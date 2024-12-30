Every State’s Best School District

The Constitution enshrines a wide range of rights that many Americans may take for granted. Universal access to childhood education, however, is not among them. In the absence of federal safeguards, nearly every state in the country guarantees access to a free, publicly funded education for all children living within its borders. However, because education policy is set largely at the state and local levels, school quality varies considerably across the country.
- Outside of the home, few aspects of a child’s life play a larger role in their development than their educational experience.
- Public school quality can vary considerably, however. Not only between states, but also with a given state — and some school districts offer students a far greater chance of academic success than others.
Variations in school quality are evidenced, in part, by student outcomes. Across the 50 states, average high school graduation rates range from about 92% to just 73%, according to U.S. News and World Report. Similarly, depending on the state, average SAT scores vary from 901 to 1287 out of a possible 1600, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even within a given state, school quality and student outcomes can vary considerably from one district to the next.
Using district-level data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best school district in each state in 2025. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. Because all public schools in Hawaii belong to a single district, Hawaii was excluded from analysis. A full methodology is available here.
According to the latest NCES data, the average graduation rate among all public high school students is 87%. In all but two districts on this list with available data, the graduation rate exceeds the national average. These districts also tend to have above average standardized test scores and proficiency rates in core subjects. (Here is a look at America’s best public high schools.)
While the connection between school spending and student outcomes is nuanced and complex, most districts on this list invest more on a per pupil basis than is typical. Across all U.S. public schools, annual expenditures average about $12,239 per student — and per student spending exceeds that threshold in the top district in 29 states. With greater spending, most of these districts also have smaller than average class sizes, and relatively well-paid teachers.
Why it Matters
Perceptions of the U.S. education system have been suffering for years. According to Gallup survey data, in each of the last three years, fewer than 30% of Americans have had either a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools. Waning public confidence is not unfounded, as by many measures, student performance in certain subjects has suffered meaningfully since the pandemic. Despite these broader trends, every state is home to at least one school district that stands out for above-average student outcomes and education quality.
Alabama: Homewood City Schools
- Location: Jefferson County (Birmingham metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 59% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,530 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $75,528
Alaska: Petersburg Borough School District
- Location: Petersburg Borough
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 90%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 44% in reading; 39% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $24,018 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: N/A
Arizona: Chandler Unified School District No. 80
- Location: Maricopa County (Phoenix metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 53% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,730 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $66,750
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
- Location: Washington County (Fayetteville metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 87% in reading; 82% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,152 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $43,028
California: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Location: Santa Clara County (San Francisco Bay metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 78% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,515 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $153,520
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
- Location: El Paso County (Colorado Springs metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 59% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,869 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $83,024
Connecticut: New Canaan Public Schools
- Location: Fairfield County (New York City metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 80% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $25,941 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $110,096
Delaware: Appoquinimink School District
- Location: New Castle County
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 51% in reading; 39% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,325 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $84,653
Florida: Seminole County Public Schools
- Location: Seminole County (Orlando metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1190 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $9,018 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $60,556
Georgia: Buford City Schools
- Location: Gwinnett County (Atlanta metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 65% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,420 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $68,330
Idaho: McCall-Donnelly School District
- Location: Valley County
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 64% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,178 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $70,856
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
- Location: Lake County (Chicago metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $28,694 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $93,403
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Location: Tippecanoe County
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,831 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $55,784
Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District
- Location: Scott County (Quad Cities metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 85% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,978 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $65,234
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
- Location: Johnson County (Kansas City metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 55% in reading; 51% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,296 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $62,075
Kentucky: Beechwood Independent Schools
- Location: Kenton County (Cincinnati metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 65% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,319 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $57,882
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
- Location: East Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 50% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,458 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $70,639
Maine: Regional School Unit No. 26 (MSAD 26)
- Location: Penobscot County
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 93% in reading; 87% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $18,649 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $61,107
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
- Location: Howard County (Baltimore metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 94%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 42% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $16,599 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $84,390
Massachusetts: Weston Public Schools
- Location: Middlesex County (Boston metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 76% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $29,837 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $119,122
Michigan: Novi Community School District
- Location: Oakland County (Detroit metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,390 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $65,752
Minnesota: Wayzata Public Schools
- Location: Hennepin County (Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 78% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,425 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $92,097
Mississippi: Biloxi Public School District
- Location: Harrison County
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 53% in reading; 64% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,130 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $51,046
Missouri: Ladue School District
- Location: St. Louis County (St. Louis metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,014 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $75,672
Montana: Bozeman High School District
- Location: Gallatin County
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 89%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 41% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,231 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $68,355
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Location: Douglas County (Omaha metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 79% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $9,846 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $57,140
Nevada: Douglas County School District
- Location: Douglas County
- Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 84%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 49% in reading; 33% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $11,794 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $58,524
New Hampshire: School Administrative Unit 70
- Location: Grafton County
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 77% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,357 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $110,576
New Jersey: Northern Valley Regional High School District
- Location: Bergen County (New York City metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 57% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $41,502 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $87,331
New Mexico: Texico Municipal Schools
- Location: Curry County
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 90%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 54% in reading; 46% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 23 out of 36 in ACTs; 1050 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,441 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $64,358
New York: East Williston Union Free School District
- Location: Nassau County (New York City metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 88% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,503 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $135,161
North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Location: Orange County (Raleigh metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 69% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,612 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $49,371
North Dakota: Central Valley School District No. 3
- Location: Buxton, ND
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: N/A
- Students proficient in core subjects: 67% in reading; 57% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs
- Annual district spending: $14,175 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $59,696
Ohio: Mariemont City Schools
- Location: Hamilton County (Cincinnati metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 91% in reading; 90% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $16,335 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $87,223
Oklahoma: Jenks Public Schools
- Location: Tulsa County (Tulsa metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 91%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 38% in reading; 35% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $9,003 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $50,002
Oregon: Lake Oswego School District
- Location: Clackamas County (Portland metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 63% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,529 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $76,837
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
- Location: Delaware County (Philadelphia metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 73% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,809 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $97,039
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
- Location: Bristol County (Providence metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 69% in reading; 63% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $16,249 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $93,536
South Carolina: Fort Mill School District
- Location: York County (Charlotte metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,411 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $57,341
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
- Location: Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 62% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,341 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $50,305
Tennessee: Maryville City Schools
- Location: Blount County (Knoxville metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 59% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,889 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $69,736
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
- Location: Travis County (Austin metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 77% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $10,847 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $56,133
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science
- Location: Davis County (Salt Lake City metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 22:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,531 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $69,986
Vermont: South Burlington School District
- Location: Chittenden County
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 91%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 59% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,296 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $91,124
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
- Location: Falls Church City (Washington, D.C. metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 89% in reading; 84% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,324 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $111,373
Washington: Bellevue School District
- Location: King County (Seattle metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 69% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,547 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $109,904
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Monongalia County
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 94%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 53% in reading; 46% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,780 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $56,487
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
- Location: Waukesha County (Milwaukee metro area)
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 66% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $12,290 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $79,749
Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2
- Location: Sheridan County
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 86%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1130 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,995 per pupil
- Avg. teacher salary: $70,758
