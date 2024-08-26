The Most and Least Expensive Rifles to Shoot AFP Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

Gun owners should be familiar and comfortable with their firearm — but regular practice with live ammunition can be expensive

Certain rifle calibers make for a far more affordable day at the range than others

Gun sales in the United States have hit all time highs in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, approximately 38.3 million firearms were manufactured domestically between 2020 and 2022 — nearly one million more than were made in the entire first decade of the 2000s. Rising consumer demand has been driven in no small part by rifle sales.

Rifles have long been the preferred firearm for hunting, but the domestic market for rifles has been increasingly geared toward home defense. Unlike popular hunting rifles, which are often bolt- or lever-action repeaters, home defense rifles are more likely to be semi-automatic modern sporting rifles, or MSRs. MSRs are civilian rifles built on military rifle platforms, like the AR-15 or AK-47.

While their military origins have made assault-style rifles a source of political controversy, MSRs are hugely popular. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group, Americans have bought over 24.4 million MSRs since 1990, including more than 4.5 million in the last three years alone. (Here is a look at the best-selling rifles in the United States.)

Those in the market for a new firearm have many considerations to weigh when choosing a gun — including intended usage, and long-term ownership costs. Whether keeping a firearm for home defense, hunting, or recreational shooting, rifle owners need to be familiar with their firearm — and regular practice at the range is far more affordable with certain rifle calibers.

Using data from Southern Defense, an ammunition price tracking website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the price of 26 different rifle calibers and ranked them by cost per round, from lowest to highest. It is important to note that ammo prices can vary by brand, cartridge characteristics, retailer, and geographic area. The prices on this list represent the lowest available as of mid-August 2024. Supplemental data on cartridge ballistics and common usages are from Sportsman’s Warehouse and other firearm reference tables. It is important to note that ballistics performance can vary by the type of ammunition used, firearm barrel length, and environmental factors.

Among the rifle calibers on this list, prices range from as low as $0.04 per round to over $3.00. The cheapest rifle round by a wide margin is the .22 Long Rifle, or .22 LR. Unlike most other cartridges, the .22 LR is rimfire round, which are much cheaper to manufacture than centerfire ammunition, partially because they are relatively low pressure and can use thin-walled cartridge casings. Ammunition for .22 LR rifles is also popular and widely produced by manufacturers to meet demand. The supply and wide availability of .22 LR ammunition also contributes to its low cost.

While affordable, .22 LR ammunition is far less capable than other common rifle rounds, and largely limited to target shooting and small game and varmint hunting. Meanwhile, more expensive ammunition tend to be powerful, high-caliber rounds suited to long-range shooting and hunting large game. Other high-priced ammunition are not especially common, and limited supply contributes to higher costs. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

As millions of American sports men and women know, shooting can be an expensive hobby. Beyond the initial investment in a firearm, which can range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, every pull of the trigger comes with additional costs. For those who want to enjoy shooting sports without breaking the bank, a day at the range or in the field can be far more affordable with certain calibers.

26. 22 LR

Lowest price currently available: $0.04 per round (33.3% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.04 per round (33.3% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.02 – $0.34 per round ($0.07 per round avg.)

$0.02 – $0.34 per round ($0.07 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 32 grain round: 1,640 fps at muzzle; 1,066 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

1,640 fps at muzzle; 1,066 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small game, plinking, target

Small game, plinking, target Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger 10/22

25. 22 WMR

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.17 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.17 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.15 – $0.93 per round ($0.27 per round avg.)

$0.15 – $0.93 per round ($0.27 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 25 grain round: 2,200 fps at muzzle; 106 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,200 fps at muzzle; 106 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small game, plinking, target

Small game, plinking, target Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Rossi RS22, Savage Arms Mark II

24. 17 HMR GMan552 / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.20 per round (9.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.20 per round (9.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.18 – $0.50 per round ($0.28 per round avg.)

$0.18 – $0.50 per round ($0.28 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 15.5 grain round: 2,525 fps at muzzle; 115 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,525 fps at muzzle; 115 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small game, plinking, target

Small game, plinking, target Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: CZ-USA Model 457

23. 223 Remington

michailPopov / iStock via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.29 per round (21.6% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.29 per round (21.6% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.23 – $0.98 per round ($0.44 per round avg.)

$0.23 – $0.98 per round ($0.44 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 35 grain round: 4,000 fps at muzzle; 874 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

4,000 fps at muzzle; 874 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small and medium game

Small and medium game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Savage Axis

22. 5.56 NATO

Lowest price currently available: $0.39 per round (2.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.39 per round (2.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.18 – $0.79 per round ($0.43 per round avg.)

$0.18 – $0.79 per round ($0.43 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 55 grain round: 3,130 fps at muzzle; 917 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,130 fps at muzzle; 917 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small and medium game

Small and medium game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Colt M4 Carbine

21. 7.62x39mm

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.43 per round (2.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.43 per round (2.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.32 – $0.78 per round ($0.45 per round avg.)

$0.32 – $0.78 per round ($0.45 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 123 grain round: 2,350 fps at muzzle; 1,151 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,350 fps at muzzle; 1,151 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small and medium game

Small and medium game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Sig Sauer MCX

20. 300 Blackout

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.50 per round (2.0% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.50 per round (2.0% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.34 – $1.54 per round ($0.70 per round avg.)

$0.34 – $1.54 per round ($0.70 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 110 grain round: 2,350 fps at muzzle; 1,060 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,350 fps at muzzle; 1,060 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small and medium game

Small and medium game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Mini-14

19. 5.45x39mm

AliveFreeHappy / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.60 per round (24.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.60 per round (24.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.21 – $3.65 per round ($0.53 per round avg.)

$0.21 – $3.65 per round ($0.53 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 60 grain round: 2,622 fps at muzzle; 724 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,622 fps at muzzle; 724 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Home defense

Home defense Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: PSAK-74 Classic

18. 243 Winchester

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Lowest price currently available: $0.66 per round (17.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.66 per round (17.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.20 – $2.55 per round ($1.17 per round avg.)

$0.20 – $2.55 per round ($1.17 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 58 grain round: 3,925 fps at muzzle; 1,546 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,925 fps at muzzle; 1,546 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Tikka T3

17. 308 Winchester

Lowest price currently available: $0.67 per round (3.1% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.67 per round (3.1% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.45 – $1.28 per round ($0.67 per round avg.)

$0.45 – $1.28 per round ($0.67 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 125 grain round: 2,675 fps at muzzle; 1,584 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,675 fps at muzzle; 1,584 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger American

16. 6.5 Creedmoor

Lowest price currently available: $0.68 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.68 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.65 – $2.72 per round ($1.16 per round avg.)

$0.65 – $2.72 per round ($1.16 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 120 grain round: 3,050 fps at muzzle; 2,164 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,050 fps at muzzle; 2,164 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Vanguard

15. 6.8 Remington

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.68 per round (9.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.68 per round (9.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.58 – $0.86 per round ($0.76 per round avg.)

$0.58 – $0.86 per round ($0.76 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 100 grain round: 2,550 fps at muzzle; 1,150 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,550 fps at muzzle; 1,150 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Armalite M-15 Light Tactical Carbine

14. 30-06

Lowest price currently available: $0.69 per round (13.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.69 per round (13.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.65 – $1.95 per round ($0.96 per round avg.)

$0.65 – $1.95 per round ($0.96 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 125 grain round: 2,700 fps at muzzle; 1,615 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,700 fps at muzzle; 1,615 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Remington Model 700

13. 30-30 Winchester

Surv1v4l1st / WIkimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.70 per round (15.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.70 per round (15.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.51 – $3.00 per round ($1.30 per round avg.)

$0.51 – $3.00 per round ($1.30 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 140 grain round: 2,465 fps at muzzle; 1,457 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,465 fps at muzzle; 1,457 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Rossi R92

12. 6.5 Grendel

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.70 per round (10.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.70 per round (10.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.70 – $0.82 per round ($0.78 per round avg.)

$0.70 – $0.82 per round ($0.78 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 123 grain round: 2,580 fps at muzzle; 1,585 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,580 fps at muzzle; 1,585 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger American Ranch Rifle

11. 7.62x54R

Lowest price currently available: $0.73 per round (5.8% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.73 per round (5.8% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.40 – $0.87 per round ($0.67 per round avg.)

$0.40 – $0.87 per round ($0.67 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 151 grain round: 2,700 fps at muzzle; 2,070 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,700 fps at muzzle; 2,070 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Zastava M91

10. 22-250

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.75 per round (2.7% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.75 per round (2.7% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.44 – $0.82 per round ($0.73 per round avg.)

$0.44 – $0.82 per round ($0.73 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 35 grain round: 4,450 fps at muzzle; 1,085 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

4,450 fps at muzzle; 1,085 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small, medium, and large game

Small, medium, and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Savage Arms Axis II XP

9. 7mm Remington Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.91 per round (5.2% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.91 per round (5.2% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.68 – $2.96 per round ($1.43 per round avg.)

$0.68 – $2.96 per round ($1.43 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 139 grain round: 3,100 fps at muzzle; 2,596 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,100 fps at muzzle; 2,596 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Large game

Large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt

8. 8mm Mauser

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.92 per round (4.6% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.92 per round (4.6% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.67 – $0.92 per round ($0.89 per round avg.)

$0.67 – $0.92 per round ($0.89 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 170 grain round: 2,360 fps at muzzle; 1,465 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,360 fps at muzzle; 1,465 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: K98 Mauser

7. 300 Winchester Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.99 per round (5.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.99 per round (5.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.87 – $1.24 per round ($1.05 per round avg.)

$0.87 – $1.24 per round ($1.05 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 150 grain round: 3,275 fps at muzzle; 2,973 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,275 fps at muzzle; 2,973 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Model 70

6. 6mm ARC

JohnMasinter / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $1.01 per round (1.0% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$1.01 per round (1.0% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.92 – $1.07 per round ($1.02 per round avg.)

$0.92 – $1.07 per round ($1.02 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 105 grain round: 2,750 fps at muzzle; 1,552 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,750 fps at muzzle; 1,552 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: American Tactical Mil-Sport

5. 45-70

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $1.56 per round (6.6% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$1.56 per round (6.6% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $1.51 – $1.88 per round ($1.67 per round avg.)

$1.51 – $1.88 per round ($1.67 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 300 grain round: 1,925 fps at muzzle; 1,510 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

1,925 fps at muzzle; 1,510 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Large game

Large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Marlin Model 1895

4. 17 WSM

Andrew Magill / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $1.60 per round (90.5% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$1.60 per round (90.5% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.19 – $2.25 per round ($0.70 per round avg.)

$0.19 – $2.25 per round ($0.70 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 20 grain round: 3,000 fps at muzzle; 278 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,000 fps at muzzle; 278 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Small game

Small game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Xpert 17 WSM

3. 7mm PRC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $1.74 per round (2.4% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$1.74 per round (2.4% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $1.53 – $1.77 per round ($1.70 per round avg.)

$1.53 – $1.77 per round ($1.70 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 160 grain round: 2,983 fps at muzzle; 2,795 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,983 fps at muzzle; 2,795 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Large game

Large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Mossberg Patriot

2. 240 Weatherby Magnum

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $2.37 per round (4.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$2.37 per round (4.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $2.00 – $3.03 per round ($2.51 per round avg.)

$2.00 – $3.03 per round ($2.51 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 72 grain round: 3,700 fps at muzzle; 1,799 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

3,700 fps at muzzle; 1,799 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Apex

1. 50 BMG

Lowest price currently available: $3.19 per round (1.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$3.19 per round (1.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $2.47 – $3.90 per round ($3.26 per round avg.)

$2.47 – $3.90 per round ($3.26 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 750 grain round: 2,815 fps at muzzle; 12,386 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards

2,815 fps at muzzle; 12,386 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards Common usage: Toughest game

Toughest game Rifle model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Barrett M82A1

