reading; 47% in math

50% in reading; 47% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $15,828 per pupil

$15,828 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $70,848

28. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220

JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 46% in math

52% in reading; 46% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,480 per pupil

$26,480 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $71,185

27. South Texas Independent School District

Valleyite12 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Hidalgo County, Texas (Brownsville area)

Hidalgo County, Texas (Brownsville area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 60% in math

79% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,872 per pupil

$13,872 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $61,457

26. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219

Ayaan Mirza / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 37% in reading; 37% in math

37% in reading; 37% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $31,300 per pupil

$31,300 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $96,028

25. Great Neck Public Schools

Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 84% in math

81% in reading; 84% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $32,878 per pupil

$32,878 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $143,204

24. North Allegheny School District

Thinkstock

Location: Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area)

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 70% in math

85% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,974 per pupil

$17,974 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $98,124

23. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

Mike24 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)

Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area) Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 73% in math

86% in reading; 73% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,966 per pupil

$17,966 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $117,753

22. Buford City Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Gwinnett County, Georgia (Atlanta area)

Gwinnett County, Georgia (Atlanta area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 65% in reading; 70% in math

65% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,420 per pupil

$11,420 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $68,330

21. Novi Community School District

transly / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Oakland County, Michigan (Detroit area)

Oakland County, Michigan (Detroit area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 70% in math

73% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,390 per pupil

$12,390 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $65,752

20. Half Hollow Hills Central School District

Joan D Squared / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Suffolk County, New York (New York City area)

Suffolk County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 76% in math

64% in reading; 76% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $32,557 per pupil

$32,557 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $132,979

19. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Westchester County, New York (New York City area)

Westchester County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 89% in math

85% in reading; 89% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1440 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1440 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $31,682 per pupil

$31,682 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $152,148

18. Township High School District No. 211

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 45% in math

42% in reading; 45% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,673 per pupil

$23,673 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $77,308

17. Radnor Township School District

Lucius Kwok / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Delaware County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area)

Delaware County, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 73% in math

88% in reading; 73% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,809 per pupil

$23,809 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $97,039

16. Community High School District 128

McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math

61% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $28,144 per pupil

$28,144 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $99,134

15. Roslyn Union Free School District

Mschwartz20 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 81% in math

75% in reading; 81% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $31,105 per pupil

$31,105 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $133,490

14. West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Marsha Williamson Mohr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Tippecanoe County, Indiana ( area)

Tippecanoe County, Indiana ( area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 67% in math

66% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,831 per pupil

$10,831 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $55,784

13. San Dieguito Union High School District

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Location: San Diego County, California (San Diego area)

San Diego County, California (San Diego area) Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

25:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 66% in math

77% in reading; 66% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,010 per pupil

$13,010 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $120,999

12. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

jferrer / Getty Images

Location: DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area)

DuPage County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 62% in math

60% in reading; 62% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $28,792 per pupil

$28,792 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $93,004

11. Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)

Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 69% in math

83% in reading; 69% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $24,665 per pupil

$24,665 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $157,874

10. Jericho Union Free School District

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 88% in math

88% in reading; 88% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $35,528 per pupil

$35,528 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $176,057

9. Township High School District No. 113

WestportWiki / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 61% in reading; 60% in math

61% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $34,520 per pupil

$34,520 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $113,372

8. Palo Alto Unified School District

Terman Middle School billboard by Tallyman / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Location: Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area)

Santa Clara County, California (San Francisco Bay area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 78% in math

82% in reading; 78% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,515 per pupil

$23,515 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $153,520

7. Eanes Independent School District

Bridge Point Elementary School Eanes ISD by Larry D. Moore / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Location: Travis County, Texas (Austin area)

Travis County, Texas (Austin area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 77% in math

83% in reading; 77% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,847 per pupil

$10,847 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $56,133

6. Ladue School District

Iipilot45 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area)

St. Louis County, Missouri (St. Louis area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math

70% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,014 per pupil

$14,014 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $75,672

5. Syosset Central School District

AITFFan1 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 87% in math

78% in reading; 87% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $32,208 per pupil

$32,208 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $143,481

4. East Williston Union Free School District

Retlou / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County, New York (New York City area)

Nassau County, New York (New York City area) Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 88% in math

85% in reading; 88% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,503 per pupil

$36,503 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $135,161

3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202

Damperpedal / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 48% in reading; 47% in math

48% in reading; 47% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $24,913 per pupil

$24,913 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $99,049

2. Glenbrook High School District 225

Dustin Batt / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Cook County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 62% in math

63% in reading; 62% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $34,051 per pupil

$34,051 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $103,463

1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

Tonyhawkwiz / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area)

Lake County, Illinois (Chicago area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 72% in math

72% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $28,694 per pupil

$28,694 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $93,403

