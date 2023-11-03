14 Most Versatile Hunting Rifle Cartridges Bobbfwed at English Wikipedia / Wikipedia Commons

There are nearly 16 million hunters in the United States, and in such a large and ecologically diverse country, they have access to a wide range of game, both large and small. But the ultimate success of any hunting trip can often hinge on the hunter’s understanding of his or her quarry – including the appropriate firearm and load for harvesting it.

The right hunting rifle is one that can generate enough power to deliver a clean and humane kill – but not so much that nothing is left to harvest after the bullet makes contact. The necessary firepower for such a kill can vary considerably, depending on the quarry.

Generally, small game like squirrel and groundhog require a bullet that can deliver a minimum of 300 to 500 foot-pounds of energy. Medium-sized game, such as deer and antelope, typically need at least 1,000 to 1,200 foot-pounds, and large game like elk and black bear require over 1,500 foot-pounds. The toughest game, including grizzly bear and moose, may take more than 2,000 or even 3,000 foot-pounds of energy.

While there is no such thing as a “do-it-all rifle,” some firearms are far more versatile for hunting than others. (Here is a look at the most powerful hunting rifles.)

Using ballistic data compiled by outdoor gear retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 14 most versatile hunting rifle calibers. We considered over 90 different rifle calibers, measuring their capabilities at ranges between 100 and 500 yards in 100 yard increments, while accounting for variations in bullet mass. We then ranked the rifle chamberings with a versatility index score, ranging from 0, the least versatile, to 5, the most versatile.

For many, the right gun is a matter of personal preference. But when it comes to versatility, the numbers do not lie. With the proper ammunition, used within a certain range, the highest-ranking rifle chamberings on this list can take game of nearly any size.

It is important to note that the index rankings on this list are approximations – they do not account for variations in barrel length and are based on a limited, and not necessarily comprehensive, list of available bullet weights. Additionally, hunting laws vary by state and municipality, and in some parts of the country, hunting with a rifle is not permitted. It is always important to be familiar with your quarry and with all local rules and regulations before selecting a firearm for your next hunt. (Here is a look at the most popular hunting destinations in the United States.)

These are the most versatile rifles for big game hunting.

223+450 magazine top ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ) by Hellbus 14. .450 Bushmaster

> Overall versatility score: 1.5 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 837-1,868 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to large game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 662-874 ft./lbs.; suitable for small game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: Not recommended

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 245-395 grain First created in 2007, the .450 Bushmaster is one of the newer calibers on this list. The cartridge was initially designed for use in semi-automatic rifles and to be capable of taking larger game. However, it is important to note that bullet trajectory begins to drop off rapidly after 200 yards, a factor shooters must account for at longer ranges. With lower-mass, faster-traveling bullets, in 245-250 grain, a .450 Bushmaster can deliver more than enough energy to take large game at 100 yards and beyond. With larger, 395 grain subsonic ammunition, a .450 Bushmaster rifle is also suitable to take smaller game.

7mm Rem ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by AliveFreeHappy 13. 7mm Remington Magnum

> Overall versatility score: 1.5 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,596-2,933 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,970-2,298 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,470-1,775 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 139-162 grain The 7mm Remington Magnum cartridge is, without question, a big-game round. 7mm Rem. Mag. rifles are capable of taking some of the largest game in North America at distances of 400 yards or more. When used with light weight bullets, a 7mm Rem. Mag. need not necessarily be ruled out for varmints and predators like prairie dogs or coyotes – though there are certainly many better caliber options for such game.

243 with 243 Ackley ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by Arthurrh 12. .243 Winchester

> Overall versatility score: 1.7 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,280-1,784 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 897-1,219 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 520-812 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 6; 58-100 grain The .243 Winchester is one of the most versatile rifle calibers. Though the .243 may be insufficient to take some of the largest North American game, like elk, in many states, it is the minimum legal caliber for big game hunting. With low recoil and a flat trajectory, the .243 is a popular rifle for deer and varmint hunting. Considering six different bullet masses, from 58 to 100 grain, the .243 is suitable for taking game weighing from less than 100 pounds to more than 1,500 pounds, at a range of 100 yards.

WSSM and WSM ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by Dt3ft 11. 7mm Winchester Short Magnum

> Overall versatility score: 2.0 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,489-2,918 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,862-2,358 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,366-1,886 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 2; 150 & 162 grain Introduced in the early 2000s, the 7mm Winchester Short Magnum is a relatively new round. Used around the world for hunting large game to the toughest game, the 7mm WSM can also be used for medium-sized game at longer ranges.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 10. .25-06 Remington

> Overall versatility score: 2.0 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,690-2,127 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,053-1,502 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 623-1,031 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 2; 90 & 117 grain A versatile chamber with a relatively light recoil, the .25-06 Remington is an ideal deer rifle for many American hunters. With a 117 grain bullet, a .25-06 can effectively take the toughest game at 100 yards, and large and medium game at 300 and 400 yards. It is important to note that though we did not consider 25-06 bullets lighter than 90 grain in this analysis, 75 grain bullets are available in the .25-06 caliber and can be used for smaller game at longer ranges.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. .45-70 Government

> Overall versatility score: 2.1 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 895-2,158 ft./lbs.; suitable for small game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 636-1,083 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: Not recommended

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 250-410 grain An old cartridge, .45-70 caliber guns were popular with hunters as far back as the 1800s. Rifles chambered for .45-70 caliber rounds are capable of firing large rounds, with masses up to 500 grains – but for this analysis, we only considered 250, 325, and 410 grain bullets. While larger bullets often do not travel as fast as smaller ones, their mass can compensate for the lower velocities upon impact. With a 325 grain bullet, a .45-70 caliber rifle can take some of the toughest game at 100 yards. When loaded with a 410 grain bullet, the rifle can take smaller game at 200 and 300 yards, though longer range shots are difficult and not necessarily recommended with this caliber.

338WinMag300WinMag375HHMag ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by Peter Gnanapragasam 8. .300 Winchester Magnum

> Overall versatility score: 2.6 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,973-3,297 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,026-2,587 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,333-2,033 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 5; 150-200 grain The .300 Winchester Magnum is one of the most popular hunting calibers in North America – and also among the most versatile. Though notorious for having heavy recoil, a .300 Win. Mag. rifle can take on virtually any large game on the continent, including elk, moose, and bear. Deer hunters carrying a .300 Win. Mag. should stick to longer range shots with lower grain ammunition. Those looking to hunt small game would be well advised to use a different, smaller caliber rifle.

Steyr Elite ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Steyr Mannlicher 7. .376 Steyr

> Overall versatility score: 2.7 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,714-3,373 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,694-2,283 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,023-1,500 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 2; 225 & 270 grain The .376 Steyr caliber round, introduced in 1999, was specifically designed for versatility. At 100 yards, a 270 grain bullet can take the toughest game in North America and even large African game, while a 225 grain bullet is well suited for medium sized game at 400 and 500 yards.

Source: Courtesy of Ruger 6. .375 Ruger

> Overall versatility score: 2.9 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 3,660-4,052 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 2,110-2,786 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,174-1,880 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 250-300 grain Though perhaps not among the most popular rifle calibers, the .375 Ruger, introduced in 2007, is certainly among the most versatile. Capable of delivering a 4,052 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards with a 270 grain bullet at 100 yards, the .375 Ruger is a contender for the most powerful rifle chamber on this list. At 300 and even 400 yards, it is still suitable for some of the toughest game in North America. And with a slower 300 grain bullet, the .375 Ruger is also a reasonable choice for taking medium sized game beyond 400 yards.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 5. 7mm-08 Remington

> Overall versatility score: 3.3 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,579-2,274 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,057-1,784 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 685-1,381 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 120-150 grain The 7mm-08 Remington is effectively a .308 Winchester round necked down to hold 7mm bullets. Though less popular than the .308, the 7mm-08 offers shooters a lighter rifle with lower recoil. Rifles chambered in 7mm-08 are capable of taking some of the largest North American game, including moose and bear, as well as smaller game like deer and hogs. The rifle is also capable of taking most game on African plains.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 4. .375 H & H Magnum

> Overall versatility score: 3.5 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 3,292-3,935 ft./lbs.; suitable for the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,875-2,699 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,050-1,793 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 3; 250-300 grain A 110-year-old round, the .375 H & H Magnum was introduced by British gunmaker Holland & Holland in 1912. Suitable for some of the largest African game, it is one of the most popular rifle chambers in Africa. A .375 H&H Magnum rifle is also versatile and capable of taking large and medium sized North American game with slower 300 grain bullets.

.308 Winchester FMJSP ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ) by JHobbs 3. .308 Winchester

> Overall versatility score: 3.9 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,584-2,455 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 971-1,821 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to large game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 573-1,364 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to medium game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 6; 125-178 grain The .308 Winchester is a time tested caliber that remains popular 70 years after it was introduced. Though many similar and newer rounds have been introduced over those years, the longevity of the .308 is attributable to its capability and versatility. With smaller, 125 grain ammunition, a .308 is appropriate for taking small game at distances of over 300 yards. And with heavier ammunition, a .308 is well matched for medium sized game all the way up to the toughest game.

.30-06 offspring ( CC BY-SA 4.0 ) by Hellbus 2. .270 Winchester

> Overall versatility score: 4.0 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,605-2,604 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,113-1,986 ft./lbs.; suitable for medium game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 751-1,497 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 5; 120-150 grain Originally introduced in the 1920s, the .270 Winchester is one of several cartridges on this list that has stood the test of time. The .270 has a flat trajectory out to 300 yards and, with the right ammunition, is capable of taking nearly all big North American game. With a 150 grain bullet at 400 or more yards, hunters can use a .270 for taking medium game, and with a 120 grain bullet at 400 yards, even small game. As a result, the .270 Winchester is one of the most versatile rifles on the market.

30-06 Springfield rifle cartridge ( CC BY-SA 3.0 ) by AliveFreeHappy 1. .30-06 Springfield

> Overall versatility score: 4.9 out of 5

> Performance at 100 yds; depending on bullet mass: 1,615-2,769 ft./lbs.; suitable for large game to the toughest game

> Performance at 300 yds; depending on bullet mass: 993-2,076 ft./lbs.; suitable for small game to the toughest game

> Performance at 500 yds; depending on bullet mass: 587-1,526 ft./lbs.; suitable for small to large game

> Number of bullet weights considered: 4; 125-180 grain Since the .30-06 Springfield rifle was introduced over 100 years ago, it has established itself as perhaps the most popular big-game rifle in North America. Out to 200 yards, with the right ammunition, the gun is more than capable of taking a wide variety of game from deer and antelope up to elk and moose. While the round’s performance does begin to suffer at longer ranges, with a lighter 125 grain bullet, it can still be effective against smaller game at 300 or more yards. The .30-06 was also used by the U.S. military in World War II.

Methodology

To identify the 14 most versatile hunting rifles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed ballistics data on 94 different rifle chamberings compiled by outdoor gear retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rifle chamberings are ranked on an index of five measures: the range of energy delivery, or power (measured in foot-pounds), from different bullet grain sizes at 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 yards.

Rifle chamberings are ranked on a versatility index score of 0, the least versatile, to 5, the most versatile.

For each rifle chamber, only the grain sizes covered by Sportsman’s Warehouse were considered. Therefore, not all available bullet masses were considered, and the versatility score is an approximation and not necessarily comprehensive. A full list of the rifle calibers and bullet weights considered is available here.

