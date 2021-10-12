Natural Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing: Buy These 5 Sizzling Stocks Now

Despite the constant climate change rhetoric and opposition to fossil fuels, one of the cleanest burning fuels is natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG). In fact, LNG has proven to be better than any other fossil fuel for the environment, as it generates 30% less carbon dioxide than fuel oil and 45% less than coal. While LNG still does have an environmental footprint, it contributes to far fewer carbon emissions.

With many across Wall Street expecting a cold winter, the demand for natural gas, which has already driven prices sky-high, could continue to stay elevated. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. database and found five large-cap stocks that are ideal for growth stock investors looking to capitalize on the solid pricing and demand environment.

Baker Hughes

This stock makes sense for investors looking for energy exposure via services. Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) is an international industrial service company and one of the world’s largest oilfield services and equipment companies. It provides the oil and gas industry with products and services for oil drilling, formation evaluation, completion, production and reservoir consulting.

The company prides itself on being a self-described energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, the firm’s innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward.

Shareholders receive a 2.83% dividend. BofA Securities has a Buy rating on Baker Hughes stock, and its $33 price target compares with a $28.97 consensus target and Monday’s closing price of $25.45 a share.

Cheniere Energy

This top LNG play has made a nice move off the October 2020 lows. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) is an energy company primarily engaged in LNG-related businesses. The company operates through two segments.

Cheniere’s LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals. Its LNG and natural gas marketing segment consists of LNG and natural gas marketing activities by Cheniere Marketing.

Cheniere Marketing is developing a portfolio of long- and medium-term SPAs with professional staff based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Chile. The company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, including the development, construction, and operation of its LNG terminal business and the development and operation of its LNG and natural gas marketing business.

Shareholders receive a 1.30% dividend. Evercore ISI’s Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy stock comes with a $130 price target. The consensus target is $107.73, and shares closed on Monday at $101.63.



EQT

This company is expected to have a stunning percentage of its production come in as natural gas. EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It also produces natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.