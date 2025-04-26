McDonald's Pushes Chicken Hard Katherine_here / Shutterstock.com

Realizing the success of Chick-fil-A and the chicken products of other fast food chains, McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has created the first full menu item in nearly half a decade. Starting May 5, McCrispy Strips will become a mainstay of its products.’

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips

The $5 meal worked well

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

According to CNN, they are “all-white chicken tenders coated in crispy, golden-brown breading.” The product was dropped in 2020, but it is not clear why.

Alyssa Buetikofer, chief marketing and customer experience officer, explained why they were added: “The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so crave-able that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans, and created a product we knew they would crave.” They are also part of a menu that has faltered.

In mid-2024, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski admitted the chain’s sales had faltered because its food had become too expensive for many customers. The company introduced a mix of new items and price cuts.

In January, it launched a $5 Meal Deal with a McChicken or McDouble alternative, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small French fries, and a small soft drink. Late last year, it began offering a $1 meal. It was part of what McDonald’s called its “value menu.”

McDonald’s needs some help. Its comparable store sales in the most recently reported quarter dropped .1% worldwide and 1.5% in the U.S. Revenue was flat at $6.4 billion. EPS was flat at $2.80

The results of menu decisions and perhaps a comeback of the lower-income consumer have helped McDonald’s stock price to move higher this year by 9%. The market is off 6% over the same period.

McDonald’s means to get back on a growth track, even if it is product by product.

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.