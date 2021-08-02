The Best Lager Beers in the World

There is no doubt beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world – especially in the summer — and lager is the most common type of beer in the world.

The technical difference between the beer categories is in how they are brewed. Lager, which literally means “storage” in German, is a type of beer that ferments slowly at low temperatures. Lagers also ferment from the bottom up, differentiating them from ales, for example, which ferment quickly and from the top down.

To compile a list of the best lager beers in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2020 World Beer Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, an online resource for drinks professionals.

Lager beers tend to be characterized by their light and refreshing taste with a smooth finish. The alcohol levels of the beers on this list vary from zero alcohol to more than 7%.

The country with the most entries on the list of best lager beers in the world, perhaps unsurprisingly to some, is Germany with a total of 18 different beers winning awards in various lager categories. Japan is second with five entries.

Though the U.S. did not make the cut here, the country does have several winners in the world’s best IPA category. These are the best Indian Pale Ale Beers in the world.

