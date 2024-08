These Are the ATF Gun Theft Numbers, but How Much More Goes Unreported? specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

We used data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to the latest estimates, each year, as many as 10% of stolen guns are used to commit crimes.

Also, 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

According to the latest estimates, each year, as many as 10% of stolen guns are used to commit crimes. Based on these historical estimates, firearms illegally taken from federally licensed retailers in 2023 alone may result in as many as 1,500 offenses, including robbery, aggravated assault, and even homicide.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of firearms are stolen from private citizens’ residential properties, motor vehicles, and directly from them. And they aren’t the only victims; according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, firearm retailers also report stolen or lost guns. In 2023, they reported nearly 15,000 guns lost, stolen, or unaccounted for. The theft itself is one kind of crime, but the ripples that come from this one crime are quite troubling.

Firearm sales are highly regulated in the United States, typically requiring a background check and, in some states, waiting periods or special licenses. These laws are designed to keep guns out of the wrong hands. Stolen guns, meanwhile, are often sold on the black market, outside of federal and state regulations — and often to individuals forbidden from obtaining a gun through legal channels.

Using 2023 data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the number of guns reported either stolen or lost by federally licensed firearm dealers in every state. All 50 states are ranked by the number of guns stolen or lost for every 100 firearm retailers in the state. Data on firearm retailers are also from the ATF and are for the most recent year available.

Across the U.S., Hawaii was the only state where no federally licensed firearm dealers reported any losses or thefts in 2023. Among the remaining 49 states, the loss and theft rate among gun stores ranges from 2.4 firearms for every 100 retailers up to more than 250 per 100.

Nationwide, firearms that went missing without a clear explanation made up the largest share of guns lost by retailers, at about 63%. Another 31% were lost to burglaries or cases where a perpetrator illegally entered a store to steal firearms. Larcenies, or cases where an individual unlawfully walked away with a gun, accounted for 4.5% of all gun losses. In contrast, robberies, which involve the use or threat of force, accounted for about 2% of all losses.

These patterns were not consistent across all states, however. In 19 states, clear-cut cases of theft — including burglary, larceny, and robbery — accounted for over half of all firearms reported missing or stolen from gun retailers.

Why It Matters

tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Firearm homicide rates have climbed sharply in recent years in the United States — and a considerable share of deadly gun violence, and other crimes, are carried out with stolen weapons. Stolen guns are generally not resold through legal channels, and individuals who are prohibited from gun ownership by law often obtain firearms on the black market.

50. Hawaii

diversey / Flickr

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 0.0 for every 100 gun stores

0.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: None

None Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: None

None Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 97 (2nd fewest among 50 states)

49. Delaware

Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 2.4 for every 100 gun stores

2.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 3 (2nd fewest among 50 states)

3 (2nd fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 3 (100% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (100% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 124 (3rd fewest among 50 states)

48. Wyoming

Skyhobo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 2.4 for every 100 gun stores

2.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 13 (3rd fewest among 50 states)

13 (3rd fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: 3 (23.1% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (23.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 10 (76.9% of lost or stolen guns)

10 (76.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 537 (15th fewest among 50 states)

47. Idaho

kzoocowboy / Flickr

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 5.5 for every 100 gun stores

5.5 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 45 (8th fewest among 50 states)

45 (8th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: 16 (35.6% of lost or stolen guns)

16 (35.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 9 (20.0% of lost or stolen guns)

9 (20.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 20 (44.4% of lost or stolen guns)

20 (44.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 813 (20th fewest among 50 states)

46. Minnesota

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 5.7 for every 100 gun stores

5.7 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 73 (12th fewest among 50 states)

73 (12th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 9 (12.3% of lost or stolen guns)

9 (12.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 4 (5.5% of lost or stolen guns)

4 (5.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 60 (82.2% of lost or stolen guns)

60 (82.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,291 (17th most among 50 states)

45. Montana

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 6.3 for every 100 gun stores

6.3 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 53 (9th fewest among 50 states)

53 (9th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 38 (71.7% of lost or stolen guns)

38 (71.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 5 (9.4% of lost or stolen guns)

5 (9.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 10 (18.9% of lost or stolen guns)

10 (18.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 848 (22nd fewest among 50 states)

44. South Dakota

picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 6.7 for every 100 gun stores

6.7 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 33 (5th fewest among 50 states)

33 (5th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 2 (6.1% of lost or stolen guns)

2 (6.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 19 (57.6% of lost or stolen guns)

19 (57.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 12 (36.4% of lost or stolen guns)

12 (36.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 491 (13th fewest among 50 states)

43. Alaska

specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 7.8 for every 100 gun stores

7.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 35 (6th fewest among 50 states)

35 (6th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 6 (17.1% of lost or stolen guns)

6 (17.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 3 (8.6% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (8.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 26 (74.3% of lost or stolen guns)

26 (74.3% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 446 (12th fewest among 50 states)

42. Wisconsin

beigephotos / Flickr

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 8.3 for every 100 gun stores

8.3 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 110 (17th fewest among 50 states)

110 (17th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 43 (39.1% of lost or stolen guns)

43 (39.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 4 (3.6% of lost or stolen guns)

4 (3.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 63 (57.3% of lost or stolen guns)

63 (57.3% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,329 (15th most among 50 states)

41. Missouri

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 9.4 for every 100 gun stores

9.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 177 (24th fewest among 50 states)

177 (24th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 93 (52.5% of lost or stolen guns)

93 (52.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 20 (11.3% of lost or stolen guns)

20 (11.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 7 (4.0% of lost or stolen guns)

7 (4.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 57 (32.2% of lost or stolen guns)

57 (32.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,875 (6th most among 50 states)

40. Kansas

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 9.6 for every 100 gun stores

9.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 92 (14th fewest among 50 states)

92 (14th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 30 (32.6% of lost or stolen guns)

30 (32.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 9 (9.8% of lost or stolen guns)

9 (9.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 53 (57.6% of lost or stolen guns)

53 (57.6% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 954 (24th fewest among 50 states)

39. Colorado

Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 11.2 for every 100 gun stores

11.2 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 170 (22nd fewest among 50 states)

170 (22nd fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 85 (50.0% of lost or stolen guns)

85 (50.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 49 (28.8% of lost or stolen guns)

49 (28.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 36 (21.2% of lost or stolen guns)

36 (21.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,520 (11th most among 50 states)

38. New Jersey

undefined undefined / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 11.4 for every 100 gun stores

11.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 31 (4th fewest among 50 states)

31 (4th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 20 (64.5% of lost or stolen guns)

20 (64.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 11 (35.5% of lost or stolen guns)

11 (35.5% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 272 (5th fewest among 50 states)

37. New Hampshire

Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 12.0 for every 100 gun stores

12.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 43 (7th fewest among 50 states)

43 (7th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: 1 (2.3% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (2.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 42 (97.7% of lost or stolen guns)

42 (97.7% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 359 (7th fewest among 50 states)

36. Nebraska

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 14.0 for every 100 gun stores

14.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 92 (15th fewest among 50 states)

92 (15th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 31 (33.7% of lost or stolen guns)

31 (33.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 3 (3.3% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (3.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 58 (63.0% of lost or stolen guns)

58 (63.0% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 657 (17th fewest among 50 states)

35. New Mexico

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 14.5 for every 100 gun stores

14.5 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 72 (11th fewest among 50 states)

72 (11th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 44 (61.1% of lost or stolen guns)

44 (61.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 7 (9.7% of lost or stolen guns)

7 (9.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 21 (29.2% of lost or stolen guns)

21 (29.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 497 (14th fewest among 50 states)

34. Washington

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 14.6 for every 100 gun stores

14.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 137 (18th fewest among 50 states)

137 (18th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 56 (40.9% of lost or stolen guns)

56 (40.9% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 3 (2.2% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (2.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 78 (56.9% of lost or stolen guns)

78 (56.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 938 (23rd fewest among 50 states)

33. Oregon

ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 14.8 for every 100 gun stores

14.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 168 (20th fewest among 50 states)

168 (20th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 70 (41.7% of lost or stolen guns)

70 (41.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 10 (6.0% of lost or stolen guns)

10 (6.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 88 (52.4% of lost or stolen guns)

88 (52.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,132 (22nd most among 50 states)

32. North Dakota

Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 16.0 for every 100 gun stores

16.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 71 (10th fewest among 50 states)

71 (10th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 41 (57.7% of lost or stolen guns)

41 (57.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 1 (1.4% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (1.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 29 (40.8% of lost or stolen guns)

29 (40.8% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 443 (10th fewest among 50 states)

31. Indiana

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 16.1 for every 100 gun stores

16.1 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 211 (23rd most among 50 states)

211 (23rd most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 144 (68.2% of lost or stolen guns)

144 (68.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 15 (7.1% of lost or stolen guns)

15 (7.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 52 (24.6% of lost or stolen guns)

52 (24.6% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,312 (16th most among 50 states)

30. Illinois

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 17.0 for every 100 gun stores

17.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 194 (24th most among 50 states)

194 (24th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 33 (17.0% of lost or stolen guns)

33 (17.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 6 (3.1% of lost or stolen guns)

6 (3.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 155 (79.9% of lost or stolen guns)

155 (79.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,138 (21st most among 50 states)

29. Arkansas

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 19.3 for every 100 gun stores

19.3 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 212 (22nd most among 50 states)

212 (22nd most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 67 (31.6% of lost or stolen guns)

67 (31.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 6 (2.8% of lost or stolen guns)

6 (2.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 139 (65.6% of lost or stolen guns)

139 (65.6% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,098 (23rd most among 50 states)

28. Texas

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 19.6 for every 100 gun stores

19.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 1,095 (2nd most among 50 states)

1,095 (2nd most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 426 (38.9% of lost or stolen guns)

426 (38.9% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 80 (7.3% of lost or stolen guns)

80 (7.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 74 (6.8% of lost or stolen guns)

74 (6.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 515 (47.0% of lost or stolen guns)

515 (47.0% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 5,586 (the most among 50 states)

27. Ohio

Kameleon007 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 20.0 for every 100 gun stores

20.0 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 398 (16th most among 50 states)

398 (16th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 207 (52.0% of lost or stolen guns)

207 (52.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 18 (4.5% of lost or stolen guns)

18 (4.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 1 (0.3% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 172 (43.2% of lost or stolen guns)

172 (43.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,988 (5th most among 50 states)

26. West Virginia

jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 20.8 for every 100 gun stores

20.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 169 (21st fewest among 50 states)

169 (21st fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 47 (27.8% of lost or stolen guns)

47 (27.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 9 (5.3% of lost or stolen guns)

9 (5.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 113 (66.9% of lost or stolen guns)

113 (66.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 812 (19th fewest among 50 states)

25. Nevada

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 21.4 for every 100 gun stores

21.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 95 (16th fewest among 50 states)

95 (16th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 70 (73.7% of lost or stolen guns)

70 (73.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 7 (7.4% of lost or stolen guns)

7 (7.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 18 (18.9% of lost or stolen guns)

18 (18.9% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 444 (11th fewest among 50 states)

24. Louisiana

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 21.5 for every 100 gun stores

21.5 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 223 (21st most among 50 states)

223 (21st most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 117 (52.5% of lost or stolen guns)

117 (52.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 24 (10.8% of lost or stolen guns)

24 (10.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 82 (36.8% of lost or stolen guns)

82 (36.8% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,038 (25th most among 50 states)

23. Michigan

2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 22.1 for every 100 gun stores

22.1 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 409 (15th most among 50 states)

409 (15th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 73 (17.8% of lost or stolen guns)

73 (17.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 14 (3.4% of lost or stolen guns)

14 (3.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 123 (30.1% of lost or stolen guns)

123 (30.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 199 (48.7% of lost or stolen guns)

199 (48.7% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,847 (7th most among 50 states)

22. Kentucky

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 22.8 for every 100 gun stores

22.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 280 (19th most among 50 states)

280 (19th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 192 (68.6% of lost or stolen guns)

192 (68.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 11 (3.9% of lost or stolen guns)

11 (3.9% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 77 (27.5% of lost or stolen guns)

77 (27.5% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,230 (18th most among 50 states)

21. Arizona

John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 22.9 for every 100 gun stores

22.9 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 320 (18th most among 50 states)

320 (18th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 165 (51.6% of lost or stolen guns)

165 (51.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 61 (19.1% of lost or stolen guns)

61 (19.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 3 (0.9% of lost or stolen guns)

3 (0.9% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 91 (28.4% of lost or stolen guns)

91 (28.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,397 (13th most among 50 states)

20. Alabama

Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 23.7 for every 100 gun stores

23.7 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 250 (20th most among 50 states)

250 (20th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 64 (25.6% of lost or stolen guns)

64 (25.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 10 (4.0% of lost or stolen guns)

10 (4.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 1 (0.4% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 175 (70.0% of lost or stolen guns)

175 (70.0% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,057 (24th most among 50 states)

19. North Carolina

Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 24.3 for every 100 gun stores

24.3 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 525 (9th most among 50 states)

525 (9th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 202 (38.5% of lost or stolen guns)

202 (38.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 27 (5.1% of lost or stolen guns)

27 (5.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 30 (5.7% of lost or stolen guns)

30 (5.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 266 (50.7% of lost or stolen guns)

266 (50.7% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 2,158 (4th most among 50 states)

18. Pennsylvania

2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 25.8 for every 100 gun stores

25.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 619 (5th most among 50 states)

619 (5th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 258 (41.7% of lost or stolen guns)

258 (41.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 20 (3.2% of lost or stolen guns)

20 (3.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 4 (0.6% of lost or stolen guns)

4 (0.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 337 (54.4% of lost or stolen guns)

337 (54.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 2,403 (3rd most among 50 states)

17. Oklahoma

Susan Vineyard / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 32.2 for every 100 gun stores

32.2 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 383 (17th most among 50 states)

383 (17th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 43 (11.2% of lost or stolen guns)

43 (11.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 13 (3.4% of lost or stolen guns)

13 (3.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 327 (85.4% of lost or stolen guns)

327 (85.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,190 (19th most among 50 states)

16. California

Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 32.4 for every 100 gun stores

32.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 572 (8th most among 50 states)

572 (8th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 248 (43.4% of lost or stolen guns)

248 (43.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 29 (5.1% of lost or stolen guns)

29 (5.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 6 (1.0% of lost or stolen guns)

6 (1.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 289 (50.5% of lost or stolen guns)

289 (50.5% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,763 (9th most among 50 states)

15. Vermont

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 32.6 for every 100 gun stores

32.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 86 (13th fewest among 50 states)

86 (13th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 2 (2.3% of lost or stolen guns)

2 (2.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 6 (7.0% of lost or stolen guns)

6 (7.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 78 (90.7% of lost or stolen guns)

78 (90.7% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 264 (4th fewest among 50 states)

14. Tennessee

2015 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 33.6 for every 100 gun stores

33.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 453 (13th most among 50 states)

453 (13th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 290 (64.0% of lost or stolen guns)

290 (64.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 14 (3.1% of lost or stolen guns)

14 (3.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 1 (0.2% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 148 (32.7% of lost or stolen guns)

148 (32.7% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,349 (14th most among 50 states)

13. Georgia

neillwphoto / Flickr

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 33.6 for every 100 gun stores

33.6 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 593 (7th most among 50 states)

593 (7th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 181 (30.5% of lost or stolen guns)

181 (30.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 14 (2.4% of lost or stolen guns)

14 (2.4% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 398 (67.1% of lost or stolen guns)

398 (67.1% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,764 (8th most among 50 states)

12. Maryland

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 35.2 for every 100 gun stores

35.2 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 193 (25th most among 50 states)

193 (25th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 160 (82.9% of lost or stolen guns)

160 (82.9% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 1 (0.5% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 32 (16.6% of lost or stolen guns)

32 (16.6% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 548 (16th fewest among 50 states)

11. New York

Marco_Piunti / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 37.2 for every 100 gun stores

37.2 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 611 (6th most among 50 states)

611 (6th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 38 (6.2% of lost or stolen guns)

38 (6.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 573 (93.8% of lost or stolen guns)

573 (93.8% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,644 (10th most among 50 states)

10. Maine

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 38.4 for every 100 gun stores

38.4 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 163 (19th fewest among 50 states)

163 (19th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: 1 (0.6% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 162 (99.4% of lost or stolen guns)

162 (99.4% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 424 (9th fewest among 50 states)

9. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 43.1 for every 100 gun stores

43.1 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 503 (11th most among 50 states)

503 (11th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 24 (4.8% of lost or stolen guns)

24 (4.8% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 5 (1.0% of lost or stolen guns)

5 (1.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 474 (94.2% of lost or stolen guns)

474 (94.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,166 (20th most among 50 states)

8. South Carolina

Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 48.5 for every 100 gun stores

48.5 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 492 (12th most among 50 states)

492 (12th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 158 (32.1% of lost or stolen guns)

158 (32.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 26 (5.3% of lost or stolen guns)

26 (5.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 308 (62.6% of lost or stolen guns)

308 (62.6% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,014 (25th fewest among 50 states)

7. Florida

Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 50.1 for every 100 gun stores

50.1 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 1,403 (the most among 50 states)

1,403 (the most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 242 (17.2% of lost or stolen guns)

242 (17.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 31 (2.2% of lost or stolen guns)

31 (2.2% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 1,130 (80.5% of lost or stolen guns)

1,130 (80.5% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 2,800 (2nd most among 50 states)

6. Utah

GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 57.2 for every 100 gun stores

57.2 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 438 (14th most among 50 states)

438 (14th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 101 (23.1% of lost or stolen guns)

101 (23.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 12 (2.7% of lost or stolen guns)

12 (2.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 325 (74.2% of lost or stolen guns)

325 (74.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 766 (18th fewest among 50 states)

5. Virginia

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 58.8 for every 100 gun stores

58.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 873 (3rd most among 50 states)

873 (3rd most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 106 (12.1% of lost or stolen guns)

106 (12.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 32 (3.7% of lost or stolen guns)

32 (3.7% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: 1 (0.1% of lost or stolen guns)

1 (0.1% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 734 (84.1% of lost or stolen guns)

734 (84.1% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 1,485 (12th most among 50 states)

4. Massachusetts

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 58.9 for every 100 gun stores

58.9 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 175 (23rd fewest among 50 states)

175 (23rd fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 175 (100% of lost or stolen guns)

175 (100% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 297 (6th fewest among 50 states)

3. Mississippi

capcase / Flickr

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 60.8 for every 100 gun stores

60.8 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 508 (10th most among 50 states)

508 (10th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 267 (52.6% of lost or stolen guns)

267 (52.6% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 15 (3.0% of lost or stolen guns)

15 (3.0% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 226 (44.5% of lost or stolen guns)

226 (44.5% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 836 (21st fewest among 50 states)

2. Connecticut

Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 182.5 for every 100 gun stores

182.5 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 752 (4th most among 50 states)

752 (4th most among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: 49 (6.5% of lost or stolen guns)

49 (6.5% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a larceny: 2 (0.3% of lost or stolen guns)

2 (0.3% of lost or stolen guns) Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 701 (93.2% of lost or stolen guns)

701 (93.2% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 412 (8th fewest among 50 states)

1. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 257.1 for every 100 gun stores

257.1 for every 100 gun stores Total firearms lost or stolen from retailers in 2023: 180 (25th fewest among 50 states)

180 (25th fewest among 50 states) Firearms taken in a burglary: None

None Firearms taken in a larceny: None

None Firearms taken in a robbery: None

None Firearms lost or unaccounted for: 180 (100% of lost or stolen guns)

180 (100% of lost or stolen guns) Federally licensed firearm retailers in state: 70 (the fewest among 50 states)