Chick-fil-A Hikes Prices 21 Percent in Two Years as U.S. Fast Food Inflation Accelerates Alex Wong / Getty Images

While Chick-fil-A might not yet have the size and status of McDonald’s, it’s well on its way to becoming one of America’s favorite fast food destinations. First opening its doors in 1967, this brand is committed to delivering a consistently great-tasting chicken sandwich to its customers every time.

Key Points Chick-fil-A has been around since 1967, and its chicken sandwiches are a beloved staple among customers.

The cost of a chicken sandwich has gone up exponentially over the years.

Today, Chick-fil-A is in a crowded space of chicken sandwiches against companies like Popeyes.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Of course, with a restaurant chain that opened in 1967, it’s only right that the company has adjusted its prices over the years to keep pace with inflation and changing times. The real question is how much Chick-fil-A has increased its sandwich prices and whether it’s still a great value.

14. Eat Mor Chikin

Retail Chick-fil-A by ccPixs.com / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In 2025, Chick-fil-A is now a fan favorite and one of the fastest-growing fast-food brands in the country. Famously closed on Sundays, customers flock to its locations thanks to its delicious sandwiches and sauces. However, the company is also feeling the heat, having increased prices 21% in the last two years alone, a reflection of the current global market.

13. 1967

bluemaumau / Flickr

When the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, S. Truett Cathy and family priced the sandwich at just 59 cents. At the time, this was only somewhat competitive with McDonald’s, which was charging 21 cents, but you were getting a larger sandwich that was heavily focused on delivering better ingredients.

12. 1970

Wolterk / iStock EditWorial via Getty Images

In 1970, if you wanted a Chick-fil-A sandwich for yourself, you could find one for just 59 cents. The good news is that even a few years after the chain opened, it wasn’t charging exorbitant prices. This didn’t mean the whole 1970s decade would remain at the same price, but at least the early years did.

11. 1976

jeepersmedia / Flickr

By the time 1976 rolled around, like much of the rest of the consumer goods during a decade of heavy inflation, the price of a Chick-fil-A sandwich had gone up. In 1976, it was going to cost you approximately 75 cents to get your hands on a sandwich. However, you could also get your hands on a sandwich more easily as the company expanded to more mall food courts during this time, while remaining closed on Sundays.

10. 1980

plherrera / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When the 1980s began, it was high time to increase the price of a Chick-fil-A sandwich once again. This time, the company increased the price to around $1.35 per sandwich, depending on the location within the United States. At least one menu picture from 1980 validates the pricing on Reddit, with the caveat that prices may change depending on your location.

9. 1986

danielmaina320 / Shutterstock.com

Just six years into the 1980s, Chick-fil-A wasn’t messing around with pricing as they increased the sandwich cost to $2.09. At this point, the very first standalone location (non-mall) in Atlanta was selling the sandwich for this price, all while waffle fries, introduced in 1985, were gaining popularity as a menu item.

8. 1990

jeepersmedia / Flickr

In 1990, Chick-fil-A had just achieved a milestone of hitting 400 locations around the Southeastern United States. The grilled chicken sandwich was introduced in 1989 to appeal to health-conscious eaters, and the sandwich cost around $2.25 per sandwich.

7. 1995

Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With 600 locations now available in 20 states, Chick-fil-A was well on its way to becoming a fast food powerhouse. The company had now introduced kids’ meals and salads, giving customers more options. The 1995 debut of the “Eat Mor Chikin” campaign was also a surprise hit, as sandwiches cost an estimated $2.50.

6. 2000

suzyoliveira / Getty Images

The new millennium had arrived, and so too had a price increase for a Chick-fil-A sandwich, as prices hit around $2.75 at any of the 1,000 locations the chain now had. Best of all, it was in 2000 that bottled sauces debuted, which would later come to retail in 2020.

5. 2005

ivanastar / Getty Images

Growth continued for the Chick-fil-A brand in 2005, as the company was just hitting sales of just under $2 billion annually, thanks to 1,200 locations. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich was now being tested, though it wouldn’t debut for another five years. Still, you could get the original sandwich for approximately $3.00.

4. 2012

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Turn back the clock to 2012, and according to local restaurants during that time, a Chick-fil-A sandwich would cost you approximately $2.95. The spicy chicken sandwich, which debuted two years earlier, would cost you $3.19, so it’s not a whole lot more if you wanted something spicy to kick off your day.

3. 2015

Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

In 2015, Chick-fil-A made a significant consumer-friendly update by committing to antibiotic-free chicken by 2019. Of course, the company knew this would raise costs, but it also recognized that it was part of a globally conscious supply chain that customers wanted. Regardless of the commitment, customers continued to flock to enjoy the company’s $3.65 chicken sandwich.

2. 2019

jetcityimage / Getty Images

According to Facebook posts from 2019, it was likely that you would pay approximately $3.45 for a Chick-fil-A sandwich. If you wanted a deluxe version, you’d have to pay around $3.65. It was also in this year that the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” started with Popeyes introducing an immediately popular chicken sandwich that quickly went viral on social media. Macaroni and Cheese was also introduced in 2019, which helped support additional sales of up to $11.3 billion.

1. 2025

Fang Zheng / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Depending on where you live in the country, a plain Chick-fil-A sandwich is roughly going to cost around $5.49. For those of us living in Florida, this is the current price you will pay for a traditional Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, without any toppings, condiments, or additional items. Adding a piece of cheese only bumps the price up another 30 cents, so you can likely get out of the door for under $6 with this sandwich in 2025.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)