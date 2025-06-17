Chick-fil-A Is America's Best Fast-Food Restaurant Alex Wong / Getty Images

The ACSI Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2025 looked at every major full-service restaurant and every major quick-service restaurant in America. Chick-fil-A finished first based on scores for the quick-service category.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Chick-fil-A performed well in a recent analysis of restaurants and food delivery.

It is impossible to tell whether the score will make more people go to Chick-fil-A for their meals.

The 2025 survey included 16,381 respondents. It was in the field from April 2024 to March 2025 and people rated their “recent experience.” The restaurants included were based on market share.

Among the Quick Service category, which included Chick-fil-A, the 2025 average score was 79 on a scale of zero to 100. Chick-fil-A’s score was 83. The scores for both Chick-fil-A and the industry were the same as in 2024.

The primary considerations for the scores were the accuracy of the order, quality of the mobile app, beverage quality, courtesy of the staff, food quality, reliability of the mobile app, website satisfaction, layout and cleanliness, speed of checkout and order, variety of beverages, and reliability of the food.

It is impossible to tell whether the score made it more likely that people would go to Chick-fil-A for their meals. It certainly cannot hurt.

Chick-fil-A is not a publicly traded company. It provides very little information about its operations. An outside estimate of its annual revenue is about $11 billion. The company has 3,228 locations and operates in 28 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. A Retailers Watcher list from 2023 shows it has the highest revenue per location of any fast-food chain in America. Its stores are closed on Sundays. Daniel Truett Cathy, the son of the founder, runs the company.

