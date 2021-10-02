This Is The Most Neighborly State In America

Americans have become unusually mobile since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of this is because millions of people have worked from home. Some have the ability to do that permanently. The huge accounting firm and consultancy PwC announced that about 40,000 of its U.S. workers will not need to return to the office–ever. Other companies have done the same. This has allowed people to relocate to areas which they believe have better lifestyles, and perhaps ones that are less expensive. While people can measure the financial advantages of cities and states, it is much harder to determine how their lifestyles will change if they move.

OfferUp recently completed a study which it titled “America’s 2021 Most Neighborly Cities and States.”

OfferUp’s researchers wrote:

… we utilized data from OfferUp’s 56 million yearly users to understand better which communities have gone out of their way to support one another this past year and best demonstrate what it means to be a good neighbor in 2021.

The study looked at six factors. there were communicativeness, friendliness, generosity, honesty, punctuality and reliability. While most of these make sense as metrics, punctuality seems to be a stretch.

States were ranked 1 through 50. Washington ranked first. Each of the West Coast states made the list. California, the nation’s largest state based on population, ranked second. Oregon ranked 7th.

Only one state in the Midwest made the list. Illinois ranked 4rth. Three states on the East Coast made the list, although none was adjacent to the other. Maryland ranked 3rd, Florida 8th, and New York 5th. One Southern state made the top 10. Alabama ranked 9th.

The last two states are adjacent to one another. New Mexico ranked 6th, and Colorado ranked 10th. States in the middle of the country and The Plains States were notably absent.

