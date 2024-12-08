Why is Chick-Fil-A Closed on Sundays, and How Does That Affect Their Business? Alex Wong / Getty Images

Many of us know and love Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches. This franchise stands out among others in its market for a variety of reasons, including exceptional customer service and commitment to quality.

However, one more specific reason Chick-fil-A is so unique is that it’s closed on Sundays — a tradition that often devastates customers searching for some comfort food while enduring the end-of-weekend blues.

This begs the question: why, exactly, is the fast-food chain closed on such a popular weekend day — and is this tactic bad for business?

Origin of Chick-fil-A

Retail Chick-fil-A by ccPixs.com / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

S. Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, first opened the restaurant back in 1946 with his brother, Ben. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the restaurant’s original name was “The Dwarf Grill.”

According to Chick-fil-A’s website: “Through the years, that restaurant prospered and led Truett to further the success of his business. In 1967, Truett founded and opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Shopping Center.”

After opening more locations in suburban malls, the chain eventually spread its wings as a nationwide fast-food franchise, with more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada. Even so, Chick-fil-A remains a family business to this day.

“Truett’s family has continued his tradition of leadership, including his son Dan, who was appointed as the company’s CEO in 2013, and grandson Andrew, who serves as the current Chick-fil-A CEO,” the website states.

Faith of Chick-fil-A Founder, S. Truett Cathy

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Cathy, former CEO and founder of Chick-fil-A, was apparently a devout Southern Baptist. Originally, he decided to close the food chain on Sundays so his workers could gather with their families and communities and/or attend church. While the tradition seems to stem from religious beliefs, today, the chain highlights the importance of taking a day of rest — no matter how you use that time off.

Why Closing Chick-fil-A on Sundays Was So Important to S. Truett Cathy

plherrera / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When he first opened The Dwarf Grill in Hapeville, Georgia back in the 1940s, Cathy ensured it would be closed on Sundays — both for his faith and for the good of his workers.

According to the chain’s website: “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest, enjoy time with their families and loved ones, or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today.”

Does Chick-fil-A Lose Money From Closing on Sundays?

Alex Wong / Getty Images

According to our calculations, Chick-fil-A loses about $1.2 billion in sales by closing on Sundays. However, the restaurant still upholds its values by sticking to the original tradition. Perhaps its commitment to workers and its faith is partially why the business is so successful.

Do Employees Wish Chick-fil-A Was Open on Sundays?

Photo by Erik Freeland / Corbis via Getty Images

Many Chick-fil-A workers are students who attend classes during the week. As a result, it might be inconvenient for some employees to work at a restaurant that’s closed for half the weekend.

However, when reading through Reddit threads, there were some mixed reports. Some workers—especially those with religious practices or those who work multiple jobs—found it nice to have Sunday off.

One person wrote: “Being off on Sunday is a big benefit for me because I have two jobs and now I have a guaranteed day off from both jobs every week.”

However, another noted that “having a mandated day off is definitely cool, just wish it wasn’t Sunday.”

