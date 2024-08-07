This Beloved Fast Food Restaurant Outsells In-N-Out and Chick-Fil-A jeepersmedia / Flickr

Surprisingly, McDonald’s is not the restaurant that outsells Chick-fil-A.

There is only one restaurant on this list where you can see food made right in front of you.

Some of the restaurants on this list are still privately owned.

When you think about America’s favorite fast food restaurants, names like McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and In-N-Out undoubtedly come to mind. While these restaurants might be among the best-known and most profitable in the country, there is one space they are losing out. According to data from Triple Net Invest on Twitter/X, Portillos is now the country’s most profitable fast-food restaurant.

Of course, there’s some necessary math here, as the caveat is that this profitability comes from “average annual sales per restaurant.” In other words, McDonald’s still drives the most revenue overall, but the Chicago-based Portillos makes the most money out of each of its restaurants. With this in mind, let’s look at the other top names on this list in descending order that follows behind Portillos.

Why Is This Important?

Some of the restaurants on this list are among the most beloved fast-food brands in the country. McDonald’s, Burger King, and Whataburger are staples of the hamburger industry, and they bring in customers by truckload. Between stock pricing and America’s love for fast food, this topic is a natural fit for 24/7 Wall St.

15. Bojangles

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.0 million

First opened in 1977 in North Carolina, Bojangles is a cajun-seasoned fried chicken specialty restaurant. With an estimated 800-plus locations across 17 states, Bojangles is still on the smaller side, but that doesn’t seem to be hurting its annual sales per restaurant revenue number. While the founding family has since sold off the business and Bojangles has changed hands a few times, it has never seemed to impact the company’s food quality, which remains a customer favorite.

14. El Pollo Loco

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.1 million

It’s hard to imagine a Mexican-style fast-food restaurant more successful than Taco Bell until you visit an El Pollo Loco location. With only around 500 locations in the Southwest United States, what El Pollo Loco lacks in scale, it more than makes up for in customer loyalty and popularity. The company’s menu includes chopped salads, tostadas, tacos, burritos, nachos, plus other side dishes. Previous attempts at expanding outside the Southwest have only seen middling success, so the company is focusing on its existing locations.

13. Panda Express

Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.3 million

Specializing in American-Chinese cuisine, Panda Express offers around 2,300 locations in the US and multiple countries internationally. The chain’s most popular item is arguably its orange chicken, but grilled teriyaki, Kung Pao chicken, and Beijing beef are just as popular. Founded in 1983, Panda Express has been in the fast food business for the last 40 years. According to its placement on this list, the company’s efforts have paid off, as its locations are regularly full of customers.

12. Zaxby’s

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.6 million

Zaxby’s is a popular but small fast-food restaurant known for its beloved chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches, salads, and other chicken meals. With only around 900 locations in 19 states, most are franchised, while a handful are still directly owned by Zaxby’s corporation. Regardless of ownership, Zaxby’s 12th-place finish on this list is a testament to the popularity of its brand and customer loyalty to its chicken sandwiches.

11. Krispy Kreme

KathyDewar / Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.8 million

It’s okay if you are surprised to see Krispy Kreme higher on this list than Dunkin, but this is only if you have never been to a Krispy Kreme. With over 1,400 locations worldwide, the company is famous for its donuts, which come in a variety of flavors, including Jelly Bean, Reese’s-branded, and many others. The company’s promotions are just as popular as its donuts, as it will often celebrate National Donut Day by giving away a box of donuts for $1.

10. Chipotle Mexican Grill

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $2.8 million

An international fast-food chain that specializes in burritos, bowls, and tacos, Chipotle has popularized making food directly in front of customers. Often considered one of the first “fast casual dining” restaurants, Chipotle has grown to over 3,437 locations by the end of 2023. It’s also believed the company has well over 116,000 employees, including front-line workers in its restaurants, which helps Chipotle earn an average of $2.8 million in sales per restaurant across the US and internationally.

9. Panera Bread

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $3.2 million

Panera Bread is a bakery-cafe restaurant with a loyal fan base that swears by its salads, soups, and artisan breads. While Panera has seen a few owners throughout its history, its 2,078 locations earn enough to place it 9th on this list for average annual sales per restaurant. At one time, Panera was even known for being the largest provider of free Wi-Fi hotspots in the US, and laptops could be seen across every table during lunch hours in large cities.

8. Culver’s

Badgergirl0613 / Wikimedia Commons

Average annual sales per restaurant: $3.3 million

Founded in 1984 by the Culver family, the first location was Sauk City, Wisconsin. Since then, the privately held company has operated 965 restaurants in 26 states. Famous for its “butter burgers,” chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, fries, salads, and cheese curds, Culver’s is considered one of the best-hidden secrets in the fast food world even though it’s a prominent sponsor of brands like the Green Bay Packers.

7. McDonald’s

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $3.6 million

The name that started the fast-food craze, it’s no surprise to see McDonald’s on this list. While the company is the largest fast-food restaurant operator in the world, with 41,822 locations, it has since been surpassed based on average annual sales per restaurant. Still, McDonald’s is hard to ignore with its signature burgers, fries, milkshakes, coffee, and other happy meals. McDonald’s serves over 69 million customers daily across locations in 100-plus countries.

6. Whataburger

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $3.3 million

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Whataburger opened its first location in 1950 and was family-owned until 2019. Now owned by a private equity firm, the original Dobson family founders still hold a small stake in the brand’s 670 locations in Texas, 150 in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and across the Southern United States. Surprisingly, only 126 locations are franchised, serving the company’s famous Whataburger meals and popular breakfast options.

5. Shake Shack

mizoula / Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $3.8 million

Shake Shack is a sit-down casual fast-food restaurant based in New York City and has grown into one of the best-known brands. Its menu staples include New York-style hot dogs, milkshakes, hamburgers, and fries, and it’s grown to 400 global locations in just 20 years. The company went public in 2015 and has since expanded into 262 U.S. and 142 international locations. Shake Shack makes no secret that its average store revenue exceeds McDonald’s.

4. Raising Cane’s

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Average annual sales per restaurant: $6 million

Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s has quickly grown into one of America’s favorite chicken-focused fast-food brands. Surprisingly, the restaurant chain’s plan was based on a business plan the two founders wrote for a business plan-writing course, which received a C-minus. The joke is on the teacher who gave them this grade, as the two founders have grown Raising Cane’s to more than 700 locations in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

3. In-N-Out

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $7-8 million

Arguably one of the most discussed fast-food restaurants in the business, In-N-Out is one of the few brands on this list that does not provide franchises or go public. As a result, In-N-Out has grown to one of the most loyal customer bases, and fans include hundreds of celebrities who often celebrate award show wins with an In-N-Out meal. With over 400 locations, mainly on the West Coast, In-N-Out maintains careful control of its brand, which shows every day.

2. Chick-fil-A

Wolterk / iStock EditWorial via Getty Images

Average annual sales per restaurant: $7.5 million

Operating over 3,059 restaurants in 48 states, Chick-fil-A has solidified its reputation as one of the best fast-food places in the country. Originally founded in 1946, Chick-fil-A is well known for the owner’s deep religious beliefs, leading to the restaurant chain being closed every Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas day. As a result, it’s believed the company gives up close to $1 billion in additional revenue annually, but it doesn’t matter as it ranks number two in annual sales per restaurant.

1. Portillo’s

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Average annual sales per restaurant: $9.1 million

Originally founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo in Oak Brook, Illinois, Portillo’s has quickly grown into a beloved fast food staple. The restaurant’s best products include hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polish, and Italian beef, which are its three best sellers. While the company mainly focuses on locations in the Chicago metro and Northern Illinois area, it has since expanded to Phoenix, Dallas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Tampa, and Orlando.