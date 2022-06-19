This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem.

Between the start of the year and June 1, when an armed man killed at least four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, there were 233 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In 2020, 45,222 people were killed by firearms in the United States, 43% of them by murder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. So where are these gun-related deaths most likely to happen?

To determine the state where the most people are killed by guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2020 firearm mortality data from the CDC. States are ranked by the firearm death rate — the number of firearm deaths per 100,000 residents. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

Out of the 10 states with the highest rates of firearm mortality per capita, six are located in the South and none are among the 10 most populous states. Alaska, with a population of only about 581,000 residents, reported almost 24 firearm-related deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020, making it the sixth deadliest state for gun violence.

New York and California — the fourth and second largest states by population, respectively — rank among the 10 states with the lowest firearm mortality rates. Texas, the country’s second-largest state by population, ranks 26th on this list.

The state where the most people are killed by firearms is Mississippi. Here are the details:

> Firearm death rate, 2020: 28.6 per 100,000 people

> Total deaths: 818 – #23 most

> Population: 2,981,835 – #34 largest

