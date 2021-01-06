Americas 50 Best Cities To Live

Nearly 30 million Americans moved in the past year — and most of them did so to improve their standard of living in some way. People may choose to move to a more affordable area, where they can buy a bigger home. Or they may consider safety and crime, schools, or the local job market — where we live matters.

Of course, there are nearly 30,000 cities, towns, villages, and neighborhoods in the U.S., and while each has something to offer, only a handful stand out as exceptional, with a wide range of qualities that have almost universal appeal.

Using over two dozen metrics related to affordability, economy, standard of living, and community, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best cities to live in the United States. In order to ensure geographic diversity, we only considered the highest-ranking city in each county. Data came from a number of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While household income was not itself a factor in the index, many of the cities and towns on this list are relatively wealthy. This is likely not a coincidence as income is closely tied to several other measures used to create this list, including low crime, low unemployment, and better health outcomes. Here is a look at the richest city in every state.

Population growth can be a sign that an area is attractive to new residents and families, and not surprisingly, the majority of cities on this list are home to more people today than five years ago. A little over half of the cities on this list reported greater population growth than the U.S. as a whole between 2013 and 2018. Here is a list of the fastest growing place in each state.

