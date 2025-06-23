U.S. Rifle Owners Face Soaring Ammo Costs: 34 Calibers Now Top $2 a Round michailPopov / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles are a type of long gun that lack the concealability typical of a handgun or the versatility of most shotguns. Despite these limitations, rifles have several characteristics that make them ideal firearms for multiple applications. With butt stocks for stability and long, rifled barrels that improve accuracy and power, most rifles are effective at distances well beyond the capability of shotguns and handguns.

Key Points Budget is an important factor for most gun buyers to consider, but a firearm’s retail price is only the beginning, as familiarity with a firearm requires regular use and practice.

As is the case with firearms, ammunition prices vary considerably, and for certain rifles, a single discharge can cost well over $2.00.

Because of these attributes, rifles are well-suited to hunting and target shooting sports, as well as many combat and law enforcement scenarios. Not surprisingly, rifles are popular with American gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, nearly 20 million rifles were sold in the United States in the five years from 2019 to 2023, accounting for about 23% of all domestic arms sales over that period.

With so many variations in make, model, caliber, and configuration, those in the market for a rifle have virtually countless options. Generally, the right gun will be one that is optimized for its owner’s intended use and that the owner can also comfortably carry and fire. (Here is a look at the best selling rifles in the United States.)

But for most prospective buyers, price is also an important consideration — and a rifle’s retail price is only the beginning. Whether a rifle is used primarily for hunting, protection, or sport shooting, gun owners need to be familiar with their weapon. Familiarity with a firearm is best cultivated through regular use and practice — and every bullet fired from a gun has a price. While ammunition for certain rifles sells for only pennies per round, other ammunition can cost well over $2.00 per round.

Using data from Black Basin Outdoors, 24/7 Wall St. identified the rifle calibers to avoid if you are on a budget. We reviewed the lowest available price per round for over 120 different rifle calibers as of June 17, 2025, and identified the most expensive ammunition. Only calibers for firearms that are still made by major manufacturers were considered. Rifle calibers currently selling for less than $2.00 per round were excluded from this list. It is important to note that even within calibers, prices can vary considerably between different types of rounds, and the prices on this list reflect the lowest currently available.

Among the 34 rifle calibers on this list, prices range from $2.00 to well over $8.00 per round. Many of these calibers are designed for hunting large and dangerous game in parts of Africa and Asia. Catering to a niche market, these calibers have limited consumer demand, resulting in lower production volume and reduced supply. Additionally, large caliber rounds, like many of those on this list, require more manufacturing materials for the bullet, brass, and propellant — and higher production costs are ultimately passed on to the consumer.

It is important to note that many of the most powerful calibers on this list are commonly carried for protection against dangerous animals. More affordable alternatives to these rounds that do not sacrifice capability may be hard to find. However, for several rounds on this list that are designed for large North American game, there are plenty of lower-cost options.

Popular rifle rounds such as the .308 Winchester and .30-06 Springfield are capable of taking virtually any game in North America and are currently available for less than $0.70 per round. Additionally, .223 Remington rounds are commonly used for home defense and small to medium game hunting and can sell for less than $0.40 each. For plinking, target shooting, or small game hunting, rifles chambered for .22 Long Rifle ammunition cost only pennies to fire. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

This is the rifle ammunition to avoid if you are on a budget.

Why It Matters

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Those in the market for a new firearm have many considerations to weigh when choosing a gun, including intended use and long-term ownership costs. Whether keeping a firearm for personal protection, hunting, or recreational shooting, rifle owners need to be familiar with their weapon — and regular practice at the range with certain rifles is far more expensive than with others.

34. 26 Nosler

Hellbus / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.00 per round

$2.00 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.00 – $2.26 per round

$2.00 – $2.26 per round Common applications include: Long-range shooting, medium game and varmint hunting

Long-range shooting, medium game and varmint hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21

33. 280 Rem Ackley Imp.

Hellbus / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.01 per round

$2.01 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.01 – $2.25 per round

$2.01 – $2.25 per round Common applications include: Big game hunting, long-range shooting

Big game hunting, long-range shooting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Long Range Hunter, Savage 110 High Country, Savage 110 Ultralight

32. 300 PRC

Tom Reichner / Shutterstock.com

Lowest price currently available: $2.05 per round

$2.05 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $2.00 – $2.15 per round

$2.00 – $2.15 per round Common applications include: Long-range big game hunting, military

Long-range big game hunting, military Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Elite Precision, Savage 110 Long Range Hunter, Savage Impulse Mountain Hunter

31. 7 PRC

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $2.06 per round

$2.06 per round 1-month price change: -0.5%

-0.5% Price range since tracking began: $1.81 – $2.15 per round

$1.81 – $2.15 per round Common applications include: Long-range, medium and large game hunting

Long-range, medium and large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Apex Hunter XP, Savage 110 Apex Storm XP, Savage 110 High Country

30. 325 Winchester Short Magnum

Francis Flinch / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.10 per round

$2.10 per round 1-month price change: -1.0%

-1.0% Price range since tracking began: $2.10 – $3.67 per round

$2.10 – $3.67 per round Common applications include: Medium and large game hunting

Medium and large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning BLR Lightweight, Winchester Model 70, Winchester XPR

29. 28 Nosler

AliveFreeHappy / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.10 per round

$2.10 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $2.09 – $2.13 per round

$2.09 – $2.13 per round Common applications include: Long-range, large game hunting

Long-range, large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Nosler Model 21

28. 270 WSM

Lowest price currently available: $2.13 per round

$2.13 per round 1-month price change: +0.2%

+0.2% Price range since tracking began: $1.99 – $2.40 per round

$1.99 – $2.40 per round Common applications include: Medium and large game hunting

Medium and large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning BAR Mark III, Browning AB3 Composite Stalker, Browning BLR Lightweight, Savage 110 Apex Hunter XP, Savage 110 Storm, Winchester Model 70, Winchester XPR

27. 277 Fury

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.39 per round

$2.39 per round 1-month price change: +5.5%

+5.5% Price range since tracking began: $1.55 – $3.07 per round

$1.55 – $3.07 per round Common applications include: Military, medium and large game hunting

Military, medium and large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Sig Sauer Cross

26. 300 Weatherby Magnum

huntingmark / Flickr

Lowest price currently available: $2.46 per round

$2.46 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.42 – $2.50 per round

$2.42 – $2.50 per round Common applications include: Long-range medium and large game hunting

Long-range medium and large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

25. .500 Auto Max

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.55 per round

$2.55 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $2.47 – $2.55 per round

$2.47 – $2.55 per round Common applications include: Large game hunting, dangerous animal defense

Large game hunting, dangerous animal defense Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Big Horn Armory AR500

24. 257 Weatherby Magnum

Ultratone85 / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.72 per round

$2.72 per round 1-month price change: -1.2%

-1.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.72 – $3.05 per round

$2.72 – $3.05 per round Common applications include: Hunting large game, medium game, and varmints

Hunting large game, medium game, and varmints Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

23. 270 Weatherby Magnum

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.78 per round

$2.78 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $1.57 – $3.16 per round

$1.57 – $3.16 per round Common applications include: Long-range, medium size game hunting

Long-range, medium size game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

22. 240 Weatherby Magnum

Weatherby / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.78 per round

$2.78 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.59 – $3.62 per round

$2.59 – $3.62 per round Common applications include: Medium game and varmint hunting

Medium game and varmint hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

21. 30 Nosler

Toneman1001 / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $2.91 per round

$2.91 per round 1-month price change: +0.9%

+0.9% Price range since tracking began: $1.21 – $3.39 per round

$1.21 – $3.39 per round Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game

Hunting large North American game and African plains game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21

20. 27 Nosler

Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Lowest price currently available: $2.91 per round

$2.91 per round 1-month price change: -4.7%

-4.7% Price range since tracking began: $2.91 – $4.65 per round

$2.91 – $4.65 per round Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game

Hunting large North American game and African plains game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21

19. .338 Lapua Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $3.00 per round

$3.00 per round 1-month price change: +0.2%

+0.2% Price range since tracking began: $2.71 – $3.01 per round

$2.71 – $3.01 per round Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting

Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Precision Rifle, Savage 112 Magnum Target, Savage 110 Long Ranger Hunter, Savage Impulse Elite Precision

18. .405 Winchester

vasnic64 / Flickr

Lowest price currently available: $3.04 per round

$3.04 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $3.00 – $4.25 per round

$3.00 – $4.25 per round Common applications include: Hunting large North American and African game

Hunting large North American and African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Model 1895

17. .375 H&H Magnum

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $3.10 per round

$3.10 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $3.10 – $3.33 per round

$3.10 – $3.33 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Steyr Monobloc, Sako 100 Explorer, Sako 90 Bavarian, Sako 90 Hunter, Winchester Model 70 Safari Express

16. 338 WBY RPM

The Gun Store by ElCapitanBSC / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Lowest price currently available: $3.18 per round

$3.18 per round 1-month price change: -0.3%

-0.3% Price range since tracking began: $3.18 – $4.22 per round

$3.18 – $4.22 per round Common applications include: Large North American game hunting

Large North American game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0

15. 33 Nosler

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $3.27 per round

$3.27 per round 1-month price change: -0.2%

-0.2% Price range since tracking began: $3.27 – $3.62 per round

$3.27 – $3.62 per round Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game

Hunting large North American game and African plains game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21

14. .375 Ruger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $3.49 per round

$3.49 per round 1-month price change: -0.5%

-0.5% Price range since tracking began: $3.49 – $3.75 per round

$3.49 – $3.75 per round Common applications include: Hunting medium and large North American and African game

Hunting medium and large North American and African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Hawkeye African, Ruger Guide Gun

13. .340 Weatherby Magnum

Tad Marko / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $3.51 per round

$3.51 per round 1-month price change: -1.7%

-1.7% Price range since tracking began: $3.51 – $6.02 per round

$3.51 – $6.02 per round Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game

Hunting large North American game and African plains game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

12. 300 Norma Mag

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $3.58 per round

$3.58 per round 1-month price change: -1.8%

-1.8% Price range since tracking began: $3.30 – $3.90 per round

$3.30 – $3.90 per round Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting

Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett MRAD

11. 50 BMG

Pete_Flyer / iStock via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $3.59 per round

$3.59 per round 1-month price change: +0.1%

+0.1% Price range since tracking began: $3.17 – $4.60 per round

$3.17 – $4.60 per round Common applications include: Military, anti-materiel

Military, anti-materiel Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Zastava Arms Black Arrow M93, HM Defense HM50B2 Gen2, Barrett M107A1

10. .338 Norma Magnum

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $3.61 per round

$3.61 per round 1-month price change: +1.6%

+1.6% Price range since tracking began: $3.51 – $3.90 per round

$3.51 – $3.90 per round Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting

Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett MRAD

9. 30-378 Weatherby Magnum

Hellbus / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $4.65 per round

$4.65 per round 1-month price change: -10.1%

-10.1% Price range since tracking began: $4.65 – $5.87 per round

$4.65 – $5.87 per round Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting

Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

8. .458 Winchester Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $6.00 per round

$6.00 per round 1-month price change: -3.9%

-3.9% Price range since tracking began: $6.00 – $6.50 per round

$6.00 – $6.50 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Model 70 Safari Express

7. .378 Weatherby Magnum

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $6.26 per round

$6.26 per round 1-month price change: -10.5%

-10.5% Price range since tracking began: $6.26 – $7.43 per round

$6.26 – $7.43 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

6. .338-378 Weatherby Magnum

Xjda68 / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $6.60 per round

$6.60 per round 1-month price change: -0.3%

-0.3% Price range since tracking began: $6.60 – $7.15 per round

$6.60 – $7.15 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game, long-range precision shooting

Hunting the most dangerous African game, long-range precision shooting Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

5. .470 Nitro Express

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $6.89 per round

$6.89 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $6.89 – $10.17 per round

$6.89 – $10.17 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Rizzini Rhino Express

4. .460 Weatherby Magnum

Peter Gnanapragasam / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $7.68 per round

$7.68 per round 1-month price change: 0.0%

0.0% Price range since tracking began: $7.68 – $7.68 per round

$7.68 – $7.68 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

3. .416 Barrett

Pink talon / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $8.25 per round

$8.25 per round 1-month price change: -18.3%

-18.3% Price range since tracking began: $8.75 – $13.50 per round

$8.75 – $13.50 per round Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military

Long-range precision shooting, military Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett Model 82A1

2. .500 Nitro Express

Lowest price currently available: $8.50 per round

$8.50 per round 1-month price change: -3.7%

-3.7% Price range since tracking began: $8.39 – $9.02 per round

$8.39 – $9.02 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Rizzini Rhino Express

1. .416 Weatherby Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $8.82 per round

$8.82 per round 1-month price change: -0.3%

-0.3% Price range since tracking began: $8.82 – $9.45 per round

$8.82 – $9.45 per round Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game

Hunting the most dangerous African game Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe

