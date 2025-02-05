Finally! Shake Shack Is Expanding Into These 10 Areas photobyphm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As one of the most popular burger chains in America, not named McDonald’s, Shake Shack has its sights set on expansion in a big way. In January 2025, the company announced its plans to operate “at least” 1,500 restaurants in the long term, a whopping 356% increase in the number of restaurants it has today.

Key Points Shake Shack is already a fast-food favorite, even though it only has 329 locations.

You can’t visit a Shake Shack location without trying out one of its famous milkshakes.

Whether you try the regular or curly fries, you’re in for a treat.

This means there will be a massive expansion for this beloved chain with its excellent french fries, burgers, and milkshakes. At the end of 2024, Shake Shack only had 329 restaurants as part of its US footprint, so there is no question it’s setting its sights on becoming a formidable force for fast food in various markets around the country.

15. Why People Love Shake Shack

mizoula / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The biggest question anyone should be asking is why Shake Shack is so beloved that it plans to open over 1,500 new locations in the near future successfully. First and foremost, the chain is known for its high-quality, gourmet-style burgers that use 100% Angus beef. Coupled with outstanding milkshakes and french fries, there’s something that feels tastier and more upscale than McDonald’s.

14. Specific Things To Enjoy At Shake Shack

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

First and foremost, you can’t stop at Shake Shack without trying out the brand’s “Shacksauce” secret sauce. Described as being “creamy and tangy,” this is something fans of this restaurant love more than anything else. The same can be said for its crinkle-cut fries, which saw fans revolt online the last time the restaurant tried to take them off the menu.

13. Is Shake Shack Overrated?

brownpau / Flickr

With all this conversation around new store openings, the question becomes whether Shake Shack is overrated. Some people may find the hype too much, so it’s easy to be let down. However, the reality is that most online reviews point out little things, such as the burgers being smaller than anticipated. Still, the overall verdict always points to the milkshakes and fries making any trip worthwhile.

12. The Best Milkshakes

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

You can point to many reasons to visit a Shake Shack, but none is more important than stopping by to grab a Brownie Batter Hot Cocoa shake, a personal favorite. Of course, you have standards like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, but you haven’t lived until you have tried the Thai Iced Tea Shake or the Cherry Blossom Shake.

11. Six-Point Plan

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

As part of the company’s efforts to open up new stores in 2025 and beyond, Shake Shack has introduced a six-point strategy, according to CEO Rob Lynch. This includes 1) Bolstering its leadership, 2) Optimizing restaurant operations, 3) Driving comp sales by boosting the frequency of returning guests, 4) Building and operating Shake Shack with “best-in-class returns,” 5) Accelerating its licensed business, 6) Investing in long-term strategic capabilities.

10. Sterling, Virginia

YAO23 / Shutterstock.com

Anticipated opening date: February/March 2025

The newest Shake Shack location arriving in the US will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space previously occupied by a McDonald’s. Located at 21000 Southbank St., the area will open as part of the Cascades Marketplace shopping center.

9. Short Pump, Virginia

Anticipated opening date: 2025

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Scheduled to arrive as part of a mixed-use development including 100 condominiums, the newest Shake Shack in the Richmond area will be ready sometime in 2025. This marks the third location in Richmond as the company looks to dominate up and down the East Coast.

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

Asaack / Shutterstock.com

Anticipated opening date: Late 2025

Opening toward the end of 2025 near the University of Cincinnati at 259 Calhoun Street, the newest Shake Shake is ready to cater to university students galore. Centrally located near University Square, there is every reason to believe this location will be a bona fide hit.

7. Charlotte, North Carolina

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Anticipated opening date: Late 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina residents better prepare as a new Shake Shack is coming to the Charlotte Premium Outlets near the Saks Off 5th Avenue entrance. This is the perfect combination of shopping and milkshakes for residents of the area.

6. Mount Kisco, New York

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Anticipated opening date: Summer 2025

Arriving in Mount Kisco, New York, in 2025, this new Shake Shack is set to open at 176 N. Bedford Road. The space, formerly occupied by Dunkin’ Donuts, will be the company’s first in Westchester, New York.

5. Long Island, New York

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Anticipated opening date: Late 2025

Get ready, Long Island, New York, as a new Shake Shack is coming in 2025, and this time, it’s arriving with a drive-through. Shake Shack had to receive special permits to open up this location at the corner of Blue Point and Middle Country roads.

4. Holbrook, New York

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Anticipated opening date: Late 2025

A new Shake Shack is coming along with the opening of a new shopping center on Sunrise Highway in The Shops at SunVet in Holbrook. The chain is set to be located near Crumbl Cookies, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, and other popular shopping destinations.

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Deo Gracia Cahyadi / Shutterstock.com

Anticipated opening date: 2025

Shake Shack is surprisingly replacing an outgoing Wahlburgers location at Heritage Court and Battery Ave. Along with eight other Shake Shack locations in the Atlanta area, this location will be the first restaurant among any of the company’s locations in the US to have a bar.

2. Naples, Florida

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Anticipated opening date: TBD (sometime in 2025)

A new Shake Shack at 9105 Strada Place will become the 21st Florida location. While the company’s efforts have been concentrated in the tri-county and Orlando areas, this marks the chain’s first attempt to dominate the west coast of Florida.

1. Elk Grove, California

scaredykat / Flickr

Anticipated opening date: End of 2025, early 2026

The fourth Shake Shack location is a highly anticipated option that will arrive before the end of the year at the intersection of Big Horn Blvd and Wymark Drive. While the shopping center is still under construction, the hope is that it will take less than a year for this new Elk Grove, California, location to open.

