Gas Prices Top $4

Gasoline prices have surged above $4 a gallon as crude oil prices have spiked. The cost of an average gallon of regular is above that level in 10 states. And those 10 states include a large part of the U.S. population. (These states have the highest and lowest gas taxes.)



The states with gas above $4 are Washington and California (both over $5), as well as Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Illinois. Together, these states have populations of 74 million, which is 23% of the U.S. total of 332 million.



Nationwide, the price of an average gallon of regular is $3.83. That is up from $3.75 a month ago.

Transportation costs are one factor in prices. The states with the lowest prices tend to be close to the massive refineries on the Gulf of Mexico or other, smaller ones around the country. Each state with high gas prices falls into the opposite category.



The other factor is state gas taxes. In California, they are the highest in the country at over $0.86 a gallon. The national average is $0.57. Illinois is second on the list at $0.87, and Hawaii is near the top at about $0.70.



Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Due to the state tax issue, most of these states will have the highest gas prices no matter which direction oil trades.