10 Top German Beer Brands to Try kzenon / Getty Images

There’s a case to be made that Germans are the reigning champs of beer. Sure, you have some other countries that make fantastic beer, but really, they’re all just copying the greats that came before. When it comes to “purity” and the art form that is beer brewing, German culture is among the best, if not the best. In light of that, today, we’re going to look at some of the top German beer brands you need to try, plus a little about what makes each company special. Let’s get started.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used community data gathered from the r/beer subreddit, along with some expert opinions on review sites. After combing through popular opinion, we put together a list that best represents some brands that are available to most people (with a little effort) and are relatively approachable (nothing too esoteric, strange, or expensive).

1. Weihenstephaners

Location: Weihenstaphana, Freising, Bavaria

Weihenstaphana, Freising, Bavaria Founded: ~1675, potentially older

~1675, potentially older Notable beer: Hefe Weissbier

The World’s Oldest Brewery

The Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan, usually (and thankfully) shortened to Weihenstephaners, is a brewery located in Bavaria, Germany. It is often referred to as “the World’s Oldest Brewery,” with definitive evidence placing its origin around 1146, although modern dating shows that it’s earliest confirmed dating is around 1675. It’s fully owned by the Bavarian government and makes multiple types of beer, with the brand winning awards for its Hefeweizen and its Hefe Weissbier.

2. Ayinger

Location: Aying, Bavaria, Germany

Aying, Bavaria, Germany Founded: 1877

1877 Notable beer: Oktober Fest-Märzen

An Oktoberfest Classic

Another Bavarian powerhouse, Ayinger, is a brewery near Munich making some of the best festival beers in the world. Its most popular brew is the Oktober Fest-Märzen, a traditional beer that tastes like the best parts of autumn. The brewery makes other styles, but the Oktober Fest-Märzen is certainly the most well-known from the brand. Still, they are worth checking out for their extensive catalog; they are all great, and many have won awards.

3. Paulaner

Location: Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Munich, Bavaria, Germany Founded: 1634

1634 Notable beer: Doppel Bock

Monkish Innovation

Paulaner is a Bavarian brewery that has been making beer for hundreds of years. The original brewery was founded by monks of the Paulaner Order (hence the name), who started brewing particularly strong beer back in the day. Whatever beer the monks didn’t drink, they gave to the poor and other cloisters, causing an uproar from other breweries who couldn’t compete. They’ve always been an innovative bunch, implementing ice machines in 1881 and pioneering non-alcoholic beers in 1986. They are known for their Weizen, but the Doppel Bock is a famously loved food-friendly and toasty specialty beer.

4. Franziskaner

Location: Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Munich, Bavaria, Germany Founded: 1397

1397 Notable beer: Hefe-Weissbier

Labeled as Great

Franziskaner is an old brewery with a name that translates to “Franciscan” in German. In fact, the brand is closely associated with its monkish origins and has one of the most famous labels and slogans in the game. The label depicts a monk with a tankard and a slogan that reads, “Lass Dir raten, trinke Spaten” (“Let yourself be advised, drink Spaten”). Today, they are one of the largest breweries in the country.

5. Schlenkerla

Location: Bamberg, Franconia, Germany

Bamberg, Franconia, Germany Founded: 1405

1405 Notable beer: Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier

Getting Smoked

Ever wish you could have a beer and a cigarette and a smoked bacon slice, all in one? Look no further. Schlenkerla is famous for its Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier, a smoked beer with a really distinct flavor. The brew is made with smoked malt, giving it earthy, smoky, brisket-y flavors. Schlenkerla claims they are the ones who produced the first one in the world. We don’t know if that’s true, but they are making one of the best.

6. Hofbrau

Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Founded: 1589

1589 Notable beer: Helles lager

A Big Tent

Hofbrau is one of the most widely distributed beers coming out of Germany, but that doesn’t make them any less tasty. Another state-owned enterprise, the brand (officially named the Staatliches Hofbräuhaus in München, or the State Brewery of Munich), has been operating since it was founded by Wilhelm V.

There are a few notable things about Hofbrau. First, they make a fantastic helles lager. Second, they operate the largest tent during the infamous Oktoberfest celebration. Third, they inspired the song “Oans, zwoa, g’suffa” (the Bavarian song “One, two, down the hatch”).

7. Schneider Weisse

Location: Kelheim, Germany

Kelheim, Germany Founded: 1872

1872 Notable beer: Hefeweizen

An Unfiltered Classic

Schneider Weisse is a relatively new brand, at least compared to the others on the list. Founded in 1872, the brewery is known for a distinct style of beer known as hefeweizen, which translates to something like “wheat beer and yeast.” The style is a hazy, unfiltered wheat beer that adds a touch of bitterness, a thick white head, and a bubblegummy banana flavor.

8. Gaffel

Location: Köln, Germany

Köln, Germany Founded: 1908

1908 Notable beer: Gaffel Kölsch

A Top-Fermented Hit

Gaffel is another newer brand (respectively), originating in Köln, Germany in 1908. The brewery is known for a specific style of beer, known as a Kölsch. Kölsch beers originated in Cologne (Köln) and are exceedingly crisp, fresh, and very drinkable. It’s brewed using a top-fermenting process.

9. Rothaus

Location: Grafenhausen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Grafenhausen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany Founded: 1791

1791 Notable beer: Rothaus’ Pils Tannen Zäpfle

NYC Cult Following

Rothaus is a brewery located in the Black Forests of Germany. It is one of the original brews that all American lagers can trace their origin story back to. The brewery was founded by Martin Gerbert, prince-abbot of the abbey, and started producing in 1791. Like many of the other breweries, it was transferred to state ownership during secularization efforts. Rothaus established a cult following of beer in NYC after it was imported to a Brooklyn beer hall by German ex-pat Tobias Holler.

10. Einbecker

Location: Einbeck, Lower Saxony, Germany

Einbeck, Lower Saxony, Germany Founded: 1378

1378 Notable beer: Einbecker Ur-Bock Dunkel

Extra Strong Lagers

Einbecker is the only remaining brewery in the town of Einbeck, and one of the oldest breweries still in operation across the world. For reference, Martin Luther (the theologian) was famed for drinking Einbecker. They are known for low-shouldered bottles and produce a few Bocks, with the Ur-Bock Dunkel being among the most highly regarded. It has a profile with hints of raisins, toffee, and molasses, generally being a darker, more malty beer.

ALERT: Today Could Be Your Best Shot At Early Retirement (Sponsored) If you want to retire before 65, pay attention. Study after study has shown that the longer you stay invested, the better your chances at an early retirement. Every day that goes by without saving and investing for tomorrow means more to earn and save later. Don’t waste any more time and get started with Robinhood today. The app makes it easy to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies. Sign up today using the link below or click here to start your journey.