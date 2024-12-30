Every State’s Best School District FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

The Constitution enshrines a wide range of rights that many Americans may take for granted. Universal access to childhood education, however, is not among them. In the absence of federal safeguards, nearly every state in the country guarantees access to a free, publicly funded education for all children living within its borders. However, because education policy is set largely at the state and local levels, school quality varies considerably across the country.

Outside of the home, few aspects of a child’s life play a larger role in their development than their educational experience.

Public school quality can vary considerably, however. Not only between states, but also with a given state — and some school districts offer students a far greater chance of academic success than others.

Variations in school quality are evidenced, in part, by student outcomes. Across the 50 states, average high school graduation rates range from about 92% to just 73%, according to U.S. News and World Report. Similarly, depending on the state, average SAT scores vary from 901 to 1287 out of a possible 1600, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even within a given state, school quality and student outcomes can vary considerably from one district to the next.

Using district-level data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best school district in each state in 2025. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. Because all public schools in Hawaii belong to a single district, Hawaii was excluded from analysis. A full methodology is available here.

According to the latest NCES data, the average graduation rate among all public high school students is 87%. In all but two districts on this list with available data, the graduation rate exceeds the national average. These districts also tend to have above average standardized test scores and proficiency rates in core subjects. (Here is a look at America’s best public high schools.)

While the connection between school spending and student outcomes is nuanced and complex, most districts on this list invest more on a per pupil basis than is typical. Across all U.S. public schools, annual expenditures average about $12,239 per student — and per student spending exceeds that threshold in the top district in 29 states. With greater spending, most of these districts also have smaller than average class sizes, and relatively well-paid teachers.

Why it Matters

AliquisNJ / iStock via Getty Images

Perceptions of the U.S. education system have been suffering for years. According to Gallup survey data, in each of the last three years, fewer than 30% of Americans have had either a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in public schools. Waning public confidence is not unfounded, as by many measures, student performance in certain subjects has suffered meaningfully since the pandemic. Despite these broader trends, every state is home to at least one school district that stands out for above-average student outcomes and education quality.

Alabama: Homewood City Schools

Pgiam / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Jefferson County (Birmingham metro area)

Jefferson County (Birmingham metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 59% in math

75% in reading; 59% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,530 per pupil

$12,530 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $75,528

Alaska: Petersburg Borough School District

brytta / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Petersburg Borough

Petersburg Borough Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 90%

90% Students proficient in core subjects: 44% in reading; 39% in math

44% in reading; 39% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $24,018 per pupil

$24,018 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: N/A

Arizona: Chandler Unified School District No. 80

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Maricopa County (Phoenix metro area)

Maricopa County (Phoenix metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 53% in math

58% in reading; 53% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,730 per pupil

$8,730 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $66,750

Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Washington County (Fayetteville metro area)

Washington County (Fayetteville metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 87% in reading; 82% in math

87% in reading; 82% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,152 per pupil

$8,152 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $43,028

California: Palo Alto Unified School District

Terman Middle School billboard by Tallyman / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Location: Santa Clara County (San Francisco Bay metro area)

Santa Clara County (San Francisco Bay metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 78% in math

82% in reading; 78% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,515 per pupil

$23,515 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $153,520

Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12

Location: El Paso County (Colorado Springs metro area)

El Paso County (Colorado Springs metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 59% in math

74% in reading; 59% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,869 per pupil

$13,869 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $83,024

Connecticut: New Canaan Public Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Fairfield County (New York City metro area)

Fairfield County (New York City metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 80% in math

85% in reading; 80% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $25,941 per pupil

$25,941 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $110,096

Delaware: Appoquinimink School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: New Castle County

New Castle County Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 51% in reading; 39% in math

51% in reading; 39% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1170 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,325 per pupil

$13,325 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $84,653

Florida: Seminole County Public Schools

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Seminole County (Orlando metro area)

Seminole County (Orlando metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 60% in math

60% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1190 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1190 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $9,018 per pupil

$9,018 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $60,556

Georgia: Buford City Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Gwinnett County (Atlanta metro area)

Gwinnett County (Atlanta metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 65% in reading; 70% in math

65% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,420 per pupil

$11,420 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $68,330

Idaho: McCall-Donnelly School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Valley County

Valley County Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 64% in math

75% in reading; 64% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1210 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,178 per pupil

$11,178 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $70,856

Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

EleSi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Location: Lake County (Chicago metro area)

Lake County (Chicago metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 72% in math

72% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $28,694 per pupil

$28,694 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $93,403

Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Tippecanoe County

Tippecanoe County Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 67% in math

66% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,831 per pupil

$10,831 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $55,784

Iowa: Pleasant Valley Community School District

CTJF83Talk, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Location: Scott County (Quad Cities metro area)

Scott County (Quad Cities metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 85% in math

86% in reading; 85% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,978 per pupil

$8,978 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $65,234

Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)

elisfkc / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Johnson County (Kansas City metro area)

Johnson County (Kansas City metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 55% in reading; 51% in math

55% in reading; 51% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,296 per pupil

$11,296 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $62,075

Kentucky: Beechwood Independent Schools

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Location: Kenton County (Cincinnati metro area)

Kenton County (Cincinnati metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 66% in reading; 65% in math

66% in reading; 65% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,319 per pupil

$10,319 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $57,882

Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools

kenlund / Flickr

Location: East Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge metro area)

East Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 50% in math

64% in reading; 50% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,458 per pupil

$11,458 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $70,639

Maine: Regional School Unit No. 26 (MSAD 26)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Penobscot County

Penobscot County Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 93% in reading; 87% in math

93% in reading; 87% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $18,649 per pupil

$18,649 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $61,107

Maryland: Howard County Public Schools

mdagdept / Flickr

Location: Howard County (Baltimore metro area)

Howard County (Baltimore metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 94%

94% Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 42% in math

58% in reading; 42% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $16,599 per pupil

$16,599 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $84,390

Massachusetts: Weston Public Schools

Location: Middlesex County (Boston metro area)

Middlesex County (Boston metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 76% in math

76% in reading; 76% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $29,837 per pupil

$29,837 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $119,122

Michigan: Novi Community School District

transly / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Oakland County (Detroit metro area)

Oakland County (Detroit metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 70% in math

73% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,390 per pupil

$12,390 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $65,752

Minnesota: Wayzata Public Schools

TimothyMN / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Hennepin County (Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area)

Hennepin County (Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 78% in math

77% in reading; 78% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,425 per pupil

$13,425 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $92,097

Mississippi: Biloxi Public School District

traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Harrison County

Harrison County Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 53% in reading; 64% in math

53% in reading; 64% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,130 per pupil

$11,130 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $51,046

Missouri: Ladue School District

Iipilot45 / Wikimedia Commons

Location: St. Louis County (St. Louis metro area)

St. Louis County (St. Louis metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math

70% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1460 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,014 per pupil

$14,014 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $75,672

Montana: Bozeman High School District

Location: Gallatin County

Gallatin County Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 89%

89% Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 41% in math

63% in reading; 41% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,231 per pupil

$12,231 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $68,355

Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Douglas County (Omaha metro area)

Douglas County (Omaha metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 76% in reading; 79% in math

76% in reading; 79% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $9,846 per pupil

$9,846 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $57,140

Nevada: Douglas County School District

RedTango/Shutterstock.com

Location: Douglas County

Douglas County Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Avg. graduation rate: 84%

84% Students proficient in core subjects: 49% in reading; 33% in math

49% in reading; 33% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $11,794 per pupil

$11,794 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $58,524

New Hampshire: School Administrative Unit 70

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Grafton County

Grafton County Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 81% in reading; 77% in math

81% in reading; 77% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,357 per pupil

$23,357 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $110,576

New Jersey: Northern Valley Regional High School District

RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Location: Bergen County (New York City metro area)

Bergen County (New York City metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 57% in math

72% in reading; 57% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $41,502 per pupil

$41,502 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $87,331

New Mexico: Texico Municipal Schools

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Curry County

Curry County Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 90%

90% Students proficient in core subjects: 54% in reading; 46% in math

54% in reading; 46% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 23 out of 36 in ACTs; 1050 out of 1600 in SATs

23 out of 36 in ACTs; 1050 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,441 per pupil

$12,441 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $64,358

New York: East Williston Union Free School District

Retlou / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Nassau County (New York City metro area)

Nassau County (New York City metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 85% in reading; 88% in math

85% in reading; 88% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,503 per pupil

$36,503 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $135,161

North Carolina: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Orange County (Raleigh metro area)

Orange County (Raleigh metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 69% in math

70% in reading; 69% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,612 per pupil

$14,612 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $49,371

North Dakota: Central Valley School District No. 3

Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Buxton, ND

Buxton, ND Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: N/A

N/A Students proficient in core subjects: 67% in reading; 57% in math

67% in reading; 57% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs

26 out of 36 in ACTs Annual district spending: $14,175 per pupil

$14,175 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $59,696

Ohio: Mariemont City Schools

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Location: Hamilton County (Cincinnati metro area)

Hamilton County (Cincinnati metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 91% in reading; 90% in math

91% in reading; 90% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $16,335 per pupil

$16,335 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $87,223

Oklahoma: Jenks Public Schools

Location: Tulsa County (Tulsa metro area)

Tulsa County (Tulsa metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 91%

91% Students proficient in core subjects: 38% in reading; 35% in math

38% in reading; 35% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $9,003 per pupil

$9,003 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $50,002

Oregon: Lake Oswego School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Clackamas County (Portland metro area)

Clackamas County (Portland metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 63% in math

73% in reading; 63% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,529 per pupil

$12,529 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $76,837

Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Delaware County (Philadelphia metro area)

Delaware County (Philadelphia metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 73% in math

88% in reading; 73% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,809 per pupil

$23,809 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $97,039

Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools

Location: Bristol County (Providence metro area)

Bristol County (Providence metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 69% in reading; 63% in math

69% in reading; 63% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $16,249 per pupil

$16,249 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $93,536

South Carolina: Fort Mill School District

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: York County (Charlotte metro area)

York County (Charlotte metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 67% in math

75% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1220 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,411 per pupil

$10,411 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $57,341

South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls metro area)

Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 62% in math

72% in reading; 62% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,341 per pupil

$8,341 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $50,305

Tennessee: Maryville City Schools

mcpuckette / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Blount County (Knoxville metro area)

Blount County (Knoxville metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 59% in math

62% in reading; 59% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,889 per pupil

$10,889 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $69,736

Texas: Eanes Independent School District

Location: Travis County (Austin metro area)

Travis County (Austin metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 77% in math

83% in reading; 77% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $10,847 per pupil

$10,847 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $56,133

Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science

Location: Davis County (Salt Lake City metro area)

Davis County (Salt Lake City metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math

74% in reading; 58% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,531 per pupil

$8,531 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $69,986

Vermont: South Burlington School District

vermontalm / Getty Images

Location: Chittenden County

Chittenden County Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Avg. graduation rate: 91%

91% Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 59% in math

71% in reading; 59% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1250 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,296 per pupil

$20,296 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $91,124

Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Location: Falls Church City (Washington, D.C. metro area)

Falls Church City (Washington, D.C. metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 89% in reading; 84% in math

89% in reading; 84% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,324 per pupil

$20,324 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $111,373

Washington: Bellevue School District

Location: King County (Seattle metro area)

King County (Seattle metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 69% in math

75% in reading; 69% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,547 per pupil

$17,547 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $109,904

West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools

BackyardProduction / Getty Images

Location: Monongalia County

Monongalia County Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 94%

94% Students proficient in core subjects: 53% in reading; 46% in math

53% in reading; 46% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs

25 out of 36 in ACTs; 1180 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,780 per pupil

$12,780 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $56,487

Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District

Ambrose Engineering / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Waukesha County (Milwaukee metro area)

Waukesha County (Milwaukee metro area) Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 62% in reading; 66% in math

62% in reading; 66% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $12,290 per pupil

$12,290 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $79,749

Wyoming: Sheridan County School District No. 2

Vasiliymeshko / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Sheridan County

Sheridan County Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 86%

86% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 67% in math

70% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1130 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1130 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,995 per pupil

$14,995 per pupil Avg. teacher salary: $70,758

