S&P 500
6,661.20
+2.28%
Dow Jones
46,087.60
+1.82%
Nasdaq 100
24,733.00
+2.97%
Russell 2000
2,450.80
+3.40%
FTSE 100
9,450.20
+0.64%
Nikkei 225
47,007.90
+3.76%
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Home > Guns and Hunting > Surprising Weapons Still Legal Under U.S. Law

Guns and Hunting

Surprising Weapons Still Legal Under U.S. Law

Surprising Weapons Still Legal Under U.S. Law
By David Beren Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • A variety of extremely destructive weapons are legal to own in the United States. 
  • The National Firearms Act governs weapon ownership. 
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

With the popularity of the Second Amendment in the United States, firearm and weapon ownership are a major part of American culture. As a result, there are many different types of weapons Americans have looked to own over the years, like tanks, flamethrowers, and even the occasional bazooka. Of course, such freedoms do require some oversight, and the government has been happy to oblige. 

The National Firearms Act (NFA), established in 1934, imposes a tax and registration on specific categories (machine guns, short-barreled rifles/shotguns, silencers, “destructive devices,” and AOWs), thereby documenting ownership of such weapons. This act of Congress coincides with the Gun Control Act of 1968, which regulates the firearm industry and ownership. Surprisingly, outside of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, only a small number of weapons are illegal to own in the U.S., though every state can enact separate laws. 

This post was updated on October 13, 2025 to clarify the purpose of the NFA, stun gun laws vary widely across states, Maryland bans flamethrowers, Texas legalized brass knuckles in 2019, Non-HE vs. HE grenade launchers, rules regarding tanks with or without working guns, rarity of legal bazooka ownership, and antique canon designation.

14. Privately Made Firearms

3D Gun
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

3D-printed guns are legal, but there is an effort to curtail their use.

With the rise of 3D printing, privately made firearms are all the rage. Known as “Ghost Guns,” they are surprisingly legal. While there are ATF regulations that govern homemade guns, they can be notoriously difficult to enforce. President Biden introduced executive action on Ghost Guns in 2022 to serialize them so they are easier to track.

13. Crossbow

liveslow / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Owning a crossbow for hunting is legal across the US.

First popularized in movies with plots set hundreds of years ago, crossbows are perfectly legal to own in the United States. No federal law prohibits them, provided they have been purchased for target shooting or hunting. Ownership and hunting claims are tied to state law.

12. Tactical Baton

Riot police used shields and batons practice.
somsak suwanput / Shutterstock.com

Batons are legal across the US, though telescopic models require additional permits.

Though restricted in several states, tactical batons or “telescopic” models are legal in the majority of states. You might need a concealed weapons permit in certain states like Florida.

11. Silencers

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It’s a difficult process, but you can legally own a silencer with the proper approvals.

Interestingly, while silencers on weapons like pistols are not outright banned in the U.S., they are heavily regulated under the NFA. To own one, you must undergo both an approval process and a background check, as well as pay the appropriate tax. Additionally, state law controls whether civilian suppressor ownership is allowed (it’s not legal in every state).

10. Sawed-Off Shotgun

Sawed Off Shotgun
Rama / Wikimedia Commons

Surprisingly, it’s legal to own a sawed-off shotgun.

It might come as a surprise to learn that owning a sawed-off shotgun in the U.S. is perfectly legal, as long as you pay the appropriate tax to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It’s legal federally only if the shotgun is registered under the NFA (Form 1/4 + $200) and your state allows it. Possessing an unregistered NFA firearm is a felony.

9. Stun Gun

Stun Gun
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Stun guns are legal in the US and can be carried on your person.

You can usually own a stun gun across the U.S. as long as you are 18 years of age and only plan to use it in self-defense. In states like Florida, ownership of a stun gun is a felony if you have previously been convicted of a crime; otherwise, there are few restrictions outside of not taking it into a school or airport. However, laws vary widely (licensing/age limits in some states and cities). For example, Massachusetts allows them only with a firearms license and additional rules after Caetano.

8. Katana Blades

Katana Blades
The Metropolitan Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons

Katana blades are legal to own but not necessarily carry around.

One weapon that frequently comes around ownership is the katana blade, which you can own in the US. The only caveat is that if you purchase one in Japan, it requires legal paperwork to import; otherwise, ownership is lawful, with some restrictions on carrying it in public in some states. The same goes for short knives like switchblades, which are generally legal in most states. 

7. Tanks

Joost J. Bakker / Wikimedia Commons

If the main gun doesn’t work, you can own a tank.

Civilians can own demilitarized tanks. A tank with a working main gun is considered a destructive device requiring NFA registration for the gun (these permits are notoriously difficult for private citizens to obtain), and explosive ammunition triggers additional federal explosives rules.

6. Grenade Launcher

Grenade launcher
Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

With the right permits, you can own a grenade launcher in 2024.

While the NFA classifies a grenade launcher as a “destructive device,” you can still own one, assuming you maintain permits, have previously passed a background check, and have purchased the weapon through legal means. 

Also, 40 mm HE rounds are each destructive devices themselves, making lawful ammo acquisition and storage highly restricted. (Non-HE 37 mm “flare” launchers are a different category.)

5. Machine Gun

MathKnight and Zachi Evenor / Wikimedia Commons

You can legally own a machine gun.

Ownership of a machine gun in the U.S. is both legal and illegal, depending on the circumstances. Per the NFA, only machine guns lawfully registered before May 19, 1986, are transferable to civilians; post-1986 guns are limited to government or qualified dealers/manufacturers.

4. Brass Knuckles

Brass Knuckles
Mauro Cateb / Wikimedia Commons

While some states have banned brass knuckles, they are legally owned elsewhere.

Somewhat ambiguous at the ownership level, multiple states prohibit ownership of brass knuckles. California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are some states where you cannot own brass knuckles. Texas legalized brass knuckles in 2019; Michigan’s ban was recently upheld by the state court of appeals.

3. Flamethrowers

Flame thrower
Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

Surprisingly, owning a flamethrower isn’t outright banned in the US.

While Flamethrowers are banned in Maryland, you can surprisingly own one in most states. States like Texas, Florida, and New York permit ownership without specialized documents or licenses. Legal ownership became a central topic after Elon Musk’s The Boring Company sold a flamethrower online.  

2. U.S. Rocket Launcher (Bazooka)

M20+Super+Bazooka | M20 Super Bazooka 3.5 inch (90mm) 1950
tomasdelcoro / Flickr

If you go through the proper channels, owning a bazooka is legal.

Live launchers are destructive devices; live rockets are regulated munitions (each round can be a DD), and most civilian-available launchers are demilled. Owning functional systems is possible only via full NFA DD registration (and often explosives compliance) and is rare.

1. Cannon

JimVallee / iStock via Getty Images

Under federal law, you can own a cannon.

According to the National Firearms Act, amended in 1934, you can surprisingly own a cannon in America. So long as it was manufactured before 1898 and is a muzzle-loading model, you must pay a $200 tax stamp, fill out forms, and ownership is perfectly legal under federal law. (Muzzle-loading cannons manufactured in or before 1898 that don’t fire fixed ammunition are “antique firearms” and not subject to the GCA or NFA.)

 

The image featured for this article is © Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

From Bazookas to Tanks — 14 Surprising Weapons You Can Legally Own in America
Jennifer Geer | Dec 23, 2024

From Bazookas to Tanks — 14 Surprising Weapons You Can Legally Own in America

While the Second Amendment gives the American people the right to keep and bear arms, the National Firearms Act, established…
You Could Own Military-Grade Weapons and All It Takes Is Paperwork
Jessica Lynn | Nov 22, 2024

You Could Own Military-Grade Weapons and All It Takes Is Paperwork

First designed in 1942, and deployed heavily during World War II, the bazooka was part of the first generation of…
These Dangerous Weapons Are Legal in America
David Beren | Jan 17, 2025

These Dangerous Weapons Are Legal in America

Americans are deeply attached to the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. Many people in the U.S. own guns…
Should These Guns Still Be Illegal in America?
Aaron Webber | Jan 13, 2025

Should These Guns Still Be Illegal in America?

Did you know: 16,575 people died from guns in America in 2024, not including suicides or accidents? Did you know…
The 20 Coolest Facts About the Weapons America Used in WWII
Tad Malone | Apr 2, 2025

The 20 Coolest Facts About the Weapons America Used in WWII

World War II weapons are increasingly seen by collectors and investors as valuable long-term assets. Their worth is driven by…
The 39 Most Important Rocket Launchers in the Last 100 Years
Chris Lange | Jun 10, 2024

The 39 Most Important Rocket Launchers in the Last 100 Years

On June 5th, 2024, Russia unveiled its newest rocket launcher, a thermobaric weapon nicknamed “Dragon.” Rocket launchers have served many…
Everything You Know About Guns and Firearm Legality is Wrong
Jessica Lynn | Apr 19, 2025

Everything You Know About Guns and Firearm Legality is Wrong

Across the country, many states are beginning to tighten restrictions around gun ownership and create stricter regulation that states believe…
The 18 Deadliest Weapons of All Time
247patrick | Aug 15, 2023

The 18 Deadliest Weapons of All Time

Throughout human history, conflicts driven by territorial disputes, resource acquisition, and ideological differences have spurred the quest for military advantage.…
Would You Trust These World War II Guns Today?
Jessica Lynn | Jan 31, 2025

Would You Trust These World War II Guns Today?

Christopher Butler of the Marblehead Historical Commission never imagined that his work might introduce him to World War II-era weaponry.…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 26,001,061
+$32.15
+9.90%
$356.78
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,116,080
+$8.29
+9.23%
$98.15
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 257,686
+$81.57
+9.02%
$986.01
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 1,666,067
+$6.22
+8.82%
$76.65
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 3,443,376
+$3.63
+7.94%
$49.37

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 8,182,636
-$2.31
5.03%
$43.48
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 5,470,627
-$2.34
4.72%
$47.27
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,336,508
-$4.45
3.71%
$115.44
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 2,069,959
-$1.83
2.63%
$67.79
Altria
MO Vol: 2,848,978
-$1.73
2.60%
$64.81