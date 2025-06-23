U.S. Rifle Owners Face Soaring Ammo Costs: 34 Calibers Now Top $2 a Round

Rifles are a type of long gun that lack the concealability typical of a handgun or the versatility of most shotguns. Despite these limitations, rifles have several characteristics that make them ideal firearms for multiple applications. With butt stocks for stability and long, rifled barrels that improve accuracy and power, most rifles are effective at distances well beyond the capability of shotguns and handguns.
Key Points
-
Budget is an important factor for most gun buyers to consider, but a firearm’s retail price is only the beginning, as familiarity with a firearm requires regular use and practice.
-
As is the case with firearms, ammunition prices vary considerably, and for certain rifles, a single discharge can cost well over $2.00.
-
Because of these attributes, rifles are well-suited to hunting and target shooting sports, as well as many combat and law enforcement scenarios. Not surprisingly, rifles are popular with American gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, nearly 20 million rifles were sold in the United States in the five years from 2019 to 2023, accounting for about 23% of all domestic arms sales over that period.
With so many variations in make, model, caliber, and configuration, those in the market for a rifle have virtually countless options. Generally, the right gun will be one that is optimized for its owner’s intended use and that the owner can also comfortably carry and fire. (Here is a look at the best selling rifles in the United States.)
But for most prospective buyers, price is also an important consideration — and a rifle’s retail price is only the beginning. Whether a rifle is used primarily for hunting, protection, or sport shooting, gun owners need to be familiar with their weapon. Familiarity with a firearm is best cultivated through regular use and practice — and every bullet fired from a gun has a price. While ammunition for certain rifles sells for only pennies per round, other ammunition can cost well over $2.00 per round.
Using data from Black Basin Outdoors, 24/7 Wall St. identified the rifle calibers to avoid if you are on a budget. We reviewed the lowest available price per round for over 120 different rifle calibers as of June 17, 2025, and identified the most expensive ammunition. Only calibers for firearms that are still made by major manufacturers were considered. Rifle calibers currently selling for less than $2.00 per round were excluded from this list. It is important to note that even within calibers, prices can vary considerably between different types of rounds, and the prices on this list reflect the lowest currently available.
Among the 34 rifle calibers on this list, prices range from $2.00 to well over $8.00 per round. Many of these calibers are designed for hunting large and dangerous game in parts of Africa and Asia. Catering to a niche market, these calibers have limited consumer demand, resulting in lower production volume and reduced supply. Additionally, large caliber rounds, like many of those on this list, require more manufacturing materials for the bullet, brass, and propellant — and higher production costs are ultimately passed on to the consumer.
It is important to note that many of the most powerful calibers on this list are commonly carried for protection against dangerous animals. More affordable alternatives to these rounds that do not sacrifice capability may be hard to find. However, for several rounds on this list that are designed for large North American game, there are plenty of lower-cost options.
Popular rifle rounds such as the .308 Winchester and .30-06 Springfield are capable of taking virtually any game in North America and are currently available for less than $0.70 per round. Additionally, .223 Remington rounds are commonly used for home defense and small to medium game hunting and can sell for less than $0.40 each. For plinking, target shooting, or small game hunting, rifles chambered for .22 Long Rifle ammunition cost only pennies to fire. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)
This is the rifle ammunition to avoid if you are on a budget.
Why It Matters
Those in the market for a new firearm have many considerations to weigh when choosing a gun, including intended use and long-term ownership costs. Whether keeping a firearm for personal protection, hunting, or recreational shooting, rifle owners need to be familiar with their weapon — and regular practice at the range with certain rifles is far more expensive than with others.
34. 26 Nosler
- Lowest price currently available: $2.00 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.00 – $2.26 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range shooting, medium game and varmint hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21
33. 280 Rem Ackley Imp.
- Lowest price currently available: $2.01 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.01 – $2.25 per round
- Common applications include: Big game hunting, long-range shooting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Long Range Hunter, Savage 110 High Country, Savage 110 Ultralight
32. 300 PRC
- Lowest price currently available: $2.05 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.00 – $2.15 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range big game hunting, military
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Elite Precision, Savage 110 Long Range Hunter, Savage Impulse Mountain Hunter
31. 7 PRC
- Lowest price currently available: $2.06 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.5%
- Price range since tracking began: $1.81 – $2.15 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range, medium and large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Savage 110 Apex Hunter XP, Savage 110 Apex Storm XP, Savage 110 High Country
30. 325 Winchester Short Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $2.10 per round
- 1-month price change: -1.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.10 – $3.67 per round
- Common applications include: Medium and large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning BLR Lightweight, Winchester Model 70, Winchester XPR
29. 28 Nosler
- Lowest price currently available: $2.10 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.09 – $2.13 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range, large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt 2, Nosler Model 21
28. 270 WSM
- Lowest price currently available: $2.13 per round
- 1-month price change: +0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $1.99 – $2.40 per round
- Common applications include: Medium and large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning BAR Mark III, Browning AB3 Composite Stalker, Browning BLR Lightweight, Savage 110 Apex Hunter XP, Savage 110 Storm, Winchester Model 70, Winchester XPR
27. 277 Fury
- Lowest price currently available: $2.39 per round
- 1-month price change: +5.5%
- Price range since tracking began: $1.55 – $3.07 per round
- Common applications include: Military, medium and large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Sig Sauer Cross
26. 300 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $2.46 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.42 – $2.50 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range medium and large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
25. .500 Auto Max
- Lowest price currently available: $2.55 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.47 – $2.55 per round
- Common applications include: Large game hunting, dangerous animal defense
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Big Horn Armory AR500
24. 257 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $2.72 per round
- 1-month price change: -1.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.72 – $3.05 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large game, medium game, and varmints
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
23. 270 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $2.78 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $1.57 – $3.16 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range, medium size game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
22. 240 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $2.78 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.59 – $3.62 per round
- Common applications include: Medium game and varmint hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0, Weatherby Mark V Hunter, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
21. 30 Nosler
- Lowest price currently available: $2.91 per round
- 1-month price change: +0.9%
- Price range since tracking began: $1.21 – $3.39 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21
20. 27 Nosler
- Lowest price currently available: $2.91 per round
- 1-month price change: -4.7%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.91 – $4.65 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21
19. .338 Lapua Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $3.00 per round
- 1-month price change: +0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $2.71 – $3.01 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Precision Rifle, Savage 112 Magnum Target, Savage 110 Long Ranger Hunter, Savage Impulse Elite Precision
18. .405 Winchester
- Lowest price currently available: $3.04 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.00 – $4.25 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large North American and African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Model 1895
17. .375 H&H Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $3.10 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.10 – $3.33 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Steyr Monobloc, Sako 100 Explorer, Sako 90 Bavarian, Sako 90 Hunter, Winchester Model 70 Safari Express
16. 338 WBY RPM
- Lowest price currently available: $3.18 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.3%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.18 – $4.22 per round
- Common applications include: Large North American game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0
15. 33 Nosler
- Lowest price currently available: $3.27 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.2%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.27 – $3.62 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Nosler Model 21
14. .375 Ruger
- Lowest price currently available: $3.49 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.5%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.49 – $3.75 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting medium and large North American and African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Hawkeye African, Ruger Guide Gun
13. .340 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $3.51 per round
- 1-month price change: -1.7%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.51 – $6.02 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting large North American game and African plains game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
12. 300 Norma Mag
- Lowest price currently available: $3.58 per round
- 1-month price change: -1.8%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.30 – $3.90 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett MRAD
11. 50 BMG
- Lowest price currently available: $3.59 per round
- 1-month price change: +0.1%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.17 – $4.60 per round
- Common applications include: Military, anti-materiel
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Zastava Arms Black Arrow M93, HM Defense HM50B2 Gen2, Barrett M107A1
10. .338 Norma Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $3.61 per round
- 1-month price change: +1.6%
- Price range since tracking began: $3.51 – $3.90 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett MRAD
9. 30-378 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $4.65 per round
- 1-month price change: -10.1%
- Price range since tracking began: $4.65 – $5.87 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military, large game hunting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
8. .458 Winchester Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $6.00 per round
- 1-month price change: -3.9%
- Price range since tracking began: $6.00 – $6.50 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Model 70 Safari Express
7. .378 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $6.26 per round
- 1-month price change: -10.5%
- Price range since tracking began: $6.26 – $7.43 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
6. .338-378 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $6.60 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.3%
- Price range since tracking began: $6.60 – $7.15 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game, long-range precision shooting
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Accumark, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
5. .470 Nitro Express
- Lowest price currently available: $6.89 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $6.89 – $10.17 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Rizzini Rhino Express
4. .460 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $7.68 per round
- 1-month price change: 0.0%
- Price range since tracking began: $7.68 – $7.68 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
3. .416 Barrett
- Lowest price currently available: $8.25 per round
- 1-month price change: -18.3%
- Price range since tracking began: $8.75 – $13.50 per round
- Common applications include: Long-range precision shooting, military
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett Model 82A1
2. .500 Nitro Express
- Lowest price currently available: $8.50 per round
- 1-month price change: -3.7%
- Price range since tracking began: $8.39 – $9.02 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Rizzini Rhino Express
1. .416 Weatherby Magnum
- Lowest price currently available: $8.82 per round
- 1-month price change: -0.3%
- Price range since tracking began: $8.82 – $9.45 per round
- Common applications include: Hunting the most dangerous African game
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Dangerous Game Rifle, Weatherby Mark V Deluxe
