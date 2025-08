Visa (NYSE: V) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (August 2025) 24/7 Wall St.

So far this year, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) has unveiled a scam disruption initiative, adoption of its “Tap to Phone” technology has soared, it unveiled its vision for artificial intelligence (AI) in commerce, and it expanded of its stablecoin settlement capabilities. Fiscal third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street estimates, showing that consumer spending remains resilient. The company also announced a $30 billion share buyback plan. All this has helped buoy the stock despite economic uncertainty.

The share price hit an all-time high above $375 in June, and now it is 8.1% higher than at the start of the year, a little more than the S&P 500’s gain. Since Visa’s initial public offering, the stock has risen more than 2,090%. About half of that gain has come in the past two years.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the leading global payments processor in what is essentially a duopoly.

Despite a long record of growth and profitability, closer scrutiny from politicians could slow its growth trajectory, though Washington tends to move at a glacial pace.

Therefore, 24/7 Wall St. anticipates a strong gain for the stock by the end of the decade.

Despite the rapidly evolving landscape of the payments industry, Visa retains its preeminent dominance. The transaction processing behemoth was founded in 1958, but it did not go public until 50 years later when it issued 408 million shares at $44 each and raised $17.9 billion. It was the largest public offering in history at that time.

Since then, Visa’s dominance has only grown. Linking 100 million merchants and 15,000 banks worldwide, Visa possesses an extremely wide moat with over 4.5 billion cards issued. In comparison, rival Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) has some 3.4 billion cards in circulation.

While its business has enjoyed exceptional growth and profitability over the decades, clouds are forming on the horizon. Congressional hearings found surprising bipartisan support for breaking the credit card duopoly, increasing industry competition, and reducing the cost of fees Visa and Mastercard impose. The U.S. Department of Justice also has sued Visa for monopolizing the merchant payments network.

Despite Visa stock trailing the S&P 500 in 2024, over the long haul the payments processor has been an excellent investment, with a total return for the past 10 years in excess of 420%. In contrast, the benchmark index has gained less than 199% in that time. And Visa is a dividend powerhouse.

Visa has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 18.8% with the payout growing from $0.13 per share in 2013 to $2.36 per share today. It suggests there is still significant upside potential for the payments processor before the end of the decade. Here is what prospective investors and current shareholders might expect from Visa over the next five years.

The question for investors is where the stock goes from here. 24/7 Wall St. offers readers insights into our assumptions about the stock’s prospects, what sort of growth we see in Visa stock for the next several years, and our best estimates for the payments processor’s stock price each year through 2030.

Visa’s Recent Stock Success

Thomas Cooper / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The growth of electronic payments has been the driving force behind Visa’s historical growth trajectory, and there is no reason to believe that will not continue to be the case.

Because digital payments globally surpassed cash payments only a few years ago, there is plenty of runway in front of Visa to continue expanding. As much of a mature market as Western markets represent, there are significant growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Since its initial public offering on March 19, 2008, at $44 per share, Visa stock has enjoyed an incredible run. The payments processor has only split its stock once, a 4-for-1 split in March of 2015.

While economic recessions can hurt Visa’s business as consumer spending slows, it is also insulated for the worst impacts of a downturn. Because it does not lend money, but rather it just lends its brand to credit card issuers, it is not exposed to the bad debt and write-offs that often accompany a recession.

Year Share Price (year-end) Fiscal Year Revenue Fiscal Year Net Income 2015 $77.55 $13,880 $6,328 2016 $78.02 $15,082 $5,991 2017 $114.02 $18,358 $6,699 2018 $131.94 $20,609 $10,301 2019 $187.90 $22,977 $12,080 2020 $218.73 $21,846 $10,866 2021 $216.71 $24,105 $12,311 2022 $207.76 $29,310 $14,957 2023 $260.35 $32,653 $17,273 2024 $311.01 $35,926 $19,743

Revenue and net income in millions.

Over the past decade, Visa’s annual revenue more than doubled, rising 158% for an 11.15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Profits did even better, more than tripling in value for an 11.8% CAGR. While the pandemic did slow Visa’s momentum momentarily—not surprising when the economy was largely shut down—the payments processor soon picked up where it left off when a sense of normalcy returned.

Key Drivers of Visa’s Stock

audioundwerbung / Getty Images

Market share dominance. As the largest payments processor with 4.5 billion cards in circulation, Visa benefits from the network effects of its brand accepted everywhere, virtually regardless of where you are in the world. It provides cost advantages and efficiencies virtually unmatched in the industry, particularly in the small but growing cash transfer and payments industry.

Long-term growth trajectory of electronic payments. Visa enjoys a wide and deep competitive moat, and with digital payments surpassing cash transactions globally, there is still room for significant expansion, especially within emerging markets where penetration may not be quite as extensive. Though Visa primarily handles card-based transactions, it has expanded its expertise to accommodate mobile payments, contactless payments, and blockchain-based solutions.

Margin improvements despite regulatory scrutiny. Visa’s business is highly scalable due to its network-based model, where it primarily earns revenue from a small percentage fee on each transaction processed through its global network. That allows it to easily add new users and merchants without significant infrastructure costs as the volume of transactions increases.

How Visa’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

The current consensus median one-year price target for Visa has risen to $391.28, representing a potential upside of 13.7% over the next 12 months from its current share price. Of 39 analysts covering Visa, 30 recommend buying shares, seven of them with Strong Buy ratings.

24/7 Wall St.’s 2025 year-end forecast has Visa’s share price at $374.21, representing a potential gain of almost 9%. This is based on an annualized EPS estimate of $11.28, revenue of $39.932 billion, net income of $21.963 billion, and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio estimate of 27.

Year Revenue (millions) EPS 2025 $39,932 $11.28 2026 $44,384 $13.07 2027 $49,333 $15.15 2028 $54,834 $17.56 2029 $60,948 $20.35 2030 $67,743 $23.58

The following year, we estimate earnings per share of $13.07 on over $44.3 billion in revenue and net income of $24.633 billion. That gives us a $394.73 target price.

Because Visa’s business is fairly stable, barring economic upheavals, we expect revenue growth to continue at its historical 11.15% rate, though earnings per share will climb as the network effects of Visa’s scalable business drives margins higher. That brings Visa’s price target to $430.90 in 2027.

24/7 Wall St. forecasts similarly steady growth throughout the rest of the decade, with Visa seeing incrementally better net margins over that time, before hitting 58% in 2030. By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates Visa’s stock to be trading for $522.60 per share, representing over a 47% increase from its current price, based on revenue of $67.743 billion and an annualized EPS of $23.58.

Year Price Target Upside Potential 2025 $374.21 8.8% 2026 $394.73 14.7% 2027 $430.90 25.2% 2028 $473.06 37.5% 2029 $501.66 45.8% 2030 $522.60 51.9%

Responsible Credit Card Users Reap More Financial Benefits Than Debit-Only Spenders

