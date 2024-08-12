It's an Election Year, and These States Are Loosening Gun Control John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This week The Washington Post reported on how presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz transformed over time into a gun-control advocate. The 2024 election will influence gun control policy not only at the national level but in state initiatives as well. We’ve researched which states are trying to loosen gun control measures in 2024. Whether you’re an enthusiastic gun owner or someone concerned about permissive gun-related policies, you’ll find some food for thought in this article.

Both sides of the gun control debate cite the United States Constitution to support their arguments.

Mass shootings make this an urgent issue but no national consensus on gun policy has emerged.

Rural states are particularly keen to impose fewer restrictions on gun ownership.

What Does the Constitution Say?

Both sides of the gun control debate cite the U.S. Constitution to support their perspective. According to the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Gun Control in the 2nd Amendment

Gun control advocates seize on the first part of the Amendment: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State. . .” They argue that this sanctions the regulation of firearms as part of a defense force to keep the country free from harm. Further, they say that in an era of muskets, the Founders did not envision that private gun ownership would include private ownership of automatic weapons or other advanced military-grade weaponry.

Gun Rights in the 2nd Amendment

Gun rights advocates emphasize the second part of the 2nd Amendment: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” They note that militias in early America were informal group of citizens called up to defend their communities, often with their own hunting guns, not standing armies. There is no restriction in the Constitution on the types of arms that may be owned. Ultimately, they argue, guns in the hands of private citizens are not only for hunting, self-defense, or even defense against invaders, but they safeguard the citizens’ freedoms against their own government should it become tyrannical and tread on citizens’ rights.

An Urgent Issue

In recent years, mass shootings in schools, workplaces, and entertainment venues have focused national attention on the issue of gun control. Some argue these tragedies underscore the need for tighter restrictions on gun ownership, such as background checks and licensing and registration requirements. Others say that arming more citizens, such as public school teachers, could save lives by taking out an active shooter quicker than the police can arrive.

States Reducing Gun Restrictions

States that are loosening gun control measures are often rural states where gun ownership and a strong sense of independence are deeply entrenched in the culture. Hunting for recreation or to protect livestock is a part of these citizens’ enthusiasm for gun rights. They also tend to have large numbers of veterans who enjoy owning firearms and honing their skills. And finally, a perception of violence in society makes these voters feel safer with guns to protect themselves.

Florida

Florida recognizes concealed carry permits from 35 other states and has passed a concealed “constitutional carry” law. This eliminates the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Georgia

Georgia does not require that firearms be registered and it allows citizens who are 21 or older to openly carry firearms without a permit.

Indiana

Indianans who are 18 or over do not have to have a permit to carry firearms. There is no requirement for firearm registration. “Stand your ground” laws protect citizens who use deadly force when they feel a reasonable threat of violent crime.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, residents 18 and over can carry a gun without a permit. However, the state does still restrict carrying guns in some places and to some events.

South Carolina

The state legislature is considering “constitutional carry” legislation that will eliminate permit requirements for openly carried firearms. At the same time, the law would increase the penalties for illegal firearms and ammunition.

Advocacy Groups, Pro and Con

If you are interested in looking at both sides of the gun control debate and using your influence to help one side or the other, the National Rife Association is well-known as the most powerful gun lobby organization. There is no single gun control organization as well-organized and funded as the NRA, but an example of one of the grassroots organizations working on this issue Everytown for Gun Safety.